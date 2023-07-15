WNBA All-Star Game 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The 2023 WNBA All-Star Game will take place on Saturday, July 15 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, home of the reigning WNBA champion Aces.

The game (8:30 p.m. ET) will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game online:

WNBA All-Star Game 2023 Preview

This will be the 19th All-Star game in league history.

The two captains of this year’s squads, Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty and A’ja Wilson if the Aces, were selected after being the two top vote-getters. Stewart and Wilson then each drafted their respective squads. Aces head coach Becky Hammon will serve as head coach for Team Wilson, while Connecticut Sun coach Stephanie White will lead Team Stewart.

There will also be a 3-point contest and a team skills challenge, which is a timed obstacle course featuring the following teams and players:

Team Dream: First-time All-Stars Allisha Gray and Cheyenne Parker

Team Wings: 3x All-Star Arike Ogunbowale, 2xAll-Star Satou Sabally

Team Aces: 5x All-Star Chelsea Gray, 2x All-Star Kelsey Plum

Team Liberty: 2x All-Star Sabrina Ionescu, 5x All-Star Courtney Vandersloot

Competitors in the 3-point competition include: DiJonai Carrington of the Connecticut Sun, Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty, Kelsey Mitchell of the Indiana Fever, Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings, Sami Whitcomb of the Seattle Storm and Jackie Young of the Las Vegas Aces.

Team Wilson will wear be wearing black uniforms, while Team Stewart will be clad in orange. Last year, the game was held in Chicago, and Team Wilson handed Team Stewart a 134-112 loss. This year, the All-Star game will be in Vegas for the third time.

“I think it’s great having it in Vegas,” said Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier told ABC News. “They’ve always done a really great job in the past, and having Summer League, there are extra people there who are interested in basketball. So I think it’s a great opportunity to convert even more women’s basketball fans.”

Ryan Ruocco (play-by-play), former WNBA star Rebecca Lobo (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sidelines) will provide the game’s commentary.

Here’s a look at the rosters for both squads:

Team Wilson

Starters:

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces (captain)

Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces

Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces

Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever

Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings

Reserves:

Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces

Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream

Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun

Cheyenne Parker, Atlanta Dream

DeWanna Bonner, Connecticut Sun

Team Stewart

Starters:

Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty (captain)

Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury

Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm

Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings

Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks

Reserves: