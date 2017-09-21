Top 10: Best All in One Computer

All-in-one-PCs are one of the easiest kinds of computers to set-up. Plus, most of them are made by well-known, big-name manufacturers, ensuring high quality components and reliable performance. Another great benefit of all-in-ones is that compared to towers, they are easier to move. Compared to laptops, however, they are much more powerful and offer more bang for one’s buck.

All-in-one PCs don’t offer the best price for their performance, a tower set up is generally best for that, but what they lack in absolute cheapness, they make up for in practicality, simplicity and a more attractive appearance. Overall, they’re a great type of machine for users who don’t want to deal with cumbersome tower setups or want a good looking office, student, or even gaming PC. The PCs on this are all great as workstations, and toward the bottom of the list, we’ve included some PCs that are ideal for gaming, video editing, and advanced graphics work.

Here’s ten of our favorite PCs sorted from lowest to highest price. No matter what kind of user you are, the best all in one computer for you is on this list.

1. Dell Inspiron 24″

Dell

1080P |Intel Core i3 (Dual Core) |Integrated |500GB (5400RPM) |8GB – DDR3L |DVD-RW drive |

If you’re looking for a PC that will do all the basics, this Dell Inspiron 24″ is a great choice. Boasting integrated graphics, a Dual Core i3 processor, and a good amount of storage (500GB), it’s fine for browsing the web, creating documents, and doing basic photo editing. This PC is perfect for the office or student user who doesn’t need to do more intensive tasks like edit videos or play modern games. For most people, this will be the best all in one computer in terms of value.

Price: $559.99

Pros:

Great value for basic PC use

Perfect for office and student use

Easy set-up

Attractive screen with solid resolution; no glare

Windows 10 is the best Windows yet

Cons:

Will struggle with anything but basic tasks like web browsing and document creation

Hard drive isn’t fast

Long boot time

2. HP Pavilion All-in-One

HP

23.8″, 1080P |i5-7400T (Quad Core, 2.4ghz) |Integrated |1TB 7200RPM |8GB DDR4 |Webcam |

This PC is a great step up from number one on our list. It adds a much more robust quad-core processor and bumps the hard drive speed up noticeably. These two improvements alone mean it’s a much more quick workstation. It also boasts high quality audio and an integrated webcam. If you don’t need a touch screen, there’s no reason to step up to the model below this one. This is a great PC for basic uses plus it should suffice for 1080P video editing (will be easiest offline) and audio editing. It’s not exactly a beast, but it’s got a great mix of performance and features at a decent price.

Price: $749.99

Pros:

Minimal bloatware

Large monitor with solid resolution

Good specs as a workstation

Can be used for basic video or audio editing

Fast RAM

High quality audio

Cons:

No graphics card for gaming

3. Lenovo C50 23″

Lenovo

23″, 1080P, Touchscreen |i5-5200U (2.2ghz) |Integrated |2TB (7200RPM) |8GB DDR3 |DVD-RW |



This model is very similar to the above except that it has double the hard drive space and a touchscreen. For people who like to interact with their PC using touch, this feature adds about $130 to the price, but other than that, this is a very similar machine. Lenovo is a great brand that makes reliable computer. This model has a large, fast hard disk drive, and is a great workstation. That said, if you’re not going to use the touchscreen, you’ll see very similar performance from the PC above but spending a bit less money. All in all, this is a great choice if you want a touch screen and a great computer for basic uses and some light video editing.

Price: $889

Pros:

Bright and clear, high quality display

Large and fast HDD

Attractive appearance

Solid performance for the price

Touchscreen is great

Cons:

No graphics card

Price to performance could be better

4. HP Pavilion Touchscreen 23.8″

HP

1920 x 1080 |i7-6700T |Integrated |1TB (7200RPM) |8GB DDR4 |MultiDVD Burner, Webcam |



This is the first PC on our list with an i7 processor. It retains the touch screen as the above model, but this processor really makes the PC capable of effortless 1080P editing, and it should work for lightweight 4K codecs. That said, the resolution of the monitor is only 1080P so one won’t be able to see the footage in this way. If you want a stable, snappy machine for basic use, this PC will more than deliver the goods with a one terabyte hard drive and solid RAM capacity.

