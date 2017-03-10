Top 20 Best LG G6 Phone Cases and Covers of 2018

With phones reaching relative homogeny in terms of specs and performance, LG is finally gaining well-deserved ground in the Android phone arena this year with the LG G6.

The LG G6 seeks to refine the design of the LG G5, maintaining its centered fingerprint scanner and camera array but upgrading its performance under the hood.

The biggest selling point of the G6 is its gorgeous 5.7-inch QHD (2880×1440) display. It has a unique 18:9 ratio that helps fit more graphical content into a smaller package.

However, with less screen bezel than ever, and a protruding camera array and finger scanner on the reverse, you will definitely want to protect your new phone with a protective case.

In an effort to help you have a case at the ready for when you get your hands on this shiny new phone, we’ve pored through hundreds of phone cases online to find our favorite designs and offerings.

Since many of these cases are identical in their protective offerings, your decision will likely come down to personal style and preference. With that said, you can read on below to browse our favorite picks.

1. Spigen Neo Hybrid LG G6 Case

As its name suggests, the Spigen Neo Hybrid bridges the gap between bulkier protective cases and more low-profile portable ones.

This dual layer case combines a hard polycarbonate shell with a flexible TPU inner padding for a shock-resistant pattern that is thin even to pass a wireless charge through.

Price: $14.99

2. OtterBox Defender Series LG G6 Case

OtterBox’s Defender Series raises the bar for protective cases, with attention to the small details that make the difference.

The Defender is a rather pricey case, but it is deservedly so. It has port covers to keep out dirt and pocket lint, and a removable touchscreen protector to protect your screen.

It also comes with a holster with a belt clip and fold-out kickstand. The holster makes the case a little bulky, but the dual layer Defender will protect your G6 just fine without it.

This case is available in several colors, including Bahama Blue and Plum Haze.

Price: $28.13 (53 percent off MSRP)

3. Mangix Love Mei LG G6 Case

The Mangix Love Mei is a solid competitor to the OtterBox Defender, which sets itself apart with an aluminum casing that further fortifies its polycarbonate hard shell and TPU inner core.

It adds a nice charm to this hefty case, which otherwise looks quite spartan. It has port covers that protect the large openings for your charger and headphones.

You won’t have to take your case off to a fit larger aux cables, which is good because doing so requires taking off six mini screws.

The included Gorilla Glass screen protector is the finishing touch. The Love Mei case is pretty pricey at $30, but if keeping your G6 safe is your main goal, then this case should be a top choice.

Price: $26.99

4. Trianium Clarium Series LG G6 Case

My big issue with phone cases is that they diminish the naked beauty of a sleek new phone when I am all too eager to show it off. But when you must have something to protect from scrapes and bumps, the Trianium Clarium is the ideal compromise.

This slim clear case aims to change as little as possible about the look of the G6, while still providing shock absorption and scratch resistance.

One downside of low-profile cases is that they don’t provide much of a bezel to protect your screen from drops, so you may want to consider adding a glass screen protector as well.

Price: $7.95

5. Ringke Air Prism LG G6 Case

The Air Prism from Ringke is a stylish, form fitting case that catches the eye with an abstract geometric pattern. Despite being only 1.4mm thin, the Air Prism case provides worthy shock absorption through its soft TPU material.

Its bezel to protect your screen and camera are fairly minimal, but are definitely better than nothing. It offers port covers to protect from dust and lint. Overall, the Air Prism is a great mix of patterned, protective, and cheap.

Price: $7.99

6. Caseology Vault Series LG G6 Case

Caseology’s Vault case secures your phone in a flexible TPU case with ample corner cushioning and a sleek matte black design.

The back plate is mostly to prevent scratches to the phone itself, while the frame of the Vault supports four air-cushioned corners.

These cushions go a long way towards protecting your phone from drops. The slight screen and camera bezel help as well.

The case looks less metallic in person than it does in its 3D renderings, so don’t let that be the reason you decide to go with this sturdy case.

Price: $9.99

7. Vigeer Shockproof Slim Fit LG G6 Case

The Vigeer Shockproof Slim Fit is actually just a bit thicker than most contour cases on this list, but for a good reason.

At just 2.2mm thick, this unique case provides both a hold slot for a credit card, and a foldout kickstand.

Right next to the cutouts for the G6’s USB-C port, a small compartment can comfortably fit one card, which makes it ever so tempting to just leave your wallet at home. This case comes in five different colors.

Price: $7.95

8. SUPCASE Rugged Holster LG G6 Case

The Rugged Holster case could not be more aptly. Not only is it built to resist considerable impact, but it also comes with a built-in screen protector and included swivel belt clip.

This case uses your standard combination of TPU and PC materials, and protects your phones headphone and USB-C ports with a dust cover. It’s not much for looks unless you like military technology, but it comes in four different colors for some personalization.

