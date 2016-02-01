5 Best Drone Kits for Sale: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

While I’ve already put together a buyer’s guide to 2016’s drones for sale, I realized I didn’t include any drone kits — which, for those looking for better deals than just a standalone purchase, are a necessity.

Whether you’re a professional photographer, amateur hobbyist or you’re just looking for a great drone to follow you around and snap some pics, the list below contains the best drone package deals currently available. Keep in mind that these types of deals on kits frequently change, and while this is a good guide, you should do a quick search for drones on Amazon before pulling the trigger.

So without further ado, here are the top 5 best drone kits for sale:

1. DJI Inspire 1 Pro Everything You Need All Inclusive Production Bundle

The new DJI Inspire 1 Pro is the best commercially available camera drone on the market, and it’s no surprise that DJI manufacturers it. This DJI Inspire 1 Pro Dual Remotes Everything You Need Kit is a stellar deal that includes, well, EVERYTHING YOU NEED to get started with your quadcopter. If you’re looking for the best in drone photography, the Inspire 1 Pro should be at the top of your list. There’s no need for any DIY drone kits here, since it comes assembled and ready to go.

This kit comes with two transmitters (one for controlling the drone’s flight, the other for controlling the camera), a Go Professional Travel Case, two chargers (a standard charger and a rapid charger), a charging hub, two iPad Air 2s, two lanyards, FOUR TB48 batteries, and a USB reader. It uses the new Zenmuse X5 camera to capture 4K video on a 3-axis gimbal. Shots are nice and steady, with no vibration apparent in the video footage. It can even beam a 720p feed to a mobile device (it comes with two 16GB iPad Airs to view the stream). It’s the best of the DJI drone kits available.

What’s Included:

DJI Inspire 1 PRO Quadcopter with Zemuse X5 4K Camera and 3-Axis Gimbal

DJI Inspire 1 Transmitter (Qty 2)

iPad Air 16GB Silver or black With WiFi (Qty 2)

TB48 Intelligent Flight Batteries (Qty 4)

TB47 Intelligent Flight Battery (Qty 1)

DJI Charging Hub

DJI Rapid 180W Charger

DJI Standard Flight Battery Charger

DJI Spare Prop CW/CCW (8 props total)

Go Professional Waterproof Travel Mode Case

16 GB Micro SD Card

64GB Micro SD Card

Prop Guards

High Speed Memory Card Reader

Drones Etc. Transmitter Lanyard (2)

Harness Remote Strap (2)

Microfiber Cleaning Cloth

Test Footage

The footage captured with the Inspire 1 Pro is unbelievable — but believe it! The video below is an impressive video of footage captured with an Inspire 1 Pro at night. The only post-processing added to the footage below is some sharpening and color, but very minimal tweaks. Still, it’s a good example of the type of results you’re able to achieve with this drone’s camera.

Price: $7,259.95

2. DJI Phantom 3 Professional Carbon Fiber Kit

For something not as extreme and at a price point that’s a bit easier to swallow, check out one of DJI’s other professional drone kits, the DJI Phantom 3 Professional Carbon Fiber Kit. It comes in at a much easier to swallow $1,990. The Phantom 3 exploded in popularity following its 2015 release, and it’s widely considered one of the best drones for the money, pound for pound. It shoots impressive 4K Ultra HD video with a fully stabilized 3-axis gimbal, and it’s even great indoors, thanks to its Vision Positioning system that keeps it stable.

What’s more, it beams live video in 720p HD using DJI’s own Lightbridge technology, allowing users to view their streams right on their tablet or phone (using the pilot app). This kit comes with three massive 64GB Micro SD Card so you’ll always have somewhere to store your recorded footage, and that allows for an incredible amount of recorded footage to be safely stored. It also comes with a USB memory card reader (in case you didn’t already have one lying around by now). The kit also includes a BTG LED Light Strip and headlight that makes your drone more visible at night, so that you won’t lose your drone in the sky at night. Most notably, it comes with three flight batteries, extended flight times to roughly an hour.

