How to Watch World Baseball Classic 2023 Online Without Cable

The 2023 World Baseball Classic kicks off on March 8 and runs through March 21.

In the United States, nearly every game (with the exception of three on Tubi) will be televised on Fox, Fox Sports 1 or Fox Sports 2.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox, FS1 and FS2 and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox, FS1, FS2 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the games live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox and FS1 are included in every one, while FS2 is in “Ultimate” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the games live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox, FS1, FS2 and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with these channels, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the games live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox, FS1, FS2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the games live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Fox, FS1, FS2 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the games live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

World Baseball Classic 2023 Preview

It has been six years since the last World Baseball Classic. In 2009, Major League Baseball and the International Baseball Federation decided that the World Baseball Classic would be held every four years, so there was one in 2009, 2013 and 2017. The 2021 had to be postponed due to the COVID pandemic, and then was rescheduled for qualifiers in late 2022 and the tournament itself in 2023.

This year’s tournament runs from March 8-21 and is being hosted by Japan, Taiwan and the United States. Twenty teams qualified for the tournament; they are divided into four pools for round-robin play, with the top two teams from each pool advancing to the eight-team quarterfinals.

The pools are as follows:

Pool A: Chinese Taipei, Netherlands, Cuba, Italy, Panama

Pool B: Japan, South Korea, Australia, China, Czech Republic

Pool C: United States, Mexico, Colombia, Canada, Great Britain

Pool D: Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Israel, Nicaragua

The U.S. TV coverage will air on FOX, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Tubi and Fox Deportes.

The roster for the U.S. national baseball team is as follows:

Pitchers

Jason Adam

Daniel Bard

David Bednar

Kyle Freeland

Kendall Graveman

Merrill Kelly

Lance Lynn

Miles Mikolas

Adam Ottavino

Ryan Pressly

Brooks Raley

Brady Singer

Adam Wainwright

Devin Williams

Catchers

Kyle Higashioka

J.T. Realmuto

Will Smith

Infielders

Pete Alonso

Tim Anderson

Nolan Arenado

Paul Goldschmidt

Jeff McNeil

Trea Turner

Bobby Witt Jr.

Outfielders

Mookie Betts

Cedric Mullins

Kyle Schwarber

Mike Trout

Kyle Tucker

Coaches

David Righetti, bullpen

Lou Collier, first base

Dino Ebel, third base

Andy Pettitte, pitching

Jerry Manuel, bench

Ken Griffey Jr., hitting

Manager

Mark DeRosa

The broadcast TV schedule is as follows, all times Eastern.

Tuesday, March 7

Pool A: Cuba at Netherlands (Taiwan), FS1, 11 a.m.

Wednesday, March 8

Pool A: Panama at Chinese Taipei (Taiwan), FS2, 6 a.m.

Pool B: Australia at Korea (Tokyo), FS1, 10 p.m.

Pool A: Panama at Netherlands (Taiwan), FS2, 11 p.m.

Thursday, March 9

Pool B: China at Japan (Tokyo), FS1, 5 a.m.

Pool A: Italy at Cuba (Taiwan), Tubi, 6 a.m.

Pool B: Czech Republic at China (Tokyo), Tubi, 10 p.m.

Pool A: Cuba at Panama (Taiwan), FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Pool B: Korea at Japan (Tokyo), FS1, 5 a.m.

Pool A: Italy at Chinese Taipei (Taiwan), Tubi, 6 a.m.

Pool B: China at Australia (Tokyo), FS2, 10 p.m.

Pool A: Panama at Italy (Taiwan), FS1, 11 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Pool B: Czech Republic at Japan (Tokyo), FS1, 5 a.m.

Pool A: Netherlands at Chinese Taipei (Taiwan), FS2, 6 a.m.

Pool D: Nicaragua at Puerto Rico (Miami), FS2, noon

Pool C: Colombia at Mexico (Phoenix), FOX, 2:30 p.m.

Pool D: Dominican Republic at Venezuela (Miami), FS1, 7 p.m.

Pool C: Great Britain at United States (Phoenix), FOX, 9 p.m.

Pool B: Czech Republic at Korea (Tokyo), FS1, 10 p.m.

Pool A: Chinese Taipei at Cuba (Taiwan), FS2, 11 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

Pool B: Japan at Australia (Tokyo), FS1, 6 a.m.

Pool A: Netherlands at Italy (Taiwan), FS2, 7 a.m.

Pool D: Nicaragua at Israel (Miami), FS2, noon

Pool C: Great Britain at Canada (Phoenix), FS1, 3 p.m.

Pool D: Venezuela at Puerto Rico (Miami), FS1, 7 p.m.

Pool C: Mexico at United States (Phoenix), FS1, 10 p.m.

Pool B: Australia at Czech Republic (Tokyo), FS2, 11 p.m.

Monday, March 13

Pool B: Korea at China (Tokyo), FS2, 6 a.m.

Pool D: Dominican Republic at Nicaragua (Miami), FS2, noon

Pool C: Colombia at Great Britain (Phoenix), FS2, 3 p.m.

Pool D: Israel at Puerto Rico (Miami), FS1, 7 p.m.

Pool C: Canada at United States (Phoenix), FS1, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, March 14

Pool D: Nicaragua at Venezuela (Miami), FS2, noon

Pool C: Canada at Colombia (Phoenix), FS2, 3 p.m.

Pool D: Israel at Dominican Republic (Miami), FS1, 7 p.m.

Pool C: Great Britain at Mexico (Phoenix), FS1, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15

Quarterfinal 1: Pool B Runner-Up at Pool

A winner (Tokyo), FS2, 6 a.m.

Noon/11a c: Pool D: Venezuela at Israel (Miami), FS2, noon

Pool C: Mexico at Canada (Phoenix), FS2, 3 p.m.

Pool D: Puerto Rico at Dominican Republic (Miami), FS1, 7 p.m.

Pool C: United States at Colombia (Phoenix), FS1, 10 p.m.

Thursday, March 16

Quarterfinal 2: Pool A runner-up at Pool B Winner (Tokyo), FS2, 6 a.m.

Friday, March 17

Quarterfinal 3: Pool C runner-up at Pool D Winner (Miami), FS1, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

Quarterfinal 4: Pool D Runner-Up at Pool C winner (Miami), FOX, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

Semifinal 1: Q1 Winner at Q3 Winner (Miami), FS1, 7 p.m.

Monday, March 20

Semifinal 2: Q2 Winner at Q4 Winner (Miami), FS1, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21

Final: Semifinal 1 Winner at Semifinal 2 Winner (Miami), FS1, 7 p.m.