How to Watch Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina Documentary Online

Lifetime is the latest network to examine the life and death of legendary recording artist Whitney Houston with the documentary Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All, premiering Saturday, February 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don't have cable, here's how to watch Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn't We Almost Have It All streaming online for free:

‘Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All’ Preview

Official Trailer | Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn't We Almost Have It All | Lifetime

The two-hour documentary Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All takes an in-depth look at “the parallel lives of renowned singer Whitney Houston and her daughter Bobbi Kristina,” according to the Lifetime press release.

It continues:

Both faced similar struggles—living in the shadow of their famous mothers, criticized for their love choices and often used for their fame and fortune—and both turned to drugs and alcohol for relief from the pressures of being in the spotlight, before prematurely leaving the earth in the same tragic way. In an emotional and candid look at the ups and downs of their personal stories, and a celebration of their lives, Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina offers intimate conversations with the friends and family that were closest to them.

Houston died in 2012 at the age of 48. The official cause of death was drowning due to “the effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use,” according to CNN. She was survived by her daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, whom she had with ex-husband Bobby Brown.

Tragically, three and a half years later, Bobbi Kristina Brown died of lobar pneumonia at the age of 22. In an event eerily similar to her mother’s death, Bobbi Kristina had been found unconscious in a bathtub seven months’ prior and was put into a medically-induced coma. Her condition worsened over time and in July 2015 she died in hospice care and was buried next to her mother. The medical examiner was never able to determine if Bobbi Kristina’s death “was due to intentional or accidental causes,” so the manner of death was left as “undetermined,” according to the BBC.

Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All airs Saturday, February 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.