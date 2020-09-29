How to Watch Weakest Link Reboot Online Without Cable

Game shows are one type of TV production that can forge full-steam ahead during the COVID-19 pandemic, so get ready for NBC’s Weakest Link reboot where Jane Lynch steps into Anne Robinson’s hosting shoes. It premieres Tuesday, September 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don't have cable, here's how to watch Weakest Link online for free:

‘The Weakest Link’ Preview

First Look: Weakest Link PremiereWeakest Link host Jane Lynch gives you a sneak peek of what's to come with the return of the game show phenomenon, premiering Tuesday, September 29 on NBC then streaming on Peacock. » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/NBCWeakestLink » Weakest Link Premieres Tuesday, September 29th 8/7c on NBC! » Get More Weakest Link: https://www.nbc.com/weakest-link WEAKEST LINK… 2020-09-26T01:05:16Z

This reboot of the popular British game show The Weakest Link has tapped Jane Lynch as the new host. Each episode, eight contestants enter the studio as total strangers and must work together to bank the maximum amount of prize money available each round. The contestants take turns to answer general knowledge questions to build chains of correct answers. Consecutive correct answers greatly increase the value of the chain, while incorrect answers break the chain and force the contestants to start over on the lowest rung with the smallest amount money.

At the end of each round, contestants vote to eliminate the fellow contestant they consider to be the “Weakest Link” in the chain. The contestant who receives the highest number of votes leaves the game as Jane declares the iconic phrase, “You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye.”

According to NBC’s press release, “The new version of The Weakest Link will deliver the fast-paced and quick-witted pillars of the original British format created by the BBC with a few modern twists.”

Jane Lynch Will Definitely Judge You For Not Knowing the Capital of Alaska – Weakest LinkHost Jane Lynch learns how much the contestants know About Brad Pitt, polar bears, Janet Yellen and more on Weakest Link. » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/NBCWeakestLink » Weakest Link Premieres Tuesday, September 29th 8/7c on NBC! » Get More Weakest Link: https://www.nbc.com/weakest-link WEAKEST LINK ON SOCIAL: Like Weakest Link on Facebook: https://facebook.com/NBCWeakestLink Follow Weakest Link… 2020-09-26T01:41:40Z

“I’ve been a longtime fan of this game-changing quiz show since it first debuted,” said Lynch. “Each time the phrase ‘You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye.’ passes my lips, it will be with great reverence and delight.”

“The Weakest Link became an instant fan-favorite when it first aired on our network, and we are excited to bring a fresh, new take to the timeless format,” said Meredith Ahr, President, Reality and Alternative Group, NBC Entertainment. “Jane Lynch has been a beloved staple in our NBC family for years, and her sharp wit and engaging personality will be the perfect match for this highly entertaining game show.”

“The Weakest Link is an iconic format that BBC Studios has distributed across the globe for the past two decades, capturing audiences and earning a place in pop culture history,” said Matt Forde, Managing Director, International Production & Formats, BBC Studios. “Our Los Angeles production arm is proud to partner with NBC to bring the fastest and fiercest game show on TV back to America, and Jane Lynch is the ideal host to bring her own signature brand of fearless comedy to this fresh version of ‘Weakest Link.’”

For 20 years, The Weakest Link has been the fastest and fiercest quiz show on television. The massively successful format distributed by BBC Studios has been produced in 44 territories around the globe, with over 1,500 episodes having aired in the UK alone.

The original run of “Weakest Link” on NBC launched on April 16, 2001 with 15.1 million viewers, giving NBC its biggest audience in the timeslot with regular programming in nearly five years, since May 1996. For that season, The Weakest Link averaged nearly 13 million viewers to rank among television’s top 35 primetime broadcast series. Then presented by the original UK host, Anne Robinson’s contemptuous interplay with the competitors set the show apart from its contemporaries.

The Weakest Link airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

