Where to Watch Wrexham vs Sheffield United Match in US

In a matchup of top teams, Wrexham takes on Sheffield United on Sunday, January 29, in the English FA Cup.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United Preview

Wrexham (20-2-5) faces Sheffield United (17-5-6) in the fourth round of the English FA Cup on Sunday.

The top team in the English National League, Wrexham looks to keep its 22-match unbeaten streak going. Wrexham hasn’t lost since October 4, 2022, in a 1-0 loss to Notts County in English National League action.

Sheffield United, second place in the English League Championship, also has an unbeaten match streak on the line. Sheffield United made it 14-consecutive matches without a loss on January 20 in a 1-0 win over Hull City. The last time Sheffield United lost occurred on October 19, 2022, in a 1-0 defeat against Coventry City.

Iliman Ndiaye leads Sheffield United with 10 goals and seven assists in 28 matches. Oliver McBurnie has been a force for Sheffield United with nine goals in 20 matches. Anel Ahmedhodzic and Sander Berge have four goals apiece this season, and both can set up the attack for points. Ahmedhodzic has two assists, and Berge has three.

Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham has been tough for Sheffield United with 22 saves and 20 goals allowed in 25 match appearances. Foderingham also has 10 clean sheets, or shutouts, this season.

Wrexham could challenge Foderingham with its firepower. Paul Mullin leads Wrexham with 17 goals in 24 matches. Ollie Palmer has 12 goals in 24 matches for Wrexham. Aaron Hayden has nine goals in 23 matches, and Eliott Lee has four goals in 24 matches.

Goalkeeper Mark Howard has been stellar with 16 goals allowed in 24 matches this season for Wrexham. Howard also has 11 clean sheets.

While Howard earned a clean sheet in his last start on January 24, Wrexham’s attack dominated in a 3-0 win over Gateshead. Thomas O’Connor, Palmer, and Mullin all scored goals in the victory.

Wrexham has endured close calls of late otherwise with one-goal wins in the previous four matches before the rout of Gateshead. That includes a 3-2 win over Maidstone United on January 21 and a 4-3 win over Coventry City on January 7.

Against Maidstone United, it took Wrexham’s Aaron Hayden scoring a goal in the 90th minute to break a 2-2 tie. In the win over Coventry City, it took Wrexham holding on for the win after nearly blowing a 4-1 lead.

Sheffield United comes into Sunday’s match with six goals in the past three matches. That includes a 3-1 win over Stoke City on January 14 and a 2-0 shutout of Millwall on January 7. Ndiaye scored once, and Jayden Bogle scored twice for Sheffield United against Stoke City. Bogle also had a goal against Millwall as did Daniel Jebbison.