How to Watch World Series Online for Free

The 2022 World Series is set — the dominant Houston Astros are taking on the surprising Philadelphia Phillies.

All games in the series will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Phillies vs Astros World Series streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox, Fox 4K (on compatible devices) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Phillies vs Astros live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the games live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Phillies vs Astros live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the games live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Phillies vs Astros live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the games live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Phillies vs Astros live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the games live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Phillies vs Astros live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the games live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Phillies vs Astros Preview

The American League’s top-seeded Houston Astros are looking for revenge after losing in the World Series last year. They’ll face the National League’s sixth-seeded Philadelphia Phillies, the team that surprised a lot of people by running through the St. Louis Cardinals, the defending champs Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres to reach the World Series this year.

While the Astros have been to the World Series four times since 2017 (including this year) and won the title once, the Phillies haven’t been to the World Series since 2009 and haven’t won the title since 2008.

Phillies manager Charlie Manuel told “The Anthony Gargano Show” in an interview for 97.5 The Fanatic that he absolutely loves the way his team is playing right now and says they’re having such fun with their postseason run.

“I love the way they play. They were having fun. They are resilient. And they proved that with how they came back against the Padres in this series,” said Manuel. “Any time they got down they bounced right back. They never let the game get away from them. I think they were definitely prepared to play. And I don’t look for that to change, because they have a lot of life and a lot of love on their team. They like one another, and they like coming to the ballpark. When we made some changes during the season, the whole chemistry thing changed around to a very positive one. And I contribute a lot of that to the manager.”

He also praised the job their superstar outfielder Bryce Harper being completely “focused” this postseason.

“He can handle the bat and can hit the ball to all fields. And has big power. If you ever watch him take BP, the ball is just flying off of his bat. He hits a bat and it is loud. And that homerun [to win the NLCS] was loud loud. It was in the seats before the guy could turn around almost… He’s focused, he’s locked in. I have seen him have some at-bats that are unreal. He never gives in, never gives up. He was just having good swings at the ball and ended up smoking the hell out of the baseball,” said Manuel.

Game one of the 2022 World Series is Friday, October 28. Game two is on Saturday, October 29, games three through five are Monday, October 31, Tuesday, November 1 and Wednesday, November 2 (if necessary). Then if needed, games six and seven are Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5. All games air at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific on FOX.