Top 10 Best Set Top Boxes & Cable TV Alternatives

Finally ready to cut the cord and find an alternative to cable TV? Any of the following game consoles, set top boxes, or streaming media players are great cable TV alternatives. We’ll also let you know if these streaming media options include access to the “big three” streaming video apps: Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Instant Video.
1. Apple TV
Check out an in-depth review of the Apple TV in the video above.
The Apple TV is one of the “sleeper hits” of the set top box industry. Over the years, it’s quietly sold 20 million units. Thanks to a blend of intuitive menus and multiple types of streaming content, this set top box is appealing to technophiles and technophobes alike.
In terms of working as a cable TV alternative, the Apple TV is somewhat limited in terms of channels that have live content. That being said, it does provide HBO Go…though of course you’ll need a cable subscription to use it. Unless, you know, you can share someone’s HBO Go password.
You can learn more about the Apple TV as a cable TV alternative in this interesting read from the Wall Street Journal.
Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Available?: Yes (AirPlay workaround for Amazon)
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
2. Roku 3
Watch the Tekzilla video above to see a comparison between the Roku 3 and the Apple TV.
The Roku 3 set top box is a nice step up from the Roku 2 in terms of processor speed, though it should be noted that the Roku 3 only works with HDTVs, unlike the Roku 2. That being said, The Roku 3 is a desirable because it includes an Ethernet port, USB port, and microSD slot.
As far as cable TV alternatives, many Roku channels (including WSJ and Nowhere TV) have been known to broadcast live events and live TV. This makes a Roku player ideal for staying current with live events, even without a cable subscription. That being said, no set top box can fully capture the cable TV experience when it comes to live programming.
Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Available?: Yes
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
3. Amazon Fire TV
Check out a video review of the Fire TV above.
Amazon’s Fire TV has a whole host of cool features, including voice search, customizable parental controls, and ASAP (an algorithm that reduces buffering by predicting what you want to watch next and pre-loading it.) You can read some reviews of the Fire TV here. As a cable TV alternative, Amazon’s Fire TV system isn’t a bad choice.
Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Available?: Yes
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
4. Chromecast
Check out Phandroid’s full review and walkthrough of the Chromecast dongle in the video above.
Chromecast is a simple little dongle that’s not much bigger than a flash drive. Retailing for just $35, it is the cheapest streaming media device on this list. That low price makes it appealing to bargain hunters, as well as to Google devotees.
If you’re interested in cable TV alternatives, you might also want to read this Wall Street Journal article about a man who managed to get HBO without cable.
Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Available?: No, Only Hulu and Netflix
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
5. PlayStation 4
The PS4 has outsold the Xbox One, and it’s not hard to see why. In addition to a lower price point, the PS4 hosts a large collection of entertainment apps.
Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Available?: Yes
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
6. Xbox One
The video above compares the Xbox One against the PS4.
The Xbox One may lag behind the PS4 in terms of consoles sold, but Microsoft has a bit of an edge when it comes to software sales. Boasting some very cool exclusive titles, the Xbox One is also interesting because of its entertainment channels. Plus, starting in June 2014, Xbox One will have its own original programming.
Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Available?: Yes
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
7. Western Digital Play Media Player
Check out a review of the Western Digital media player in the video above.
Western Digital may not be the first brand to come to mind when you’re hunting for a set top box, but those who have Western Digital boxes tend to have very positive experiences to share. If you trust Western Digital for your hard drive or external storage, there’s good reason to trust them as a cable TV alternative as well.
Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Available?: No, Only Hulu and Netflix
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
8. Wii U
The video above walks you through the process of turning your Wii U as a media center, for free.
In the ongoing sales war between the PS4 and the Xbox One, the real loser has been Nintendo’s Wii U. That being said, this console is still a solid options for people who want to experience Nintendo’s exclusive library of games, as well as those who want a streaming media hub.
Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Available?: Yes
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
9. Netgear NeoTV
Learn more about the Netgear NeoTV in the video above.
While most people know Netgear for their line of wireless routers, the company has also produced a line of streaming media set top boxes. The cheapest of this line is the NeoTV, which costs about half of what you’d pay for an Apple TV, Roku 3, or Amazon Fire TV.
This handy comparison chart can help you decide if you will be happy with a NeoTV, or if you should pony up the extra dough for the NeoTV Pro or NeoTV Max.
Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Available?: No, Only Hulu and Netflix
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
10. Vizio CoStar LT
Check out an unboxing and set-up guide for the Vizio CoStar LT system in the video above.
Most people know Vizio as the maker of cheap big screen TVs, but the Vizio CoStar LT has a couple of features that other set top boxes lack. These features include apps like iHeartRadio and Facebook (not found on all set top boxes), as well as 3D support for select videos. Additionally, the CoStar LT is very simple to install.
Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Available?: Yes
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
If you’re looking for a more detailed breakdown of which boxes support a given streaming channel/app, Wikipedia has a great table that has info about support for Crackle, Redbox Instant, Vevo, Vimeo, VUDU, YouTube, and more.
Considering getting someone an electronics gift? Check out our Gifts section for tons of great gift recommendations, or visit our ultimate guides to the best gifts for women and best gifts for men.