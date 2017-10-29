Best Mini PC 2018: Compare, Buy & Save

If you are looking to get a new PC, but want something small, Mini PCs are the answer. These tiny computers offer a variety of functionality from media center, to workstation, to full blown gaming PC, but they all have one thing in common: they’re on the small side. That said, they are not all equally small. The smallest device on our list is little more than an HDMI dongle, while the bigger PCs are about the size of a modern video game console.

If you’re looking for a media center or workstation PC, most of these devices will do just fine. However, only a few are fast enough for video games, and not all of them are capable of 4K streaming.

No matter your use case, the best mini PC for you is on this list. Here’s the top 10 best Mini PC, from lowest to highest price.

1. Quantum Access Mini PC Stick

Azulle

2GB |Integrated |32GB SSD |4oz |If you’re looking for a sub-$100 mini PC, this stick will do the job. While it’s a great price, one should be warned that this stick is certainly for particular applications only. Some great use cases include: watching YouTube, Netflix, or Hulu videos, for outputting images to a custom display (like at a store), or as a media player. For normal computer usage, however, it’s a bit on the slow side. Still, if you just need the basics here, this is a Mini PC that will do a few things well at an unreal price. It’s not advised as a general use PC.

Price: $97.99

Pros:

Excellent stick for streaming media

Tiny size, plug and play setup

Includes full version of Windows 10

Praised as great for a personal server

Good for office use

Cons:

Build quality isn’t great

A small percentage of users had issues with the Wi-Fi

2. Asus Chromebox M004U Mini PC (Editor’s Choice)

Asus

2GB DDR3 |Integrated |16GB SSD |1.3lbs |

For those who want a more robust computing experience, the Chromebox offers less and yet more at the same time. While it does not have a full Windows 10 installation, just Chrome, the much lighter weight of this operating system means that the Chromebox is actually much more usable for web browsing than number one on our list. While the Chromebox is only good for web-browsing, there’s a shocking amount of things one can do online including edit Microsoft Office Documents, edit photos using Pixlr, and even edit videos (low-res, and in a pinch).

For many, going exclusively Chrome on their desktop machine is a great way to save a ton of money, and have a PC that does what people mostly do on a PC anyway: browse the internet. This computer is the editor’s choice because if you want a mini PC at a great price, this PC has better performance than any of the other very cheap minis (items one through four). Windows 10 is a massive drain on system resources. This PC eliminates that and therefore, even though it’s not more powerful on paper, in practice, it’s great.

Price: $169.99

Pros:

Solid performance for the price

Great value for those who only need Chrome web browser

Quiet PC has no fan

Streams 1080P video without any problems

Doesn’t generate any heat

Cons:

Only for using Google Chrome

Not for gaming, video editing, or any normal Windows applications

A small percentage of users had issues with the Wi-Fi

3. Azulle Quantum Byte

Azulle

2GB DDR3L |Integrated |32GB |12.3oz |While the specs of this Quantum Byte are comparable to the first Mini PC on our list, the reality is that this PC is a lot better for workstation applications. It’s great for browsing the web, being used as a media player, and runs smoothly for most office or student uses. It’s quiet, a solid performer, and includes a full install of Windows 10. With 2GB of RAM, one can open a handful of Chrome tabs, for instance, but don’t expect the moon from this PC. For people who want a PC for video streaming or office work, it performs well.

Price: $169.99

Pros:

Decent price for the performance

Fairly large SSD for a Mini PC

Full Windows 10 PC

Small, minimal appearance

Only $80 more than a Roku with way more functionality

Cons:

Struggles with non-optimized video not from Amazon, Hulu, and Netflix

Won’t work with Linux

Problematic as a 1080P media center

4. Minix Neo Z83-4

Minix

4GB |Integrated |32GB |1.4lbs |

If you’re adamant about a full Windows 10 system, then this mini PC brings a lot to the table. Boasting 4GB of RAM, this mini is good to go for up to 10 tabs of Chrome, working as a media center, and even outputting to multiple displays. Adding the extra gigabytes of RAM is probably the biggest strong point here, since this allows one to have more applications open at once. This mini PC is also capable of outputting 4K at 30hz, meaning for watching movies, it’s a great way to go. That said, for using a workstation at 4k, 30hz doesn’t look great (this means there are 30 frames per second, so moving the mouse feels choppy). It’ll serve its purpose best on a lower resolution workstation, but it should suffice for a 4K media center, given that one doesn’t like that super smooth TV look at 60hz.

Price: $179.90

Pros:

Full Windows 10 computer, 64-bit

4GB of RAM

Can play 4K at 30FPS

Great thermal design, no fan

Quiet

Cons:

Turn off “fast reboot” from the settings; memory can be corrupted

A small percentage of users had issues with the Wi-Fi

5. Zotac ZBox CI325 Mini PC

Zotac

4GB RAM |Integrated |32GB SSD |3lbs |With a more powerful processor, and more RAM this mini is ready to do the job. It boasts a 32GB SSD, and a small profile. Plus, it can output to three displays. This is a reliable machine from a great manufacturer. If you are willing to spend the extra couple of bucks, it’s a great way to get a snappier processor with roughly the same power as some of the other minis. If you need a full Windows 10 installation, having a more powerful processor certainly helps create a smooth experience.

