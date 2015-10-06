Best Thermos Food Jar: Which Is Right for You?

You can take your meals with you wherever you go with an insulated and dependable Thermos food jar. Whether you want to pack hot soup for lunch or a cold dish to enjoy later on in the day, you need a food Thermos that will keep your meal at the optimal temperature. You’ll find a variety of sizes to choose from, including smaller food jars that are ideal for younger children as well as larger food jars that easily hold a meal for a hungry adult.

Many food Thermos jars feature a robust stainless steel interior and exterior for superior temperature control along with durability over time. Some come with extra features such as a fold-up spoon or a lid that doubles as a bowl. It’s also possible to find a variety of styles and colors to best suit your personality.

1. Thermos Stainless King Food Jar

You can bring this Thermos food jar with you wherever you go as it’s easily portable. A 16-ounce capacity ensures that there’s enough room to store your favorite hot and cold beverages. Another highlight is the durable stainless steel interior and exterior. This food jar is equipped with a wide mouth, which is not only easily to fill but also ensures less of a mess as you eat. The large lid also doubles as a serving bowl for added convenience. Your hands won’t get burned during lunch thanks to this product’s stay-cool construction. As an added bonus, condensation isn’t an issue in colder temperatures.

Price: $20.38 (7 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Available in several colors

Easily portable

Lid doubles as serving bowl

Cons:

Gasket comes off easily

Spoon in top of jar is flimsy

Narrow opening

2. Thermos Funtainer

This Funtainer food jar features vacuum insulation technology to keep your food as hot or cold as you desire. It’s also outfitted with a durable stainless steel interior and exterior for enhanced longevity and performance. You can easily fill and serve from this container thanks to its wide mouth. This Thermos product keeps food cold for seven hours and hot for five hours. It also features a handy stay-cool exterior. You’ll also find this Thermos in a wide variety of colors and designs, from solid hues to patterns that include Batman, Star Wars, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and popular Disney characters.

Price: $14.99

Pros:

Keeps food hot or cold for hours

Stainless steel interior and exterior

Available in many colors and designs

Cons:

A bit small

Deep groove in lid is hard to clean

Younger children may struggle to remove the lid

3. Thermos Foogo

The highlight of this Thermos Foogo food jar is its insulation. This innovative vacuum insulation, combined with stainless steel construction, is renowned for inhibiting the growth of bacteria inside the Thermos container. Additionally, it keeps contents fresh and at your desired temperature for hours at a time. Safety-conscious parents will also appreciate that the material is BPA-free. This Thermos features a double wall vacuum insulated food jar along with an ergonomically designed lid with a rubber grip. Other features include a non-slip scratch resistant base and an exterior that remains cool to the touch even when the jar is filled with warm food.

Price: $17.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Inhibits growth of bacteria

Keeps food hot or cold for hours

BPA-free material

Cons:

Lacks a cup

Rubber components can discolor

Some consumers complain of a strong metallic smell

4. Thermos Stainless Steel King 24 Ounce Food

This stainless steel food Thermos offers a generous 24-ounce capacity. Most consumers find that this is plenty of room to fit an entire meal. A vacuum insulation technology ensures maximum temperature retention. It also keeps food hot or cold. In fact, you can count on this food jar to keep liquids hot for up to 9 hours or cold for 12 hours at a time. A sturdy stainless steel interior and exterior holds up well over time. The food jar will still be easy to handle once it’s full, as it remains cool to the touch with hotter liquids and sweat proof with colder liquids. The wide mouth is easy to fill, clean, and eat from.

