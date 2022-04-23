Wazzu Spring Game Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Washington State will play its spring football game on Saturday, April 23.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT start time) will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Washington State spring game online:

Washington State Spring Game 2022 Preview

The Washington State Cougars look to build on a 7-6 season in 2022 with the addition of quarterback Cameron Ward.

He transferred to WSU from FCS playoff team Incarnate Word where the threw for 4,648 yards and 47 touchdowns. Ward nearly lead the Cardinals past defending FCS champion Sam Houston State in the 2021 playoffs, a 49-42 loss.

“Cam is a very very good player,” Cougars defensive back Armani Marsh said via KREM 2. “One of the best quarterbacks I’ve competed against and I’m sure you guys are able to see that. Just very good, mature and I’m excited to see what he accomplishes.”

Ward expressed eagerness to show Cougars fans what he can do during the spring game on Saturday.

“I’m real excited, you know, to finally play in front of some fans over here at Gesa Field,” Ward said via KREM 2. “The teams ready for it, I’m ready for it and we’re all just ready to put on a show and see everyone ball out.”

Ward has acclimated to WSU quickly since the Cougars also brought Incarnate Word head coach Eric Morris in as the offensive coordinator.

“It’s been a lot easier, you know, me already knowing the offense,” Ward said via KREM 2. “It also gives me a little say so leadership wise in helping other quarterbacks learn the system.”