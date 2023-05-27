World Electronic Music Awards 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

For the first time ever, the World Electronic Music Awards are airing on U.S. television, as the 2023 show will be broadcast on Saturday, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both included CW in most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 World Electronic Music Awards streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

2023 World Electronic Music Awards Preview

The World Electronic Music Awards are reaching a U.S. audience for the first time in history with a live broadcast from Las Vegas that will feature the first Electronic Music Hall of Fame inductions.

The CW press release reads:

The roots of electronic music can be traced back to the 1960s. Since then, it has crossed multiple generations and the spirit of those early pioneers is still being felt across the entire musical spectrum. The World Electronic Music Awards will take place in Las Vegas on May 18th, 2023. An ‘As Live’ two-hour primetime show will be broadcast on the CW Network with distribution to 120 other broadcasters worldwide. The key award categories are European, Asian, North American and World Artist Of The Year. The live show will feature international superstars from cinema, TV, and social media, with the world’s biggest DJs and Artists collaborating and showcasing the best tracks of 2023 during the two-hour live show. The worldwide livestream will feature behind the scenes, red carpet, interviews and post show interviews. Filmed in Las Vegas in the run-up to the world’s preeminent EDM festival, Electric Daisy Carnival, the two-hour primetime event will honor the best in electronic music from the United States, Europe and Asia and will feature the first Electronic Music Hall of Fame inductions. The show will also be streamed on The CW App in the United States.

“We are so excited to be working with The CW on the World Electronic Music Awards broadcast,” said creator and executive producer Andy Ruffell in a statement. “We are introducing a new format for the show, including regional and world awards, plus Hall of Fame honors with EDM superstars accepting. We are also working with The CW digital team on global livestream, Metaverse and Web3 components. We will be announcing some big music industry partners shortly.”

For the Hall of Fame inductions, The Electronic Music Hall of Fame Awards has been set up to recognize the careers of key industry players and Electronic Music Artists. WEMA will feature four Electronic Music Hall of Fame Inductions that will be pre-taped at various locations around the world like the Burj Al-Arab in Dubai, Hudson Yards in New York, Houses of Parliament in London and The Stratosphere Tower in Las Vegas.

The World Electronic Music Awards air on Saturday, May 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on The CW.