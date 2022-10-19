Wizards vs Pacers Live Stream: How to Watch Game for Free

The Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers meet in an NBA season opener on Wednesday night.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on NBC Sports Washington (in Wizards market) and Bally Sports Indiana (in Pacers market), while anyone out of market can watch on NBA League Pass.

If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream of the game on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and includes both NBC Sports Washington and Bally Sports Indiana.

If the game is out of your market, you can watch a live stream of the game on FuboTV, which offers NBA League Pass with a free trial.

Here's a full rundown on how you can watch a live stream of the Wizards vs Pacers

Wizards vs Pacers Preview

Both of these teams are coming off of disappointing seasons and are looking to take a step in the right direction. The Wizards finished last season 35-47, while the Pacers were 25-57.

As they enter the season the Wizards’ roster appears to be slightly improved. They of course have all-star Bradley Beal back, but around him, the team has made some improvements.

The team traded for Kristaps Porzingis last season and in 17 games he played well in Washington averaging 22.1 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 36.7% from three. Kyle Kuzman is also coming off of one of the best seasons of his career as he averaged 17.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

That trio will also be flanked by the addition of Will Barton, who averaged 14.7 points per game in Denver last season. They also added Monte Morris from Denver, who averaged 12.6 points per game last season. The Wizards should be able to score plenty of points this season.

Beyond that, the Wizards’ season will likely be determined by the development of young talent. Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija, and Corey Kispert all played roles for the team last season. Washington has also added rookie Johnny Davis.

The Pacers on the other hand are a completely different team from how they started last season. The team’s top three scorers Malcolm Brogdon, Domantas Sabonis, and Caris LeVert are all now elsewhere.

Tyrese Haliburton played really well after being traded to Indiana, posting 17.5 points and 9.6 assists per game while shooting 41.6% from three. Buddy Hield also played well after coming over from Sacramento as he averaged 18.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Despite all the trade rumors, Myles Turner is still on the roster. He averaged 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks last season. TJ McConnell is also back and with the addition of James Johnson, the Pacers will have a small veteran presence.

The Pacers added lottery pick Benedict Mathurin and he’s gotten off to a promising start averaging 19.75 points per game during the preseason. The team also has other young players like Oshae Brissett, Chris Duarte, and Terry Taylor that will be expected to play a role.

This will probably be a high-scoring ball game as neither team is known for their defense and both have multiple players that can fill it up.