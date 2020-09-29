Yankees vs Indians Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Two of the top aces in the American League will take the mound as the No. 5 New York Yankees and No. 4 Cleveland Indians kick off their Wild Card Series on Tuesday.

Games 1 and 2 will be televised on ESPN, and Game 3 will be on an ESPN network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of every Yankees vs Indians wild-card game online for free:

Yankees vs Indians Preview

It went down to the wire for the Indians, but Cleveland is hosting its Wild Card Series against the New York Yankees thanks to a thrilling comeback win against the Pirates in their regular season finale. Cleveland was 18-12 at home this season.

“We feel proud of our city and we wanted to play here,” Indians DH Franmil Reyes told reporters after the win. “We want to give the city of Cleveland what they deserve, which is to keep winning and a championship.”

The Indians enter the postseason on a hot streak, having won nine of their last 11 games. Cleveland ace Shane Bieber will get the ball for Game 1, coming off a season where he led the MLB in ERA (1.63) and strikeouts (122).

“He has really taken another step from what was an amazing year for him last year,” New York manager Aaron Boone said. “We also love that challenge. You love the opportunity to compete against the best. We’ll put together a game plan and hopefully be able to go out and ding him a little bit.”

But Bieber and the Indians will have their hands full with a power Yankees lineup that features AL batting champ DJ LeMahieu and MLB home run leader Luke Voit.

“A couple guys you got to be careful with,” Bieber said. “There’s obviously some real good talent and some good bat-to-ball with DJ LeMahieu and there’s some obvious power in that lineup.”

The Yankees are turning to ace Gerrit Cole — their crown jewel of the offseason — to start the series. He proved to be worth nearly every dollar of his $324 million deal this season, leading the Yankees in wins, starts, innings, complete games and strikeouts.

“Whether I was getting paid what I’m getting paid, or pitching for the team I’m playing for now, I take the same approach every time I go out there,” Cole said. “It is what it is, and I just try to go out there and do my job.”

The Yankees lost six of their final eight contests but feel like they can make a run.

“We haven’t in my opinion played up to our ability recently, but I think that for the most part we got the majority of our guys healthy and on the field and got some guys back in the lineup at the right time and hopefully starting Tuesday going on a roll,” Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner said.