Price: $969.99

Pros:

High quality display

Fast enough for 1080P video editing, great workstation

Solid for general business use

Elegant and attractive look

Decent bang for one’s buck

Touchscreen display

Cons:

Bad placement of USB ports leads to annoying plugging and unplugging

OK price to performance

5. Acer Aspire AIO

Acer

23.8″ 1080P, IPS, Touch Screen |i7-6700T |Integrated |2TB (5400RPM) |16GB DDR4 |DVD-RW, Webcam, Includes Wireless Keyboard & Mouse |

This PC boasts similar features to the above computer but has double the RAM and more hard drive capacity (but at a slower speed of 5400RPM). It’s great for basic use and includes full touch screen functionality. For the most part, it will be similar to the above computer in terms of performance, though having additional RAM is a great perk for performance, this will be somewhat hampered by the slow hard drive. All in all, this is the best all in one computer for those who want a lot of capacity and a stable, fast i7 PC.

Price: $976.99

Pros:

OK value for the money

Large data drive

Great for basic use (document editing, web browsing)

Touch screen is fun

Built-in DVD-RW

Cons:

Fair amount of bloatware that needs to be removed

Hard drive is on the slow side

6. Apple 21.5″ iMac – 4K

Apple

4k, 21.5″ P3 |i5 – 3.0 ghz – 4 cores |Radeon Pro 555 (2GB) |1TB (5400RPM) |8GB at 2400mhz |Webcam |If you’re thinking about a Mac, this is a great model. Many people who start with Macs start with iMacs since they’re affordable, and often, are the least guilty of Apple’s famous tendency for overpricing hardware. This iMac could certainly use a few upgrades (the 5400RPM hard drive being the biggest offender), but for the most part: it’s a great computer. First of all, in terms of display, this Mac blows any of the above four PCs out of the water. This display is a full 4K display meaning you can watch and edit 4K movies on it. Given that the processor is an i5 and that this PC has a slow-ish hard drive, it won’t be the best experience out of the box for editing 4K, but it should do the trick, especially with the help of its dedicated graphics card, the Radeon Pro 555. While it isn’t exactly a beast, if you like Mac OSX, it’s an extremely reliable operating system that’s easy to use in a hardware package that is frankly, a great deal. If you’re leaning Mac, then this is an awesome computer for the money. That said, if you’re going to be doing a ton of video editing or graphics-intensive work, it is probably worth it to switch to the PC below.

Price: $1289

Pros:

Mac OSX is the most reliable and easy-to-use operating system

Extremely high quality display

Acceptable specs for 1080P video editing or audio editing

Sleek and attractive appearance

Cons:

Hard drive is on the slow side

Will struggle with 4K games and editing

Not the best price for raw performance

7. Lenovo Ideacentre (Editor’s Choice)

Lenovo

27″ WQHD (2560×1440) display, 144hz with G-sync |i7-6700 |GTX 1070 |128GB SSD + 1TB HDD |16GB DDR5 |Webcam |Now this PC is a true beast. Boasting a fast i7 processor, a dedicated SSD for the OS (makes for great performance), and a GTX 1070, this PC is great for editing any video, playing modern games at ultra settings and more. In comparison to the iMac, one does give up the 4K screen, but the screen on this PC is no chump. It’s 1440P, 2560 x 1440. Now, this does mean that one will not be able to watch or edit 4K movies at full resolution. Still, for the most part, you’ll be able to get a reasonably accurate idea of what the movie looks like. On top of this, this monitor boasts a couple of features that help with gaming and make performance feel much better. G-Sync is a technology that allows the monitor to sync with the hardware preventing ugly “screen tearing.” On top of this, the monitor displays up to 120hz (and can overclocked higher). This means that the screen refreshes over twice as fast as the iMac above. While it doesn’t make a huge different for most uses, it does make for the smoothest possible feeling device. Many gamers love these features as it makes games look much smoother.

This PC is the editor’s choice because it has powerful hardware, is good for any application, and really does have it all. Every other PC on our list may have improvements over this, but from here on out, the price to performance is largely for fanciness, not practicality. This machine is a practical and fast beast, and it won’t leave anyone wanting for more power.

