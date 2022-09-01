West Virginia vs Pitt Football Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Backyard Brawl rivalry game returns when West Virginia and Pittsburgh meet on the football field for the first since 2011 on Thursday, September 1.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch West Virginia vs Pittsburgh streaming live online:

West Virginia vs Pitt Preview

Seventeenth-ranked Pittsburgh takes on West Virginia in the revival of The Backyard Brawl on Thursday.

The rivals last met in 2011, but that drought ends in the Steel City. It’s a popular rivalry for both fan bases, which Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette described.

“The return of the Brawl has brought back countless stories and memories, emotions that are only possible whenever these schools play each other,” Mackey wrote.

Pitt and WVU first played each other in 1895 when the Mountaineers beat Pitt 8-0. The Panthers lead the all-time series 61-40-3, but the Mountaineers have won the past three meetings. Their rivalry fizzled when WVU left the Big East Conference for the Big 12 Conference in 2012. Pitt now plays in the ACC since the Big East’s cessation of being a football conference.

“Obviously a big game, not just because it’s the Backyard Brawl, because it’s the first game of the season,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi told the media via 247Sports. “Would be a big game no matter who it was. Rivalry game adds more to it. We know they’ll come up, there’s a lot of hatred on their end, but going to be a lot of hate on our end. That’s what it comes down to in rivalry games. We’ll get our guys coached up.”

USC transfer Kedon Slovis will dive into the rivalry as Pitt’s new starting quarterback in place of Kenny Pickett, who as drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Panthers have a strong running back in Israel Abanikanda and strong receiver in Jared Wayne. Defensively, the Panthers have tough linebacker in SirVocea Dennis and deep secondary.

“[WVU’s players] won’t need a whole lot of speeches,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said via 59 News’ Sam Coniglio. “They’ll be ready to go.”

What does playing in the Backyard Brawl mean to you? 🎙 @Brycewheat3 #BeatPitt pic.twitter.com/NvSdlFWmY6 — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) August 29, 2022

Another former USC quarterback, J.T. Daniels, will lead the WVU offense. Daniels has solid receivers to throw to in Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James. Defensively, the Mountaineers have a strong veteran pass rush led by defensive linemen Dante Stills and Taijh Alston.

“We’ve got a bunch of guys that have played football. Not all of them have played necessarily at WVU….You look at across the board, like we’ve got guys outside of a couple guys on defense that have played,” Brown added. “Your expectation as a coach is that if guys have played, they’re going to have a maturity level to understand — to not get too high going into a contest.”