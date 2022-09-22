WVU vs VT Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The West Virginia Mountaineers and Virginia Tech Hokies meet in a key non-conference matchup on Thursday, September 22.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch West Virginia vs Virginia Tech streaming live online:

WVU vs Virginia Tech Preview

West Virginia (1-2) visits Blacksburg, Virginia, to take on Virginia Tech (2-1) in a must-win game on Thursday.

That’s the way Mike Asti of WV Sports Now sees it for Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown.

“Brown, who currently owns a 17-20 record now in the midst of his fourth year at WVU, desperately needs to claim a statement win, and ideally one that checks out the rest of that season,” Asti wrote. “Virginia Tech was ranked number 15 at the time of the game in 2021, but then lost 6 games including the bowl game following their loss to WVU. That didn’t do much for cementing that as a win to mark as a big deal for your tenure for Brown.”

The Mountaineers just snapped a two-game losing streak last week. Pittsburgh and Kansas beat the Mountaineers, in the first two weeks of the season, and WVU collected its first win against an FCS team in Towson.

“They put in the work, and they were able to reap the benefits,” Neal said via Sports Illustrated’s Moutaineers Now. “We have to continue to grow off of that, especially when we go down to Blacksburg.”

Virginia Tech comes in on a two-game winning streak with wins over Boston College and Wofford. The Hokies rebounded from a stunning 20-17 loss to Old Dominion in the season opener.

Hokies quarterback Grant Wells leads a potent offensive attack with 651 yards passing and four touchdowns versus four interceptions. Wells has shown the ability to run with ball, too, but not effectively since a 45-yard, 1-touchdown performance against Old Dominion.

Virginia Tech running back Keshawn King poses a threat as playmaker. King has 175 yards rushing and a touchdown on 23 carries this fall. He also had four receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown.

Three Hokies pass catches have over 100 yards this season — Kaleb Smith, Stephen Gosnell, and Nick Gallo. Smith averages 16.4 yards per reception, and he has a touchdown. Gosnell averages 14.7 yards per catch, and Gallo averages 7.8 yards per reception.

Virginia Tech’s defense has a solid defense, allowing 12.3 points and 201 yards per game. The Hokies have a talented linebacker in Dax Hollifield, who has 23 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble this season.

West Virginia’s offense will look to challenge the Hokies defense on the road. The Mountaineers can pile on points, averaging 46 points and 513 yards of total offense per game.

Mountaineers quarterback J.T. Daniels has been stellar thus far with 753 yards passing and six touchdowns versus two interceptions. Bryce Ford-Wheaton is a big target with 24 catches for 296 yards and four touchdowns this year. Tony Mathis Jr. and C.J. Donaldson led the running game with more 230 yards apiece and a combined eight touchdowns.

West Virginia will be hard-pressed to slow down the Hokies offense. The Mountaineers give up 33.3 points and 327.7 yards per game. Mountaineers defensive lineman Dante Stills anchors that unit with 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and eight tackles this season.