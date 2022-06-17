How to Watch ‘Watergate: High Crimes in the White House’ Online Free

A new special is taking a look back at the Watergate scandal 50 years after it first happened. The special is called “Watergate: High Crimes in the White House” and it premieres Friday, June 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don't have cable, here are several different ways you can watch "Watergate: High Crimes in the White House" online for free:

‘Watergate: High Crimes in the White House’ Preview

"Watergate: High Crimes in the White House" | PreviewThe gripping documentary, "Watergate: High Crimes in the White House," premieres 50 years to the day of the infamous break-in at the Democratic headquarters located within the Watergate office complex in Washington, D.C. What seemed at first a mere burglary grew into an extraordinary story of crime and scandal that took down President Richard Nixon.… 2022-06-07T15:51:44Z

On the 50th anniversary of the break-in at the Watergate Hotel, CBS presents “Watergate: High Crimes in the White House,” a “gripping two-hour documentary on the crimes and cover-up that took down a president and still echo today,” according to the CBS press release.

It continues:

“Watergate: High Crimes in the White House” takes viewers inside the extraordinary story of crime and scandal that took down President Richard Nixon. It was one of the most notorious political crimes in U.S. history. The early morning arrest of five burglars on June 17, 1972, and discovery of wiretapping devices planted inside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee, would unravel a sprawling criminal conspiracy and cover-up perpetrated at the highest levels of American government. Reaching deep into the unrivaled CBS News archive, the documentary reveals how the broadcast network kept uncovering new details through the groundbreaking reporting of legendary anchor Walter Cronkite and fellow network correspondents. It includes rare outtakes and exclusive archival interviews that vividly bring to life President Nixon and his closest aides, including Watergate co-conspirators John Dean and H.R. Haldeman, as well as those who investigated and prosecuted these unprecedented crimes.

“Every couple of generations, we get a moment of scandal,” said journaliast Lesley Stahl in a statement. “Loss of confidence in our leadership, loss of confidence in our system … we’ve seen it recently, and we lived through it during Watergate.”

Stahl actually covered the break-in as a reporter before going on to report on seven presidents for CBS News and “60 Minutes.”

“Stahl is joined in the documentary by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, the tenacious Washington Post reporters whose lives were changed by a story that made them role models for investigative journalists everywhere, and whose work was famously captured in the movie “All the President’s Men,” starring Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman,” reads the press release.

It continues, “Sitting side by side, Woodward and Bernstein relive how their revelations exposed a scheme of inconceivable abuse of power by a president bent on destroying his enemies, and they draw striking parallels between Nixon’s interpretation of presidential power and recent events.”

“Watergate was not about the burglary,” said Woodward in a statement “Watergate was about a whole campaign of sabotage and espionage, about cover-up, about a war against the press, a war against history, a war against the system of justice.”

“It was intended,” Bernstein added, “to undermine the very basis of American democracy: free and unfettered elections.”

“Watergate: High Crimes in the White House” premieres Friday, June 17 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.