What’s Included:

Aircraft Body Custom Painted in the Black Carbon Fiber Design(1)

Remote Controller (1)

Propeller Pairs (4)

Intelligent Flight Battery (3)

Battery Charger (1)

Power Cable (1)

Manuals

Gimbal Clamp (1)

Vibration Absorbers (4)

16GB Micro-SD Card (1)

Micro-USB Cable (1)

Anti-drop Kit (2)

Landing Pads (4)

Propeller Wrench (1)

Stickers (4 – Silver, Red, Blue, Pink) Additional Items: Drones Etc. 64GB Micro SD Cards (3)

Microfiber Cleaning Cloth (1)

USB Memory Card Reader (1)

BTG LED Light Strip and Headlight (blue or white based on availability)

Test Footage:

As you can see by the test footage, the DJI Phantom 3 records impressive video. And although it’s not quite as high in fidelity as the DJI Inspire 1, it’s damn close, and you’re saving a major chunk of change by purchasing the DJI Phantom 3 kit of the DJI Inspire 1 kit above.

Price: $1,990.00

3. AirDog Auto-Follow Drone for Adventures Sports

If you want a drone that’s just going to follow you around and record what you’re doing, the AirDog Auto-Follow Drone is an absolute must-have. It’s perfect for those who dabble in adventure sports like snowboarding, skiing or kayaking. It was awarded best drone at CES 2015, and with good reason. It’ll automatically follow you and film you, and it can be folded up to a compact size to fit into a backpack. It has a top speed of 42 mph, and a flight time of up to 18 minutes (depending on your flight speed). The AirDog has a 5400mAh LiPO battery, and it has a range of up to 820 feet. And, it can be flown at 11,500 feet above sea level.

Basically, it’s the drone for those only interested in getting footage, and no interest in flying their drone manually. That means, no prior drone experience or piloting skills are necessary.

Although this doesn’t come with a lot of bells, whistles and an extensive list of things included, the AirDog drone is worthy of being on this list because of how easy it is to fly — no experience necessary.

What’s Included:

The AirDog Drone

Four Replaceable blades

Wrist tracker

Battery

Test Footage:

You’ll see the AirDog records impressive-looking footage in the video below.

Price: $1,599

4. 3DR Solo Kit

The 3DR Solo by 3D Robotics is a high-end drone that usually comes in at around $940. But this 3DR Solo Kit takes it a step further by including over 25 GoPro accessories for use with the GoPro drone. This drone can hold a GoPro HERO4, HERO3, HERO3+. And, it’s one of the easiest to control quadcopters (aside from the auto-follow AirDog which requires no control), and its transmitter is incredibly easy to use and understand (FYI — it requires a smartphone or tablet). It has one button take-off, and it has a range of up to half a mile. Powerful Smart Shot technology allows for capturing cinematic footage easily, and it has start/stop recording from the ground, thanks to the Solo Gimbal. The app used to control the drone has tons of settings that allow you to tweak your recordings as necessary.

What’s Included:

Quadcopter

Transmitter

Flight Battery

Charger

GoPro Frame

1 Year Warranty

Solo Gimbal

Quick Start Guide

Screwdriver

Sunshade

GoPro Lens Hood

Test Footage

Keep in mind that 3DR Solo Test Footage varies depending on what GoPro model you use with it. The footage below is captured with a GoPro 4 Cinematic Video Footage. Be sure to adjust your YouTube settings so that you’re playing the video at its highest quality (which in this case, is full 1440p). You’ll see that the gorgeous sunset looks absolutely stunning, and it’s just one of the many examples you will find on YouTube.

Price: $1,199

5. Yuneec Q500 4K Typhoon Quadcopter Kit

Yuneec is one of the most underrated and less-discussed camera quadcopters on the market, but, in my opinion, it’s one of the best. This Yuneec Q500 Typhoon Quadcopter Kit comes with two batteries, two sets of propellers, a Jestik Microfiber cloth for cleaning, an Aluminum case for carrying, a 64GB Micro SD card, the ST10+ Ground Station, and a handheld CGO Steady Grip. All of that for just $1000 — it’s a great drone deal!

I’ll note that one thing we love about the Typhoon is its professional look — it doesn’t have that cheap plastic toy look like the original Phantom does. Of course, that’s not its main selling point. It has an integrated 3-axis precision gimbal camera, and a personal ground station with a built-in touchscreen. So, you don’t need your smartphone or a tablet to use it, meaning that’s one less battery you have to worry about. It has a user controlled video resolution, and you can adjust white balance and light exposure on the fly. And, it records in the highest quality, 4K, for great video footage in virtually any condition, making it one of the best drone kits with cameras available.

What’s Included:

Typhoon 4K Drone

ST10+ ground station

CGO Steady grip

CGO3 4K gimbal camera

Aluminum Case

2 Batteries

2 Sets of Propellers

64GB Micro SD Card

Chargers

Quickstart guide

Jestik Microfiber Cleaning Cloth

Test Footage

Price: $999.99

