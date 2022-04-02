Where to Watch WrestleMania 38 in USA

The most anticipated night–or nights–of the year in wrestling has finally arrived, as WrestleMania 38 is set to take place on Saturday and Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

WrestleMania 38 Preview

This weekend is WrestleMania, the biggest yearly event in WWE. Storylines that have been building for months finally reach their climax, as some of the biggest names in sports entertainment clash in the ring. Some are fighting for titles and others are fighting simply to prove that they are best at what they do.

As with the last several years of WrestleMania events, there is too much awesome on the card to be confined to just one night. The “showcase of the immortals” will be happening on both Saturday and Sunday, with different matches each night that are sure to entertain anyone who watches, whether you’re an old fan of WWE or you are watching for the first time. WWE always does an excellent job of filling in the story before each big match, so even if you have never seen a single WWE event, you will be able to follow and enjoy the spectacle that is WrestleMania.

Highly anticipated contests include a RAW Women’s Championship match between former champion Bianca Bel Air and current title holder Becky Lynch, who won the belt from Bel Air last summer following a surprise return. Also on the card is an “Anything Goes” match between Sami Zayn and Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, which is sure to be as ridiculous and entertaining as it sounds. The biggest and most anticipated contest on either night may be the title unification match between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, in a grudge match that is sure to have major ramifications across WWE.

If current stars aren’t enough to get you to watch, there are also great names that older WWE fans will remember fighting once again that should grab your attention. Former multiple time world champion Edge will clash with AJ Styles. Lucha legend Rey Mysterio

will be teaming up with his own son Dominik Mysterio to face off against The Miz and Logan Paul. And last but not least, Stone Cold Steve Austin himself will be making an appearance to be the guest on ‘The KO Show,’ a segment lead by current star (and former champion himself) Kevin Owens which is sure to boil over after weeks of Owens antagonizing Stone Cold and begging him to open up one of his signature cans of “whoop ass.”

This is just the tip of the iceberg for what to expect at WrestleMania, which promises to bring exciting action to go along with surprises that will definitely make WrestleMania the must see event this weekend.