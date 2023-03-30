How to Watch White Sox Games Without Cable in 2023

After missing the playoffs and then losing Jose Abreu and Johnny Cueto in free agency, the Chicago White Sox hope that new manager Pedro Grifol can help lead them back to the top of the AL Central in 2023.

Most White Sox games this season will be locally televised on NBC Sports Chicago, while others may be nationally televised on MLB Network (those ones will also be on NBC Sports Chicago), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or FS1. A couple may be untelevised and stream on YouTube, Apple TV+, Peacock TV or ESPN+.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the White Sox market, you can watch a live stream of every televised White Sox game on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC Sports Chicago and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown of those options, as well as some ways for out-of-market viewers to watch White Sox games live online without cable in 2023:

If You’re in the White Sox Market

If You’re Out of the White Sox Market

White Sox Season Preview 2023

The Sox finished their 2022 campaign with a disappointing 81-81 mark, and they’ll have a new leader in the dugout to go with several new faces. Gone are players like Jose Abreu, who left in free agency, while former manager Tony La Russa retired after two years with the team. Now, Pedro Grifol will be taking over as the Sox’s new skipper, and he’ll have a new staff to boot.

“I don’t like to rotate lineups — doesn’t mean I won’t,” Grifol told The Athletic about his coaching preferences. “When you have a team like ours and you have seven or eight everyday players, comfort is good too. Them knowing exactly where they’re going to hit, what their job is, that’s a good thing too. But it’s not going to be a stubborn thing.”

The Sox also lost closer Liam Hendricks for the year, as he is undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Thus, Grifol says he’s going with a bullpen by committee, which should consist of Kendall Graveman, Joe Kelly, Reynaldo Lopez and Jake Diekman.

The Sox won 93 games a season ago in 2021, when they also won the AL Central, making last year’s dalliance with .500 so disappointing. The key for Chicago, then, will be finding solid team chemistry amidst all this change.

“For sure, we have to find that togetherness, and this spring has been good,” Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson said, per The Chicago Sun-Times. “Being as one. We weren’t as one last year, and it showed in the way we played. We looked good on paper but didn’t look good on the field.”

The Sox kick their season off on the road against the Astros, who signed Abreu to a long-term deal this offseason. It will be interesting to see how he plays against his former team.

Here’s a look at what will be the likely starting lineup and starting rotation for the White Sox this season:

C Yasmani Grandal

1B Andrew Vaughn

2B Elvis Andrus

3B Yoan Moncada

SS Tim Anderson

LF Andrew Benintendi

CF Luis Robert Jr.

RF Oscar Colas (Rookie)

DH Eloy Jimenez

Potential starting rotation: