Where to Watch Ortega vs Korean Zombie Fight Night in US

Two of the featherweight division’s top contenders clash as Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung — aka the Korean Zombie — meet up on UFC Fight Night Saturday from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Ortega vs The Korean Zombie Preview

Brian Ortega suffered the first loss of his professional MMA career his last time out against Max Holloway, but gets a chance to rebound against Chan Sung Jung, who goes by the Korean Zombie.

Ortega showed up to weigh-ins with a new look, shaving his head and causing quite the commotion. There was speculation that he was having a tough time cutting weight, which led to the weight cut. He said that was not the case.

“We have a camera and we documented the whole weight cut, showing how smooth it was going and everything, so people on the internet just like to say negative things right off the bat,” Ortega said. “I was already gonna cut my hair after this fight. I was gonna have it a little bit slicked back not shaved, but when I was cutting weight, I was talking to them, I was like listen, there’s people out there who are suffering daily versus just one day right now.

“For me, weight cut, we suffer one or two days then we’re good and we’re back to normal. There’s people out there who have to lose their hair not by choice and to go through a lot of things and to me kids, obviously, I love kids so I’m donating my hair to the kids who need it.”

The Korean Zombie is just 3-2 in his last five fights but is an exciting fight-finisher every time he gets in the octagon. Of his 16 wins, only two have gone to a decision.

The two fighters have had quite the rivalry, which included Ortega slapping Jung’s friend, Jay Park, who is a Korean pop star and Korean Zombie’s co-manager. The two are hoping to put the incident and trash talk in the past and focus on the fight at hand.

“It’s not about Jay or anything else. [Jung is] just focused on Brian. He knows what’s at stake. He’s never once brought that up, used it as fuel or anything else,” said Eddie Cha, Chan Jung Sung’s Korean American coach. “It’s already motivation enough to win when you get in the top five and there’s a potential title shot [on the line].”

