How to Watch Yankees vs Astros ALCS Games Online for Free

It was always going to come down to this–the Houston Astros and New York Yankees, the two best teams in the American League all season long, will meet in the ALCS with a spot in the World Series on the line.

Yankees vs Astros ALDS Preview

The New York Yankees took their ALDS down to the wire against the Cleveland Guardians, while the Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in their ALDS, including winning a record-setting 18-inning scoreless duel in game three by a score of 1-0.

The ESPN baseball pundits overwhelmingly think the top-seeded Astros are going to take care of business against the second-seeded Yankees by a vote of 11-1. In fact, most of them think the Astros are going to win in game five, which means they only think New York is earning one win in the seven-game series.

If New York can advance, it will be their first trip to the World Series since 2009, when they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. The Astros, on the other hand, last won a title in 2017 and also appeared in the World Series in both 2019 and 2021, though they lost both of those appearances.

The Astros-Yankees ALCS matchup is the third time in six years the two teams have met in the ALCS, but New York has yet to emerge victorious in recent ALCS matchups with Houston.

“The challenge is we’re facing a great team. As far as the quick turnaround, we’ll be fine. I mean, that’s baseball. We do that all the time. You know, we’ll walk in there with some confidence. We know they are great team and rested and ready. We look forward to the challenge,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone in his post-game press conference (via CBS Sports) after they beat the Guardians in the ALDS.

In game one, the Astros are starting veteran pitcher Justin Verlander, who has had to make some adjustments lately after an early September trip to the injured list.

But he said in his pre-game press conference (via MLB.com) that he doesn’t think it’ll be a major problem.

“I’m very thankful that it wasn’t a major injury and I don’t think it was a big issue, but it did probably create a little bit of mechanical issues,” Verlander said. “I’ve been working on that ever since I came back. I’ve been working really hard.”

“We’re not worried about Justin,” added Astros manager Dusty Baker. “I mean, it can happen to anybody. I don’t care how great you are, or what your track record says, that’s why you play the game. So we anticipate Justin to come out and throw a great game.”

The 2022 ALCS between the Yankees and Astros kicks off Wednesday, October 19 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern and 4:30 p.m. Pacific times on TBS.