Price: $18.99

9. Wellic Ultra Slim Folio LG G6 Case

If you couldn’t already tell from this Slim Folio case’s soft texture, this Wellci flip case provides a cover for your screen when you toss your phone in your pocket.

Not only does this provide a handy pocket for a credit card, but it also offers decent protection from drops. Your LG G6 snaps into a soft plastic frame that protects your phone from the sides.

The best part about this design? It also functions as a stand when you need it to.

Price: $5.99

10. Spigen Tough Armor LG G6 Case

Spigen’s Tough Armor is a two-piece case that provides both utility and protection for your new phone.

Its polycarbonate back plate snaps on over the flexible TPU cover. This forms a shock absorbing frame with a raised bezel to protect your screen and camera.

The case maintains a decently slim profile while still offering pronounced volume buttons covers and a foldout kickstand on the back.

It may not be a contoured as Spigen’s Neo Hybrid, but the Tough Armor case will definitely leave you well protected.

Price: $15.99 (54 percent off MSRP)

11. Ghostek Cloak 2 Series LG G6 Case

The Cloak 2 case from Ghostek is anything but under the radar, with its flashy combination of clear TPU plastic covered by a rigid aluminum frame.

This combination is both stylish and durable, as it shows off the most striking features of the G6 while protecting its most vulnerable elements. Its edges have plenty of shock absorption, and the slim case provides just enough lip to protect your touchscreen and camera.

Price: $19.95 (20 percent off MSRP)

12. FYY Handmade Leather LG G6 Wallet Case

FYY’s Handmade Leather Wallet Case is another folio-style design that demonstrates how to combine a smart design with an elegant look. This case has enough capacity to function as a full wallet, with three card slots and a money pocket.

The case has a flexible TPU frame to which you attach your phone, and the whole exterior of this folio is RFID blocking to prevent credit card fraud.

Your ports are easy to access, and your device is safe from all sides, making this a solid choice for anyone who wants to ditch their old wallet.

Price: $15.99

13. Helianton ArmorJ LG G6 Case

The ArmorJ case from Helianton looks strikingly similar to Caseology’s Vault Series case, but it currently less than half the price. For just $5, you get two layers of impact resistant materials, plus a quick-access card slot that makes it easier to keep everything you need in one place.

Helianton offers equally high quality cases in leather and kickstand styles as well, but the ArmorJ is a personal favorite for its combination of slim design and protective features.

Price: $4.96 (69 percent off MSRP)

14. Ringke Fusion Mirror LG G6 Case

Some cases say something about who you are, but this unique Fusion Mirror case from Ringke says more about where you are. This tough protective case has shock-resistant TPU material where it matters, and completes its look with a polished and reflective polycarbonate backside.

The design is strikingly reflective and gives your phone a one of a kind look. Just be cautious. People in the mirror may seem cooler than they appear.

Price: $13.99 (60 percent off MSRP)

15. CaseAVE Armor Slim LG G6 Case

The CaseAVE Armor Slim Case is a colorful case whose hybrid design is remiscent of the Spigen Neo Hybrid reviewed above.

It manges to maintain a sleek form factor despite also having dual layer protection from drops and scratches.

Price: $8.99

16. Lumion Savant Series LG G6 Leather Wallet Case

The Savant Leather Wallet Case from Lumion is yet another competitor to your traditional wallet.

With three card slots and a bill pocket, this case should have no problem pulling double duty as both a shock absorbing case and a secure wallet.

Price: $15.99 (16 percent off MSRP)

17. Spots8 Heavy Duty LG G6 Case

This Heavy Duty case from Spots8 should be the go-to if you’re looking for a budget case that packs military-grade shock protection. This case has a built-in kickstand and handy removable belt clip to match. It claims to have a card slot but does not.

Price: $15.99 (48 percent off MSRP)

18. Novacase Slim Hybrid LG G6 Case

If you don’t mind its intrusive branding, the Novacase Slim Hybrid case is a beautiful design that makes for a snug fit with minimal added thickness. Its dual layer case does a more than adequate job protecting from drops and scratches.

Price: $9.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

19. Clayco Helios Series LG G6 Case

The Clayco Helios is a stylish, form-fitting case that provides extra grip thanks to a subtle texture on its back plate. It has a great bezel size, ensuring your screen is safe without making the phone feel oversized.

Its hard polycarbonate bumper spans every side of the case, while its TPU lining sits underneath to soak up any potential damage from drops.

Price: $12.99

20. OtterBox Symmetry Series LG G6 Case

The slim profile of the OtterBox Symmetry Series aims to blend right into the contours of your phone, unlike the company’s bulkier Defender Series phone cases.

This product has OtterBox’s usual high quality scratch-resistant and shock absorbing material. But while this case is almost the same price as its Defender counterpart, it doesn’t have the same protective feature set to justify it.

Still, if you like supporting OtterBox, and want a more subtle phone case for your G6, this is a solid pick.

Price: $39.69

