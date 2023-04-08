Wood Memorial 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Wood Memorial Stakes is one of the major prep races for the Kentucky Derby. The 98th running of the race takes place on Saturday, April 8.

The race will be televised on Fox during the “America’s Day at the Races” broadcast, which runs from 6 to 6:30 p.m. ET.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Wood Memorial streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Wood Memorial live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Wood Memorial live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox and FS1, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Wood Memorial live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 Wood Memorial live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2023 Wood Memorial live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Wood Memorial 2023 Preview

The Wood Memorial Stakes is a horse race for 3-year-olds held at annually at the Aqueduct Racetrack in Ozone Park in Queens, New York. In a 70-year span from 1930 to 2000, 11 winners of the Wood Memorial went on to win the Kentucky Derby (Gallant Fox, Twenty Grand, Johnstown, Count Fleet, Hoop Jr., Assault, Foolish Pleasure, Bold Forbes, Seattle Slew, Pleasant Colony and Fusaichi Pegasus), but no Wood Memorial winner has done it since 2000.

Thirteen horses are racing in the Kentucky Derby prep race at the Wood Memorial Stakes. The odds are as follows:

1. Dreamlike, 7-2

2. Shadow Dragon, 12-1

3. Knox, 50-1

4. General Banker, 20-1

5. Slip Mahoney, 6-1

6. Clear the Air, 15-1

7. Arctic Arrogance, 6-1

8. Lord Miles, 30-1

9. Crupi, 12-1

10. Uncle Jake, 20-1

11. Classic Catch, 10-1

12. Mr. Swagger, 30-1

13. Hit Show, 5-2

According to the FOX Sports press release:

The final local stop on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, the 1 1/8 mile Wood Memorial awards 100-40-30-20-10 qualifying points to the top-five finishers vying for a start in the “Run for the Roses” on May 6 at Churchill Downs. In addition to the Wood Memorial, Saturday’s program will include the Grade 1, $300,000 Carter Handicap presented by NYRA Bets; the Grade 3, $250,000 Gazelle, a nine-furlong test for sophomore fillies offering 100-40-30-20-10 Kentucky Oaks qualifying points to the top-five finishers; and the Grade 3, $200,000 Bay Shore. The Wood Memorial on FOX broadcast team will include Greg Wolf, Andy Serling, and Jonathon Kinchen with paddock analysis and reporting from Acacia Clement, Maggie Wolfendale and Richard Migliore. Prior to the Wood Memorial on FOX, coverage and analysis of Saturday’s racing from Aqueduct will air across the FOX Sports family of networks beginning at noon.

In 2021, the New York Racing Association (NYRA) extended its partnership with FOX Sports through 2030. The press release reads, “The new agreement will extend FOX Sports’ television rights with NYRA through 2030 and further expand exclusivity for daily racing at Belmont Park and Saratoga Race Course. Under the new deal, FOX Sports expects to air at least 700 hours of coverage each year from Belmont Park and Saratoga Race Course and, outside of prior commitments, gives the network exclusive national broadcast rights at Belmont Park and Saratoga Race Course through 2030. NYRA will serve as the production arm for all horse racing events during the term of the partnership.”

“FOX Sports has shown an unwavering commitment to the sport of horse racing over the past five years,” said Dave O’Rourke, president and CEO of NYRA, in a statement. “The strength of our partnership with FOX Sports, and the continued expansion of our high-quality telecasts, has proven to be hugely beneficial for the New York racing community and the sport as a whole.”

The 2023 Wood Memorial Stakes airs on Saturday, April 8 at 6 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FOX.