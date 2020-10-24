Wyoming vs Nevada Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Wyoming Cowboys and the Nevada Wolf Pack kick off their respective seasons with a Mountain West clash at Mackay Stadium in Reno Saturday.

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Wyoming vs Nevada online for free:

Wyoming vs Nevada Preview

Sean Chambers will get the start under center for Wyoming. Chambers suffered a season-ending knee injury last year and is excited to get the opportunity to get back out there.

“I think (this game against Nevada) is either going to be 363 or 364 days to the day I got injured,” Chambers said this week. “There have definitely been some ups and downs with the injury and COVID. Definitely some uncertainty there, but to take the field this Saturday, it’s going to mean the world to me.”

Chambers will likely lean on running back Xazavian Valladay, who had 1,265 yards rushing and six touchdowns last year. Cowboys head coach Craig Bohl noted prior to the season that he was putting an emphasis on offense this year. “I’ll be disappointed if we’re not scoring more points this year,” Bohl said. “If you look at some of the players we have returning, I think we can be more productive on offense.”

Bohl also has the core of a very good defense returning to help him out, as well. Wyoming was ranked 11th in the nation in scoring defense last year, allowing 17.8 points a game, and they also were stingy against the run, so Valladay could have his work cut out for him here.

On the other side, Nevada quarterback Carson Strong has thrown 151 consecutive passes without throwing an interception, which is currently second among quarterbacks in the FBS. The sophomore quarterback finished his freshman campaign with 2,335 yards passing, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions, but while he started the season slowly, he finished on a strong note, which is a good sign for this Nevada offense. Another good sign? His growth and maturity.

“I’ve been trying to take more of a leadership role this year, trying to use my voice and just trying to motivate guys to get the best out of them every single day,” Strong said, adding: “I have the confidence that I know I’m the guy and I know if I throw a pick I’m not going to get taken out. All the little things you might overthink when you have guys looking behind you. It’s a lot different than last year, and we’re really excited to go out there and play games.”

The Wolf Pack also have a dynamic young back in Toa Taua, who had 1,194 all purpose yards and seven total touchdowns last year, so Strong will have a talented gadget back to work with.

Wyoming is 3-0 against Nevada in their last three meetings.