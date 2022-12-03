How to Watch Montana State vs Weber State Football

Montana State takes on Weber State in a Big Sky Conference rematch during the FCS playoffs on Saturday, December 3.

Weber State vs Montana State Preview

Montana State (10-1) seeks a return to the FCS title game in Frisco, Texas, but first has to get past Big Sky Conference rival Weber State (10-2) to take a step on Saturday.

The Bobcats fell big to North Dakota State, 38-10, in Frisco last season but haven’t lost to an FCS team since. MSU only lost to FBS Oregon State 68-28 in September.

With the program’s recent success, MSU drew “College Gameday” when the Bobcats thumped cross-state rival Montana 55-21 in “The Brawl of the Wild” rivalry on November 19 in Bozeman, Montana. The Bobcats haven’t played since thanks to a bye in the playoffs.

Weber State, which lost 43-38 to the Bobcats last time around, held off North Dakota in the FCS playoffs on November 26. The Wildcats jumped out to a 31-7 lead in the first half, but UND clawed back with a late touchdown before halftime and another 17 points in the second half. That included a 14-0 fourth quarter by the Fighting Hawks.

“I wanted this matchup, because I think they’re [Montana State] a great team,” Weber State head coach Jay Hill said via KSL.com. “And I really believe this: If you can beat Montana State you can beat anybody. And I knew they were gonna be a seeded team once we played them the first time. … The reality is we left so much on the field that first time we played that I wanna go in there and play a clean game and see how it falls.”

To recap: Weber State's long snapper got the yips and had FOUR safeties on Saturday vs. Montana State. The Wildcats ended up losing, 43-38. Buddy, that poor kid… pic.twitter.com/gYEhBgt4kU — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) October 22, 2022

When Weber State and MSU met in October at Bozeman, the Wildcats raced to a 24-9 first half lead through four minutes of the second quarter. MSU woke up with 18 unanswered points to take the lead by halftime, 27-24, sparked by two safeties followed by touchdowns.

Weber State sustained four safeties in the game but battled back with a touchdown in the third quarter and another in the fourth to make it a one-score game.

“The way that game played out I would assume they see themselves differently here in December, and I know we do as well,” Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen told the media via MontanaSports.com. “You try to look at the things we did well. The things that we maybe allowed them to do well, and you try to correct as many of those things as you can – and understand that they’re a good team, we’re a good team, and we still have to go out there and put our guys in the best position to play well.”

“We can’t let their special teams go for touchdowns like they did against us,” Vigen added. “I think since then in the last 15 quarters we’ve really covered kicks and punts well. That first quarter giving them two scores probably opened our eyes as much as anything. We have to find a way in special teams to gain an edge, and then offensively continue to build upon what we’ve been doing really all season.”