How to Watch West Virginia vs Mount Saint Mary’s Basketball

West Virginia takes on Mount Saint Mary’s on Monday, November 7.

Mount Saint Mary’s vs West Virginia Preview

West Virginia debuts its new-look lineup on Monday when facing Mount Saint Mary’s. WVU head coach Bob Huggins doesn’t want to see another losing season in Morgantown after a 16-17 campaign.

“I was ticked off,” Huggins said via the Charleston Gazette-Mail. “It just leaves such a bad taste in your mouth. I understand better than a majority of people do how important it is that we’re successful, what it means to the people of our state. Our fans, I know how proud they are when WVU wins. It makes you feel good that you can add a little joy to their lives.”

“I was one of those little kids sitting in my grandfather’s lap, listening to the [WVU] Mountaineers play on the radio,” Huggins added. “You look forward to game time. My mom was always trying to get me to have a bath, so I’d take my bath early, so I wasn’t with her when I wanted to sit on my grandfather’s lap listening to the game.”

Thanks for the transfer portal, WVU has a new veteran crew that could turn things around despite the program losing its top four scorers.

“I like what’s happened with the guys in the portal; I like their attitude,” Huggins said via Field Level Media. “Their work ethic has been really good, and it wasn’t so much a year ago. I think we’ve gained by subtraction in some regards.”

New players include Erik Stevenson, who transferred from South Carolina. Stevenson scored 11.6 points per game for the Gamecocks last year.

Tre Mitchell came over from Texas where he averaged 8.7 points, four rebounds, and 1.3 assists for the Longhorns last season. Joe Toussaint left Iowa for WVU after a solid season with the Hawkeyes. Toussaint averaged 4.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

Mitchell might not play in the opener according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. The rest of the new WVU players will get their feet wet playing together in regular season action against the Mount Saint Mary’s squad that comes off of a 14-19 record.

Mount Saint Mary’s hasn’t ever beaten WVU, which won the last meeting 87-59 in 2016. The Mount returns Jalen Benjamin, who averaged 13.3 points last season. Malik Jefferson also returns for The Mount after averaging 7.1 points and 6.6 rebounds last year.

This season’s opener helps Mount Saint Mary’s prepare for the program’s latest challenge. The Mount moved up from the Northeast Conference to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. The Mount won six league titles and four of them came between 2008 and 2021.