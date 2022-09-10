Wisconsin vs WSU Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Fresh off a dominant Week 1 victory, No. 19 Wisconsin gets an intriguing test at home against Washington State on Saturday.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Washington State vs Wisconsin streaming live online:

WSU vs Wisconsin Preview

Both of these teams started 1-0 in the college football season, but the Wisconsin Badgers are favored to defeat the Washington State Cougars by 17.5 points. But Washington State head coach Jake Dickert is excited to return to his home state nonetheless.

“I think when you grow up there, there’s a few things that are in your blood, right? Beer, cheese and Packers and Badgers and Bucks and Brewers. I’m a product of Wisconsin,” said Dickert in a pre-game press conference, via NBC Sports. “Our team is ready for this environment and in what that’s going to mean going on the road and trying to win against a really good football team. That is the focus. Period.”

He also said of their first week game that he wants to see more toughness from his players.

“Our guys played hard, but there is a toughness, there is a mental fortitude, there is a strain and a push that we fell short on,” said Dickert. “I love that our guys were a little disappointed coming in this morning. But we’ve flushed it, we cleared it. We gotta be more physical. We gotta be tougher.”

He added, “Against this defense, which has been top 10 for the last 10 years it feels like, you can’t get yourself behind the chains … We’re going to lean on our front all year.”

In his own press conference (via Wisconsin Local Today), Badgers head coach Paul Chryst said that they want to see improvement from week one to week two.

“Each week you have to find ways to improve, but obviously from week one to week two there’s a lot we can improve on. And yet, as I told you later [on Saturday], I liked a lot of what we did. I liked the effort, the way they went about things. And you watch the film, and as an individual, as a group, and as a team, there are areas where we can and must improve,” said Chryst.

He added of quarterback Graham Mertz, “I think that it’s always good when you take what they’re giving you. And I thought that for the most part, you know, it felt like he [Mertz] was doing that. And I think, too, I do believe that he’s got a real confidence in a number of guys, you know, so that that also probably is indicative of that.”