Price: $1399

Pros:

Unreal PC for all use types

High quality monitor that’s great for gaming

Superb RAM and graphics card

Great specs for the price

Cons:

Sound quality isn’t very good

Included mouse and keyboard are mediocre

8. HP Envy 27″

HP

2560 x 1440 Touchscreen |i7-7700T |GTX 950M |128GB SSD + 1TB HDD |16GB DDR4 |Webcam |There is one reason and one reason only to get this PC over the one above it and that’s its touchscreen. If you use touchscreens or enjoy integrating them into your work, this PC boasts similar features to the above. It has a fast processor, tons of RAM, and a dedicated graphics card. That said, the touch screen here will add a very limited amount of utility for most users. The real kicker here is that the 950M is a pretty big downgrade compared to a GTX 1070 ( compare them here ). This means that for playing modern games or exporting video (or graphical effects), this PC won’t even come close to the above model. That said, the HP Envy 27″ is a sharp looking and reasonably powerful PC, it just doesn’t have as much bang per buck as the IdeaCentre. It offers a great look, but it’s nothing compared to the Envy below.

Price: $1536.59

Pros:

Good for editing 1080P video and advanced uses

Acceptable specs for the price

Attractive and stylish appearance

Fast boot times

Solid sound quality

Can run modern games at medium settings

Cons:

A bit on the loud side

Included keyboard and mouse are low quality

9. Eluktronics HP Envy 34″

HP

34″ LED-backlit 3440 x 1440 display |i7-7700T |RX460 – 4GB |512GB PCIe SSD |32GB DDR4 |Webcam, Windows 10 Pro |If you want an all-in-one that’s an amazing workstation and a solid gaming machine, this Eluktronics souped-up version of the HP Envy boasts solid specs and a beautiful design. It’s worth being upfront here and pointing out that while this model is stunning and powerful, it’s a stretch to call it a great value. One could easily spend this price on a powerful tower and top quality screen (CyberPowerPC VR Extreme for $1369.99 and Acer Predator X34 for $1261 ) and get more performance. That said, it will be a more complicated setup with a much less elegant look. If you’re looking to play modern games at the highest possible setting, definitely opt for the tower and screen option. If gaming isn’t your cup of tea, then this PC is still a solid gaming performer, and will be more than enough for all other uses, plus it looks amazing. It boasts a snappy SSD, huge RAM, and a powerful processor. The RX460 is great, even if it’s not quite a GTX 1070 like the CyberPowerPC or the IdeaCentre above. In short, this is a great workstation for people who want to go Ultrawide and value appearance over performance.

Price: $2699 (13 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Attractive appearance and blazing fast performance

Screen is amazing

Many ports including Thunderbolt 3

Great workstation PC

Excellent gaming computer

Cons:

Graphics card struggles at full res (3440 x 1440) with modern games

Not a great value as a gaming PC

10. iMac 27″ – 5K

Apple

5120 x 2880 at 60hz |i7 (7th Gen) |Radeon Pro 580 |1TB SSD |64GB DDR4 |Webcam |This top of the line iMac is nothing short of a beast. If you’re intent on using Mac, it’s a great way to go. Boasting maxed out RAM of 64GB, a lightning fast SSD, and an i7 processor, the only shocking thing here is that none of these ridiculous specs are the star of the show. The 5K screen is the most amazing part of this PC. It boasts unreal resolution and beautiful sharpness. That said, despite all of its fancy specs, the graphics card is the real downer here; it’s not even as fast a GTX 1070 . Still, for Mac users who want the very best, this is a great way to go for any kind of use: video editing, gaming, or advanced graphics editing. If you gotta go Mac, unfortunately, you have to pay the price, but you will be rewarded with an amazing and reliable machine.

Price: $4399

Pros:

Top of the line iMac that does it all

Display is unbeatable and worth over $1000 alone

Effortless editing of 4K video, plays modern games at Ultra settings

Monstrous RAM capacity for using many apps at once

Great quality keyboard and mouse

Cons:

Price to performance isn’t great

Overkill for most users

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.