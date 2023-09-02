How to Watch WSU vs CSU Football Game Online for Free

The Colorado State Rams (0-0) will host the Washington State Cougars (0-0) on Saturday, September 2 at Sonny Lubrick Field.

The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

WSU vs CSU Football 2023 Preview

The Cougars finished with an overall mark of 7-6 last season, going 4-5 in Pac-12 play. On office, Washington State average 26.1 points a game, and on defense, it allowed opponents just under 23 points per contest.

Junior quarterback Cameron Ward will be looking to make that next step this season after an impressive 2022 campaign. Last season, Ward threw for 3,231 yards, 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and after a year in the system, the young QB seems poised to make another leap.

“I think there’s a big difference mentally — how you approach things and reasonable expectations — just going out there and being yourself and playing and developing at a whole new level,” Washington State coach Jake Dickert said about his QB’s improvements this year. “Cam has NFL aspirations and he’s got NFL talent. My job is to make sure those two things meet.”

CSU went a disappointing 3-9 on the season last year, averaging a paltry 13.1 points a game on offense. Defensively, Colorado State gave up just under 27 points per contest, the primary reason its record was as bad as it was.

The Rams have not had a winning season since 2017, with the team is looking to turn that around and change the narrative this year. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Clay Millen completed 169-of-234 passes for 1,910 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions and he and the team are also looking to make a leap this year.

“We expect to win,” second-year Rams head coach Jay Norville told The Denver Post. “Is that seven games, is that eight games, is that nine games? I don’t know. I just know this: We’re better at every position, we’re a full inch taller at every position. I can’t say that at any program that I’ve ever been in. Physically, our profile is more of what (my staff) looks for. And I also know this: The winner of our (Mountain West) conference has a heck of a chance to play in the Fiesta Bowl. And that’s pretty good motivation for anybody.”

These two teams last met in September 2022, when the Cougars handed the Rams a 38-7 loss. The all-time series between these two teams is tied, 1-1.