Where to Watch Kansas vs West Virginia Football Game Today

West Virginia and Kansas meet for the first Big 12 matchup of the season–and the only one this weekend–in Morgantown on Saturday.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV, but anyone in the US can watch Kansas vs West Virginia live on ESPN+ right here:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes hundreds of live college football games in 2022, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Kansas vs West Virginia live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Kansas vs West Virginia Preview

The West Virginia Mountaineers have won 10 out of 11 times they’ve played the Kansas Jayhawks, and the Jayhawks’ lone win came at home, so they’re looking for their first-ever road victory against WVU in week two. West Virginia is coming off a week one loss to Pittsburgh, while Kansas is coming off a week one whalloping of Tennessee Tech. West Virginia is favored in their match up by nearly two touchdowns.

https://247sports.com/college/kansas/Article/Podcast-247Sports-Chris-Anderson-previews-Kansas-football-vs-West-Virginia-192851519/

In his pre-game press conference (via 247 Sports), Kansas head coach Lance Leipold said that he doesn’t mind opening up conference play so early.

“Right now, standing here before all of you, I’d rather play a conference game Week 2 than have an open week, and then go 10 more weeks,” Leipold said. “So by playing this game, and having that open week later in the year, I think is beneficial.”

He added, “Do you want to go on to the road Week 2 to do a conference game, our furthest travel, right, for a night game, and then not to get ahead of ourselves, to get back late and then go play another [team on Saturday], that’s not ideal. But we have to do it and we’ll handle it.”

Leipold also praised West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels, calling him “very experienced.”

“Very experienced; he’s been through a lot of things in his career,” Leipold said. “Experience in environments; won’t bother him. He’s back in an offensive system in which he started his college career. So you can see it on film, very comfortable in that, and you can see they’re operating at a pretty good level. And that was quite a football game that could have went either direction.”

In his own press conference, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said that they’re working on improving from week one and he knows he potentially has a very athletic team, but he knows Kansas won’t be a pushover.

“We do feel like we have more athleticism in that room, with guys that can play … we’ve got options,” said Brown, adding, “They’re disciplined, they don’t beat themselve and they’re playing with a lot of confidence right now and they should … they’re playing well, they’re a good football team. I think at the end of the year, you’re going to look back and say hey, this is one of the most improved teams in the entire country.”