Price: $239

Pros:

Outputs 4K at 30hz

No moving parts means more reliability

Can upgrade RAM to 16GB

Great device for streaming media

Only gets warm not hot

Silent

Cons:

A small percentage of users found the PC overheated

A very small number of users had issues with reliability

6. HP Slimline 260

HP

8GB |Integrated |1TB (7200RPM) |9.7lbs |Dimensions: 3.94 x 15.89 x 12.59 in |

This may be the first full PC on our list, but it offers quite a big jump in performance from the minis at not a dramatically larger size. With a much faster processor, solid RAM, and a big spacious hard drive. This is a great PC for student or office applications. IF you just need a computer with a smaller profile, but don’t want to sacrifice speed and functionality, this PC won’t let you down. Of course, it also won’t save quite as much space. It also includes a DVD drive with writing capabilities, something you won’t find on any of the above models. Another nice touch, often cheap PCs have 5400 RPM hard drives; it’s nice to a speedy 7200RPM on this model.

Price: $311.95

Pros:

DVD+/-RW Drive

Full Windows 10 PC with more power than the smaller minis

Solid price for the performance

PLenty of outputs including three USB 3.0

Cons:

Not tiny

A small percentage of users had issues with the boot time

7. Intel NUC 7 – Windows 10 Mini PC (i7)

Intel

8GB DDR4 |Integrated |2TB (with Intel Optane) |2.9lbs |4.5 x 4.4 x 2 inchesIf you want a robust and powerful PC for a media center and more, this PC brings enough power to do pretty much anything but play graphically intense games (it doesn’t have a graphics card). It’s an awesome business or student desktop, has enough RAM for plenty of multitasking, and with Intel Optane technology on its hard drive, loading files is faster than it would be on an ordinary drive. While this PC doesn’t offer the best value on our list, sometimes it’s worth spending the extra money to have a machine that runs fast and smooth with many applications open at once, or for doing things like editing photos or videos.

This is truly a no compromises machine at a decent price. Of course, if you’re looking to play games, then read on to number nine.

Price: $749

Pros:

Great business desktop at good price

Powerful graphics, fast processor for business and workstation applications

Enough RAM for solid multitasking

Optane memory makes accessing files faster

Plenty of space on the data drive

Small, form factor; includes SD card reader

Cons:

Overkill for most users

No gaming abilities

Price to performance is only OK

8. Lenovo ThinkCentre M700

Lenovo

8GB |Integrated |240GB SSD |3.46 x 13.31 x 14.05 in |

If storage isn’t your priority, this Lenovo Thinkcentre switches out the hard disk drive with an SSD and adds in a much better processor, the i7-6700. WIth 8GB of RAM, it’s good for multitasking, editing photos or videos, and one of the more unique perks: it includes a 3-year on-site warranty. Now that’s great service. This is a good PC to go with if you’re not planning on storing a ton of media on your computer. Having an SSD means the boot time is faster and in general, everything will be a bit more responsive. That said, if you do plan on having a lot of files available locally, the above PC may be a better fit.

Price: $689.95

Pros:

Includes 3 year on-site warranty

Includes free upgrade to Windows 10 Pro

Fast and quiet; powerful processor with enough RAM for business or student applications

Quick boot time

Cons:

Includes Windows 7 Pro not Windows 10 (but upgrade to Windows 10 Pro is free)

Includes bloatware that must be removed

9. Asus GR8-II (Gamer’s Pick)

Asus

8GB DDR4 |GTX 1060 – 6GB |512GB SSD, 1TB HDD |6 lbs |11.1 x 3.5 x 11.8 inchesFor those who want a small machine that can still play games, this Asus GR8-II pulls no punches. Boasting a powerful i7-7700 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 1TB data drive, it really does have it all. The one weakness of this machine is the relatively low RAM, but it can be upgraded. Nonetheless, it will still be fine for any office or student use, but for video editing and other intensive applications, one may want to upgrade. For the gamer’s, this PC is capable of playing modern games at high to ultra settings. The GTX 1060 is a great graphics card, and this PC offers a lot of value, plus it’s cool looking with a small form factor. It’s a little pricey compared to full size models, but if you need a small device, it can’t be beat.

Price: $1321.06

Pros:

Fast processor for all applications

Great graphics card for playing modern games at high to ultra settings

RGB lighting for stylish exterior appearance

Quiet PC

Capable for VR applications

Cons:

No DVD/CD burner

Overkill unless you’re editing video or need top of the line processor

10. Samsung DP700 Mini PC Cylinder

Samsung

16GB |RX 460, Passmark: 4329 |256GB SSD, 1TB HDD (5400RPM) |8.6lbs |5.5 x 5.5 x 12.2 inches

Now this is a weird PC, but for those who are in the mini market for a bit of a show piece, this PC is essentially a speaker and a solid workstation PC. It does have an RX 460 which while a solid card, it’s not comparable to the GTX 1060 (the GTX 1060 is significantly faster; see Passmark). Still, this PC boasts excellent sound quality out of the box (it’s literally a speaker), the capability to play modern games at low to medium settings, and tons of RAM (its biggest perk). That said, it is a bit pricey considering its functionality. It is very much a “looks over substance” type of machine. IF you like the look, however, it makes for a decent gaming device and workstation, but nothing special compared to cheaper models on this list. Plus, you can save a few bucks on buying a speaker.

Price: $1507.67 (11 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Fast processor

SSD and data drive

Built into a loud, high-quality speaker

Includes graphics card for gaming

Fascinating cylindrical design

Cons:

Hard drive is 5400 RPM, on the slow side

Only one HDMI port

Not the best price for performance unless you need a small PC

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.