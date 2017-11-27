Amazon’s Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals 2017

Laptops are one of the best items to receive as a gift on Christmas. There is nothing like opening up a present under the tree to find a brand new laptop computer, whether you are shopping for a kid, college student, or grown up. A nice computer can be a lifesaver for students and professionals alike, allowing them to get their work done more efficiently and saving a lot of time and hassle.

Laptops are expensive to purchase though, and can really set you back in your finances if you are not able to save up for one, or if your computer breaks and you need to purchase a new one quickly. Whether you are shopping for yourself or for someone on your Christmas list, a laptop is the perfect purchase on Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday is Amazon.com’s way of extending the Post-Thanksgiving sale extravaganza that starts with Black Friday. In this article I have picked out the very best deals that are being offered on laptops for Cyber Monday. Some of these deals last only one day, while others last all week during Cyber Week. Check back here for the most up to date info and prices. To see more of the best sale prices on items like luggage, tablets, TVs and more, click here for all of our Cyber Monday deals guides.

1. $120 Off Dell Inspiron 13 5000 2-in-1 – 13.3″ Touch Display

Today only, save $120 on this best selling new release laptop from Dell. This laptop features an 8th generation Intel Core i5-8250U Processor, 8GB of RAM with the capacity for 32GB total, 1TB 5400RPM Hard Drive Storage and a 13.3″ Full HD display. You can either use this laptop as a traditional laptop with keyboard, or flip the display around for a touch screen tablet. This flexible computer is great for home use, for students, or for travel.

Price: $579.99 (17 percent off MSRP)

2. $280 Off Lenovo Legion Y720 – 15.6″ Gaming Laptop

This laptop from Lenovo is perfect for any gamer. It was built for gaming, with a 7th Gen Inten Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics and hybrid storage. This is the first Dolby Atmos laptop, with immersive sound that lets you feel like you are really in the game. It also has integrated Xbox One Wireless Controller Support and an optional multi-color backlight programmable keyboard. You can even use your Oculus Rift with this laptop to play in virtual reality. Built to keep cool, this laptop has dual metal fan and rear air vents, so it stays cool during the hottest games.

Price: $1,049 (21 percent off MSRP)

3. $550 Off Alienware AW15R3-7390SLV-PUS 15.6″ Gaming Laptop

For 22% off today only, you can purchase this sweet gaming laptop from industry leader Alienware. This laptop has an Intel Core i7-7700HQ and 16GB. It has a 15.6 inch FHD anti glare display and a reinforced, weather resistant, and a non slip base. This is a tough, durable and well made laptop with all of the processing power you need to play the most advanced games.

Price: $1,999.99 (22 percent off MSRP)

4. $240 Off Lenovo Flex 5 15.6-Inch 2-in-1 Laptop

This 15.6 inch laptop from Lenovo is on sale today for 28% off, a savings for $240. This laptop has a stunning FHD display and the extra large screen makes it perfect for watching movies or browsing the web. This laptop has an easy login fingerprint reader and Windows Hllo, so that you can make purchases at select retailers with the touch of a finger. It also has a powerful 8th Gen Intel processor. This is a two in one laptop, so you can flip the screen around and make it into a super sized tablet easily and quickly. Anyone who wants a great laptop cannot go wrong with this high quality machine from Lenovo!

Price: $629.99 (28 percent off MSRP)

5. $400 Off ASUS ROG Strix GL702VS 17.3″ Full HD Ultra Thin and Light Gaming Laptop

This gaming laptop from Asus is the ultimate machine for playing games, watchign movies, or working. It includes the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8GB Graphics Card, Intel Core i7-7700HQ Processor, and 2.8GHz (Turbo to 3.8 GHz). The extra large screen is 17.3″ and FHD for the best video quality. This machine is so powerful that it requires duo copper thermal modules and dual cooling fans.

Price: $1,299 (24 percent off MSRP)

