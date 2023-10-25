Wizards vs Pacers Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Indiana Pacers will host the Washington Wizards at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 25th in the season opener for both teams.

The game will be televised locally on Monumental Sports Network (Wizards markets) and Bally Sports Indiana (Pacers markets). If you don’t have cable, don’t have those channels or you live out of market, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Amazon Prime.

Here’s how:

Wizards vs Pacers Preview

Indiana missed the playoffs after finishing with a 35-47 mark. The Pacers averaged 116.3 points per game last year, which was ranked 10th in the NBA. On defense, Indiana gave up 119.5 points per contest, which was ranked 29th.

The Pacers selected Jarace Walker with the No. 8 overall pick, which was, coincidentally, acquired from the Wizards. The team had a relatively quiet offseason, with Bruce Brown and Obi Toppin the most notable auditions. Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner will remain in the starting lineup, but the other spots. Bennedict Mathurin, along with Brown and Toppin, could round out the starting five.

Indiana is looking to make it back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.

On the other side, the Wizards finished with a record of 35-47 last year. It was mediocrity on both sides of the ball for Washington. The Wizards scored 113.2 points a game on offense (21st in the NBA). On defense, Washington gave up 114.4 points per contest.

Big changes were made by Washington during the off-season, including sending star player Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Center huge trade.

In return, the Wizards landed Jordan Poole and Danilo Gallinari. Tyus Jones, Ryan Rollins, Landry Shamet and Jared Butler should also be in Washington’s rotation this year. Additionally, the Wizards drafted Bilal Coulibaly at No. 7 overall. It will be interesting to see what kind of role he plays as the season progresses.

Wizards vs Pacers: What They’re Saying

“We’ve got a roster full of exciting, young, talented guys on great contracts. The term I like is, ‘competitive integrity.’ If you want to be a championship teammate, you have to do all of the hard things. There are a lot of decisions that are going to have to be made in the coming months.” — Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle.

“We’ve played high-level basketball enough to the point where we know it’s not always going to be a smooth, easy transition. There will be down days, dog days, slow days. It’s a long season, seven or eight months. But we know that those are the days where you get better: the hardest days, the days where we’re super-tired. Everybody’s going to come with energy during training camp. Everybody’s going to have a lot of positive energy the first month or month and a half of the season.” — Wizards guard, Jordan Poole.