Top 5 Best Samsung Galaxy S6 & S6 Edge Battery Cases

The new Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge are great phones, but their reduced battery size can be frustrating for some. As a recap, the Galaxy S6 has a 2,550 mAh battery, while the Galaxy S6 Edge has a 2600mAh battery. Both of these batteries are smaller than the battery in the older S5, which boasts a 2800mAh battery. If you own an S6 or S6 Edge, and want to extend your battery life, you have a couple of options. You can keep a portable battery pack in your bag, to top off your battery throughout the day. But another option that many people prefer is a protective case with a battery built right in.

Finding a battery case for a newly released smartphone can be tricky. Some of the best-known brands in the battery case game take months to bring their latest battery cases to market. If you need a battery case right now, and can’t wait for some of the big-name case brands, here are five of the best battery case options you can buy right now. As new case models hit the market, we’ll be updating this post to include the latest and greatest additions. Read on to see the five best S6 and S6 Edge battery cases you can buy.

1. NewNow 4200mAh Battery Case for Samsung Galaxy S6 or S6 Edge

This battery case has enough juice to fully recharge your S6 or S6 Edge, with a decent amount of battery life left for another top-off later in the day. It’s relatively thin, compared to some other battery cases out there.

To tell how much charge is remaining in the case’s battery, you simply look at the LED indicator lights. Four LEDs give you an estimate of the charge remaining, from zero to 100 percent charge. These cases are available in black or white, in your choice of folio-style case or “regular” phone case style. This case is designed to prevent overcharging, which could damage your device.

Price: $23.99

Pros:

LED battery life indicator

Large battery

Thin design

Cons:

Limited color options

Not waterproof

Does not ship with a screen protector

2. Bovon 4200 mAh Battery Case for Galaxy S6 or S6 Edge with Flip Cover

If you like a case with a front cover, this S6 battery case from Bovon is a nice choice. The front flap protects your screen, as well as masking your screen from prying eyes when your phone is not in use. It can charge and sync at the same time, while a built-in kickstand in the rear makes it easy to use this phone hands-free. An LED indicator makes it easy to monitor your battery level, while short circuit protection gives you better peace of mind.

Price: $29.99 (67 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Flip front cover protects screen and your privacy

Large battery

Kickstand

Protects against short-circuiting/overcharging

Cons:

Limited color options

Not waterproof

Does not ship with a screen protector

3. Roger 4200mAh Samsung Galaxy S6 or S6 Edge Battery Case

This inexpensive battery case is a good choice for S6 or S6 Edge owners who are on a budget. The battery case for the S6 Edge lacks the front folio cover you’ll see on the S6 option. Like other options on this list, you can make use of an LED indicator, over-charge protection, and a kickstand. It may not have much in the way of bells and whistles, but it’s a great “placeholder” battery case you can use until a battery case in cooler colors comes out later this year.

Price: $18.39 and up, depending on model selected

Pros:

LED indicators

Kickstand

Inexpensive

Cons:

The S6 and S6 Edge models look a little different

Not waterproof

Limited color options

4. Sykiila Galaxy S6 & S6 Edge Battery Case

At this point in the list, you’d be forgiven for thinking that all these cases are starting to look the same. This S6/S6 Edge battery case is interesting because it comes with two carbon fiber skins for the rear of the case, which increases durability and just looks cool. Otherwise, this case is similar to the other items on this list. There’s a kickstand, LED indicators, charge and sync capabilities, and overcharge protection. The carbon fiber skin is a nice touch because it offers a nice texture to grip, as well as a surface that is somewhat resistant to fingerprints.

Price: $19.99 (64 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Cool carbon fiber skins

Affordable

Kickstand

Large battery

Cons:

Limited color options

Not waterproof

No screen protection

5. Comsoon 4000mAh Ultra Slim Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge Battery Case

Battery cases are usually few and far between on launch day. Some of the more prestigious companies can take months to bring their battery cases to market. This model offers simultaneous charge/sync, as well as protection against overcharging. Even though the S6 has fast charging and battery-saving features, the S6 still has a smaller battery than the S5 or the S6 Edge. If you want better battery life from day one, a battery case like this one can help you stay productive.

Price: $25.99 (35 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Additional 4000mAh battery to power your device

Short circuit/overcharge protection

Built-in kickstand

Lifetime warranty

Cons:

Limited color options

Slightly smaller battery than other cases on this list

Kickstand is not very rugged

Does not ship with a screen protector