Price: $23.26

Pros:

24-ounce capacity

Maximum temperature retention

Keeps food hot or cold for hours

Cons:

Thermos opening could be wider

Stainless cap may separate from liner

Lacks the foldable spoon that the 16-ounce version contains

5. Thermos Stainless Steel Food Jar

Double wall vacuum insulation ensures optimal temperature retention, making this product a particularly good choice if you need a soup Thermos. You can count on this food jar to keep food hot for up to seven hours or cold for up to nine hours. The highly durable stainless steel interior and exterior holds up well over time and won’t break when dropped. This Thermos food jar features a 16 ounce capacity, which is a generous amount of space for most meals. It also comes with a BPA-free lid constructed of a durable and stain-resistant material. As an added bonus, the compact size of the Thermos ensures effortless portability.

Price: $21.67 (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Double wall vacuum insulation

16-oz. capacity

Easily portable

Cons:

Narrow mouth opening

Lid can be tough to open

Tall, narrow shape can make it tough to get to ingredients at the bottom

6. Thermos Foogo Straw Bottle

This straw bottle is BPA-free and won’t absorb odors or flavors over time. It also comes with interchangeable parts that fit other Foogo cups. The push button lid is easy to open and hygienic. it also comes with a pop-up silicone straw for added convenience. The contoured body is easy to grip and transport, while the durable copolyester material is highly durable and impact resistant. This 11-ounce bottle is top rack dishwasher safe.

Price: $11.57

Pros:

BPA-free

Lid is easy to open

Pop-up silicone straw

Cons:

Isn’t insulated

Doesn’t have an exterior grip

Not leak-proof

7. Thermos Funtainer Bottle

In addition to Hello Kitty, this Thermos food jar comes in a wide range of styles, including solid colors. A convenient Thermos vacuum insulation technology promotes the maximum temperature retention and can keep food and drinks cold up to 12 hours. A 12-ounce capacity provides plenty of space for your favorite snacks, drinks, and meals. Other features include a hygienic push button lid with a pop-up straw. This food jar also comes with an integrated carrying handle.

Price: $14.99 (17 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

12 ounce capacity

Integrated carrying handle

Keeps drinks cold up to 12 hours

Cons:

Not dishwasher safe

Exterior design may wear or fade over time

Straw can be tough to clean

8. Thermos Dual Compartment Food Jar

As its name suggests, the Thermos Dual Compartment Food Jar offers two separate compartments. The top container features a 20 ounce capacity, while the lower container can hold up to 16 ounces. Each container can be locked to keep contents from spilling. As an added bonus, this Thermos food jar also has an integrated carrying handle. Vacuum insulation ensures your food will remain hot up to five hours, or cold up to seven hours.

Price: $25.05

Pros:

Two separate compartments

Has an integrated carrying handle

Vacuum insulation

Cons:

Only comes in one size/color

Some find the lid tough to open

Containers don’t have the same capacity

9. Thermos Food Jar with Folding Spoon

A durable stainless steel interior and exterior makes this food jar an excellent choice for durability. It also has a generous 16-ounce capacity and comes with a folding stainless steel spoon. The Thermos food jar features double wall vacuum insulation for hot and cold temperature retention and features an extra-wide mouth for effortless serving and cleanup. The dishwasher-safe jar has a non-slip base.

Price: $24.99

Pros:

Large 16 ounce capacity

Includes folding stainless steel spoon

Extra-wide mouth

Cons:

Hot food seems to cool down faster than advertises

Interior ring seal tends to wear down over time

Lid spoon is fairly flat

10. Thermos Vacuum Insulated Food Jar

This Thermos food jar is equipped with a vacuum insulation technology that holds in the temperature to preserve freshness and flavor. It also keeps your food or drink hot for 12 hours or cold for up to 24 hours. A sturdy 18/8 stainless steel interior and exterior stands out for its durability. Other highlights include a built-in stainless steel cup, plastic sharing cup, and a pouring lid that opens with the push of a button. A detachable shoulder strap lets you take your favorite food or drink on the go.

Price: $19.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Built-in stainless steel cup

Pouring lid

Detachable shoulder strap

Cons:

Some complaints regarding leaks when pouring

Pour spout can get messy

Lid can be tough to clean

