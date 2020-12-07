Where to Watch Wofford vs Richmond Basketball 2020

In a highly compelling early-season mid-major battle, Southern Conference power Wofford (2-0) makes the trip to Virginia to take on No. 19 Richmond on Monday afternoon.

Wofford vs Richmond Preview

After their best season in nearly a decade was cut short last year, Richmond entered the 2020-21 campaign with some unfinished business.

And though it’s certainly still early, the Spiders look intent on following through on those goals. With wins over Morehead State and then No. 10 Kentucky, Chris Mooney’s squad has rocketed up to No. 19 in the national rankings. Senior Nathan Cayo has been the early catalyst to that success, pouring in 41 points on an ultra-efficient 18-of-23 shooting from the field.

“He’s improved dramatically since his freshman year. He’s really improved over this past offseason, a lot of that I think being his confidence,” Mooney said. “He is a really good player, a really difficult guy for other teams to defend.”

Now set to play for the first time in over a week, Cayo and Co. will get an intriguing test at home against Wofford.

The Terriers have yet to see an actual D-1 challenge this year, as they made easy work of Toccoa Falls and Carver College in their opening two exhibitions, and then games against North Carolina Central and Presbyterian were subsequently cancelled.

Still, they went 19-16 last year and were picked to finish fifth in a really tough Southern Conference this season. They’re led by a senior backcourt of Storm Murphy, who was named to the Preseason All-SoCon First Team, and Tray Holloway, who scored a career-high 19 points against Toccoa Falls.

You don’t have to search far for Wofford’s last upset of a Top 25 team, as they knocked off No. 17 North Carolina almost exactly a year ago. And in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, they picked up a win over Seton Hall and nearly upset Kentucky, so this team certainly isn’t afraid of top-level competition.

Richmond and Wofford have met three previous times, with the Spiders winning all of those.