How to Watch ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Documentary Online for Free

It’s a real-life “Ted Lasso” of sorts when “Welcome to Wrexham,” a new documentary series about Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s purchase of Wrexham AFC, premieres on Wednesday, August 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT times on FX.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

This new comedy docuseries chronicles the rather insane exploits of actors Ryan Renolds and Rob McElhenney purchasing the “3rd oldest professional football club in the world,” according to the FX press release.

It continues:

“Welcome to Wrexham” is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars take ownership of the town’s historic yet struggling football club.

In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The worry? Rob and Ryan have no experience in football or working with each other. From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, “Welcome to Wrexham” will track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it.

The premiere episode is titled “Dream” and its description reads, “Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney attempt a takeover of the world’s third oldest professional football (soccer) club, located in Wrexham, a working-class town in northern Wales in the United Kingdom.”

Immediately following the premiere is episode two, titled “Reality.” Its description reads, “Wrexham Football Club attempts to qualify for the playoffs as their new owners try to quickly learn the ins and outs of a game and an industry they know nothing about.”

Then on August 31 comes episode three, titled, “Rebuilding.” Its description reads, “With just weeks before the season begins, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds find themselves having to convince star football players and executives to take a chance on Wrexham.”

Immediately following episode three is episode four, titled “Home Opener.” Its description reads, “The first Wrexham home opener of the new era arrives, and whether Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds are ready for it or not.”

On an episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” which McElhenney was hosting in Kimmel’s absence, the two of them talked about how they had never met before they purchased the football club and also that Reynolds did so without consulting his wife, actress Blake Lively.

Reynolds said that he slide in McElhenney’s DMs and the rest is history.

Reynolds said:

This particular [conversation] changed my life because you know this is what led to us becoming co-owners, co-chairmen of the Wrexham Associated Football Club. I remember, you know, after you reached out about this absolutely insane idea. And I remember coming, showing up and seeing Blake and saying you know “I have bad news. And I have really bad news. The bad news is I slipped into someone’s DMs again. The really bad news is you know I might have bought half of a fifth-tier national football league in Wales.

“What was her reaction?” asked McElhenney, to which Reynolds replied, “Uh, not good, Rob. Not great. We’re still working through that one.”

“Welcome to Wrexham” premieres on Wednesday, August 24 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FX.