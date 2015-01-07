5 Best RC Boats for Sale: The Heavy Power List

The Heavy Power List of Top 5 Best RC Boats for Sale includes a huge price range of RC boats. That’s one of the great things about remote-controlled boats — there’s a different boat out there for every type of user. From the kid who just wants something to race with to the hardcore hobbyist adult with a bigger budget, there is a boat out there.

But when buying them — especially the higher end models — there’s a lot you need to know. We didn’t even bother to put anything on this list that didn’t have a brushless motor, but you probably already expected that, right?

So without further ado, here are the top 5 best RC boats for sale, along with all of the important information you need to know about them:

1. Pro Boat Impulse 31 Deep-V

If you want a cool RC boat that performs well and looks badass, check out the Pro Boat Impulse 31 Deep-V RTR V2. Pro Boat is known in the hobby world for everything from scale sailboats to fully licensed powerboats, and their lineup of boats are outstanding.

The Impulse 31 Deep-V has unmatched quality from tip to tail, and reaches speeds of up to 50 mph out of the box while remaining on the water without taking off or crashing.

It’s has a race-engineered hull and competition-ready running gear, and it looks like a million bucks with its black and red design. It includes Dynamite marine electronics that have been overhauled to withstand the rigors of high-speed action on the water. It has a water-cooled dynamite marine 80-amp ESC and brushless motor (1800Kv).

It’s mostly made up of fiberglass so that it can take everything the wild seas lakes and ponds can throw at it. The Impulse 31 Deep-V is competition ready right out of the box, and you won’t find another boat that provides as much value for the money.

Price: $429.99

Pros:

Looks fantastic

SpektrumTM 2.4G DX2E Marine radio and MR200 receiver included

Capable of reaching 50+ mph

Virtually unbreakable

Cons:

Tons of batteries required (4 AA, 2 Li-Po or 2 Ni-MH) and 1 Dual Li-Po or Ni-MH charge plug

Expensive

Batteries and Chargers not included

2. Aquacraft Motley Crew FE Catamaran

Man, can this thing fly! Not literally of course, as it stays glued to the water you’re riding on, but the Aquacraft Motley Crew FE Catamaran boat is incredibly fast, hitting speeds nearing 75 mph. The Aquacraft Motley Crew FE Catamaran has a water-cooled 6-pole 1800kV brushless motor with a 60A ESC w/4 mm bullet connectors and Deans Ultra Plugs.

It also utilizes Tactic 2.4GHz radio technology for interference-free control. Sure, it’s fast as hell, but it’s also super easy to control so that even sport modelers can enjoy it. This boat is made out of durable fiberglass from hull to tail, matching the aggressiveness of the Motley Crew.

The rudder and strut are made from machined aluminum for consistent performance and durability, but they also look great as they come black anodized. The paint job of the boat itself leaves much to be desired, but that is easily rectified with some after market paint. But as it stands, the out of the box boat is, well, ugly. Still, it’s speed more than makes up for its less-than-appealing presentation.

Price: $449.98

Pros:

Near 75 mph

Fiberglass construction

6-pole motor

Easy to control

Cons:

Batteries not included

Ugly paint job

No reverse

3. Atomik RC Barbwire 17″ RTR Self Righting RC Boat

The Atomik RC Barbwire 17″ RTR Self Righting RC boat is the best-selling remote-controlled boat on the market. If I were to give this boat a nickname, it’d be Little Zippy because of its size and speed. It’s also important to note its biggest selling feature: the fact that it is self-righting, meaning you can literally throw it on the water and it’ll find itself right-side-up and ready to zip across the water.

The barbwire is fast and responsive, and you’ll never have to swim out to right your flipped boat ever again. It has a 2950Kv water cooled brushless motor and 30 amp water cooled ESC. Like the two boats mentioned above, it also uses a 2.4Ghz radio and receiver for interference-free usage and long range operation. It reaches speeds of up to 25+ mph with the included 3S 1300mAh LiPo battery. It also comes in at $149.97, which is low enough were you won’t be too heartbroken if it breaks — not that it necessarily will. The Atomik RC Barbwire is the best bang for your buck, which is why it is such a hot seller.

Price: $149.26

Pros:

Price

Self-righting

Lightweight

Doesn’t go nose up

Cons:

Not as fast as higher end models

Small

Wrongfully Rated ages 14+, although it’s perfectly OK for younger ages.

4. 32″ RC Majesty 800S Racing Boat

If you’re looking for something a little less involved, check out the RC Majesty 800S Racing boat. Yes, it’s intended to be a toy, but it’s one of the best toy rc boats on the market. Not only does it look good, with its lime green accents, but it also hits 20 mph — which is great for a toy boat.

It has an explosive SC350 type racing motor, and the boat is great for any age hobbyist and any skill level. It’s a great starter boat for those looking to get into the hobby, and the vibrant colors makes it seem as though you know what you’re doing, since it’s showy.

Price: $82.99

Pros:

Low price

Looks cool

Easy to control

Cons:

Not as fast as hobby rc boats

Remote leaves much to be desired

Not watertight

5. Traxxas 57076 Spartan Brushless Race Boat

We’ve known for quite some time that Traxxas is badass when it comes to RC cars. But, they’re not stopping there, as the company also has some RC boats. Their best RC boat is the Traxxas 57076 Spartan Brushless Race boat. It is the world’s fastest ready-to-race boat, hitting 30+mph out of the box and up to 50+ mph all-out. It utilizes Traxxas’ signature TQi wireless Module that turns your Android or iOS device into a powerful tuning tool for your boat. It’s 6S LiPo compatible with built-in Low-Voltage Detection, and includes two 7-cell iD Power Cell battery packs with adjustable battery trays with hook-and-loop straps. It has a waterproof high-torque steering servo. The motor is a Velineon 540XL high-output brushless motor with highflow water-cooling jacket. It’s ready to race right out of the box, and has a 4-amp peak detecting DC fast charger. And, did I mention how badass it looks?

Price: $599.99 (38 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Fastest RTR RC boat available

Stylish

Tweaking options

Cons: