How to Watch L’Oreal Women of Worth Special Online Free

NBC is teaming up with L’Oréal Paris to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the brand’s signature philanthropic program, Women of Worth in an eponymous TV special airing Wednesday, November 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch Women of Worth streaming online for free:

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Women of Worth live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Women of Worth live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free 3-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Women of Worth live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘Women of Worth’ Preview

L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Special – Celebrating Extraordinary Women with Eva Longoria and MoreEva Longoria, Elle Fanning, Aja Naomi King and more honor 10 extraordinary everyday women who are dedicated to giving back. Watch L’Oréal Paris’ remarkable Women of Worth on Wednesday, November 25 at 8/7c on NBC. » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/NBCSub » Stream on Peacock: https://bit.ly/StreamPeacock NBC ON SOCIAL: YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc Twitter: http://Twitter.com/NBC Facebook: http://Facebook.com/NBC Instagram:… 2020-11-19T20:20:05Z

Women of Worth is named after the L’Oréal Paris brand’s signature philanthropic program. This 15th anniversary special will highlight 10 women “making an extraordinary difference in their communities.”

The special will feature introductions by iconic L’Oréal Paris spokeswomen, including Camila Cabello, Viola Davis, Elle Fanning, Aja Naomi King, Katherine Langford, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell and Helen Mirren, as they walk viewers through each woman’s exceptional story of strength, community, advocacy, empowerment and resilience.

“For 15 years, L’Oréal Paris has amplified the stories of exceptional women across the country who have taught us the true meaning of giving back,” said Ali Goldstein, President, L’Oréal Paris USA. “We are honored to be entering this new era of the program by partnering with NBCUniversal to take their stories to a national stage, and in the process, fostering and inspiring this sense of worth in others.”

“We’re proud to illuminate the remarkable achievements of this extraordinary group of women,” said Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Special Programs, NBC Entertainment. “What better time than on the eve of Thanksgiving to spotlight those who dedicate so much of themselves for the betterment of others.”

Now in its 15th year, the L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth program supports and amplifies the efforts of women who champion the underserved, foster self-worth and create positive change in their communities. With diverse backgrounds, experiences and passions, the 2020 Women of Worth represent causes ranging from educating Latinx communities on the dangers of opioid prescription misuse, to providing immigrant communities with free health care and destigmatizing mental illness. Each honoree receives financial funding for their non-profit organization, as well as support via national paid media, educational and training opportunities.

The NBC special will feature exclusive interviews and content with the 2020 L’Oréal ParisWomen of Worth honorees and their non-profit organizations:

Cheryl Ann Wadlington – Philadelphia, PA; Founder and Executive Director, The Evoluer House: equips underserved and marginalized girls of color through college and career preparedness, teaching them to break poverty cycles and pursue their dreams.

– Philadelphia, PA; Founder and Executive Director, The Evoluer House: equips underserved and marginalized girls of color through college and career preparedness, teaching them to break poverty cycles and pursue their dreams. Marta Michelle Colon – New York, NY; Chief Collaboration Officer, Be Gutsy: educates Latinx communities on the dangers of prescription misuse through local partnerships, mentorship opportunities and healthcare programs.

– New York, NY; Chief Collaboration Officer, Be Gutsy: educates Latinx communities on the dangers of prescription misuse through local partnerships, mentorship opportunities and healthcare programs. Leah Juliett – Wolcott, CT; Founder & Executive Director, March Against Revenge Porn: eradicates image abuse through global grassroots organizing, national protest marches, media advocacy, victim support services, federal lobbying and direct legislative action.

– Wolcott, CT; Founder & Executive Director, March Against Revenge Porn: eradicates image abuse through global grassroots organizing, national protest marches, media advocacy, victim support services, federal lobbying and direct legislative action. Danielle Boyer – Troy, MI; Founder & CEO, The STEAM Connection: creates diverse, accessible and affordable science, tech, engineering, art and math educational materials for indigenous populations and children of color, primarily through robotics.

– Troy, MI; Founder & CEO, The STEAM Connection: creates diverse, accessible and affordable science, tech, engineering, art and math educational materials for indigenous populations and children of color, primarily through robotics. Stephanie Gattas – Boerne, TX; Founder & CEO, The Pink Berets: educates and provides aid to active duty women of the U.S. armed forces and first responders seeking assistance for PTSD, military sexual trauma and combat trauma stress.

– Boerne, TX; Founder & CEO, The Pink Berets: educates and provides aid to active duty women of the U.S. armed forces and first responders seeking assistance for PTSD, military sexual trauma and combat trauma stress. Noelle Lambert – Manchester, NH; Founder,The Born to Run Foundation: provides young amputees with specialized prosthetics that allow them to lead fulfilling lives and pursue their athletic dreams.

– Manchester, NH; Founder,The Born to Run Foundation: provides young amputees with specialized prosthetics that allow them to lead fulfilling lives and pursue their athletic dreams. Gulshan Harjee – Clarkston, GA; Co-founder & Chief Medical Officer, Clarkston Community Health Center: provides free state-of-the-art medical care for those in need throughout metro-Atlanta, including immigrant, refugee, uninsured and underinsured groups.

– Clarkston, GA; Co-founder & Chief Medical Officer, Clarkston Community Health Center: provides free state-of-the-art medical care for those in need throughout metro-Atlanta, including immigrant, refugee, uninsured and underinsured groups. Lindsey Wimmer – Eden Prairie, MN; Executive Director, The Star Legacy Foundation: increases awareness, advocacy and research tied to stillbirth, as well as reducing pregnancy loss and providing care for families who experience such tragedies.

– Eden Prairie, MN; Executive Director, The Star Legacy Foundation: increases awareness, advocacy and research tied to stillbirth, as well as reducing pregnancy loss and providing care for families who experience such tragedies. Barbara Rhode – St. Petersburg, FL; Founder & President of Board of Directors, Red Tent Women’s Initiative: a licensed marriage & family therapist working with women incarcerated in the Pinellas County Jail to implement positive coping skills and resolve trauma, addiction and socioeconomic disadvantage.

– St. Petersburg, FL; Founder & President of Board of Directors, Red Tent Women’s Initiative: a licensed marriage & family therapist working with women incarcerated in the Pinellas County Jail to implement positive coping skills and resolve trauma, addiction and socioeconomic disadvantage. Diana Chao – Claremont, CA; Founder & Executive Director, Letters to Strangers: destigmatizes mental illness and increases access to affordable, quality mental healthcare through therapy-informed anonymous letter exchanges, science-driven peer education and grassroots policy-based advocacy.

Each year, 10 women are recognized as Women of Worth, receiving $10,000 to support their philanthropic work. One of the 10 honorees is chosen by popular vote to be named the National Honoree, who receives an additional $25,000 toward her cause.

The Women of Worth special airs Wednesday, November 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

