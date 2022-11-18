How to Watch World Cup 2022 Without Cable

The 2022 World Cup begins on Sunday, November 20 in Qatar.

In the US, all matches will be televised on Fox or Fox Sports 1 in English, and on Telemundo in Spanish.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of every match on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and FS1 and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch every World Cup 2022 match streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 World Cup live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch every match live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox and FS1 are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 World Cup live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch every match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the cheapest option for a live stream of the World Cup–you can watch a simulcast of Telemundo’s coverage for every match via Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the 2022 World Cup live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of Fox, FS1 and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the channels needed for the World Cup, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 World Cup live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch every match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox, FS1, Telemundo and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 World Cup live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch every match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

World Cup 2022 Preview

The men’s FIFA World Cup 2022 is being hosted by a Middle Eastern country for the first time, hence the dates being in the late fall/early winter — it gets so hot in Qatar during the summer months that it would be impossible to hold it during the usual time frame.

As such, the 2022 World Cup takes place from November 20 to December 18. The Group Stage, which features eight groups of four teams each, runs from November 20 to December 2, then the Knockout Stage with 16 teams begins December 3. The semifinals are on December 13 and 14 and the final is on December 18.

According to the Washington Post, the favorites to win the whole thing is Brazil, followed by Argentina, France, Spain and England. The United States is 17th on the odds list.

The full group stage is as follows (all times Eastern):

Group A

November, 20: Qatar vs Ecuador – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 12 p.m.

November, 21: Senegal vs Netherlands – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 5 a.m.

November, 25: Qatar vs Senegal – Al Thuma.m.a Stadium, Al Khor – 8 a.m.

November, 25: Netherlands vs Ecuador – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11 a.m.

November, 29: Netherlands vs Qatar – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 10 a.m.

November, 29: Ecuador vs Senegal – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10 a.m.

Group B schedule

November, 21: England vs Iran – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8 a.m.

November, 21: USA vs Wales- Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2 p.m.

November, 25: England vs USA – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2 p.m.

November, 25: Wales vs Iran – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5 a.m.

November, 29: Wales vs England – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2 p.m.

November, 29: Iran vs USA – Al Thuma.m.a Stadium, Al Khor – 2 p.m.

Group C schedule

November, 22: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 5 a.m.

November, 22: Mexico vs Poland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11 a.m.

November, 26: Argentina vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2 p.m.

November, 26: Poland vs Saudi Arabia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8 a.m.

November, 30: Poland vs Argentina – Stadium 974, Doha – 2 p.m.

November, 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2 p.m.

Group D schedule

November, 22: France vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 2 p.m.

November, 22: Denmark vs Tunisia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8 a.m.

November, 26: France vs Denmark – Stadium 974, Doha – 11 a.m.

November, 26: Tunisia vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5 a.m.

November, 30: Tunisia vs France – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10 a.m.

November, 30: Australia vs Denmark – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10 a.m.

Group E schedule

November, 23: Spain vs Costa Rica- Al Thuma.m.a Stadium, Al Khor – 11 a.m.

November, 23: Germany vs Japan – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8 a.m.

November, 27: Spain vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2 p.m.

November, 27: Japan vs Costa Rica – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5 a.m.

December, 1: Japan vs Spain – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2 p.m.

December, 1: Costa Rica vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2 p.m.

Group F schedule

November, 23: Belgium vs Canada – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2 p.m.

November, 23: Morocco vs Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 5 a.m.

November, 27: Belgium vs Morocco – Al Thuma.m.a Stadium, Al Khor – 8 a.m.

November, 27: Croatia vs Canada – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11 a.m.

December, 1: Croatia vs Belgium – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10 a.m.

December, 1: Canada vs Morocco – Al Thuma.m.a Stadium, Al Khor – 10 a.m.

Group G schedule

November, 24: Brazil vs Serbia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2 p.m.

November, 24: Switzerland vs Cameroon – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5 a.m.

November, 28: Brazil vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11 a.m.

November, 28: Cameroon vs Serbia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5 a.m.

December, 2: Cameroon vs Brazil – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2 p.m.

December, 2: Serbia vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 2 p.m.

Group H schedule

November, 24: Portugal vs Ghana – Stadium 974, Doha – 11 a.m.

November, 24: Uruguay vs South Korea – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8 a.m.

November, 28: Portugal vs Uruguay – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2 p.m.

November, 28: South Korea vs Ghana – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8 a.m.

December, 2: South Korea vs Portugal – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10 a.m.

December, 2: Ghana vs Uruguay – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10 a.m.

