Where to Watch SMU vs Temple Football

SMU will look to keep rolling as it takes on Temple on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

SMU vs Temple Preview

SMU rebounded from its first loss of the season against Cincinnati with a resounding 51-37 win against Navy last weekend. Shane Buechele passed for 300 yards and three touchdowns in the win, while running back Ulysses Bentley IV pounded his way for 125 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.

SMU did, however, gave up 20 points in the fourth quarter, nearly allowing Navy back into the game. That’s something that SMU head coach Sonny Dykes wants to clean up.

“We’ve talked about this before, Dykes said. “We’re trying to get to the point where we can finish games better when we have big leads. It’s been something that has creeped up a couple of times this year where we’ve really jumped out to a good lead, whether it was North Texas or Memphis, or the other night where we really play well early and then you know just didn’t play as well in particularly late in the game. We’re still learning how to do that. I think we’re still learning how to play with the lead.”

Temple is just 1-3 this season, dropping their last two against Memphis and Tulane handily. However, Dykes and his crew aren’t taking the game lightly.

“It’s been a little bit unusual with some of the things that way this year, but like anything else you have to adjust and as I said earlier too, our preparation is going to be more about going out and performing for us and executing, and we’re a good football team when we do that, Dykes said. “Think that showed last week that if we’ll just line up, if we’ll play hard and line up properly and play with good technique and great effort, and make plays when we have opportunities to then we’re pretty good football team. We just have to worry about ourselves more than we have to worry about Temple.”

The feeling is mutual from Temple head coach Rod Carey.

“They’re a really good football team,” Carey said, per 24/7 Sports. “Obviously, Shane Buechele their quarterback makes the entire thing go. They have a lot of guys that are back on defense, a lot of the same cast of characters. Obviously, I’m very familiar with their DC, Kevin Kane. He worked for me for a number of years, and a couple of years as my DC. So they stress you defensively. They do a lot of different things. And they’ve got players that are running around, flying and being physical.”

SMU is a massive 17.5-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 62 points.