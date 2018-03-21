Top 10 Best Home Brewing Kits 2018

Home brewing can be an enjoyable hobby that yields delicious results without costing a fortune. Whether you’re ready to try it out or you have prior experience and are searching for a new kit, here’s a look at the best beer making kits on the market.
If you’re just starting out, you’ll probably want a kit that includes the essentials. Most kits at least come with a sanitizer, thermometer, hydrometer, airlock and stopper. Some kits also contain a fermentation bucket, plastic bucket, racking cane and bottles. Optional equipment that may not come with a kit includes a wort chiller and carboy. Aside from ensuring the kit has the proper equipment, you’ll probably also want one that comes with step-by-step instructions if you’re just starting out.
When it comes to brew style, many home brewing kits feature pale ales or other classics such as amber or brown ales. Not only are these types of beer the most popular, they are also simple enough for beginners to master. Stouts are another alternative for those who are new to home brewing.
1. Midwest Supplies Beer Brewing Starter Kit
The Midwest Supplies Beer Brewing Starter Kit includes all the essentials you’ll need to start brewing beer at home. The kit comes with a fermenting bucket, bottling bucket, siphon tubing, a test jar, fermentation thermometer and more. You’ll need to supply the empty beer bottles and larger gallon kettle. This kit yields five gallons of beer and includes a pale ale recipe kit.
Price: $59.99
Pros:
- Yields up to five gallons of beer
- Includes a pale ale recipe
- Ideal for beginners
Cons:
- Instructions could be better
- A few note the fermenting bucket lid doesn’t fit tightly enough
- Some supplies need to be purchased separately
2. Brooklyn Brew Shop Everyday IPA Beer Making Kit
If IPA isn’t your thing, you can find the Brooklyn Brew Shop beer making kit in several variations. Each kit features user-friendly instructions along with a glass fermenter and a beer-making mix of grains, hops and yeast. You’ll also find a chambered airlock, thermometer, screw-cap stopper and other essentials. The kit yields up to one gallon per session, which is enough to fill up to 10 12-ounce bottles. A combination of grapefruit and bitterness ensures a delicious and refreshing end result.
Price: $31.96
Pros:
- Comes in several variations
- Includes user-friendly instructions
- Each kit features fresh ingredients
Cons:
- Thermometer can break fairly easily
- Relatively small brewing capacity
- Requires some extra supplies that aren’t included in the kit
3. Northern Brewer Beer Brewing Starter Set
The Northern Brewer Beer Brewing Starter Set comes in two variations: Block Party Amber and Chinook IPA. The kit yields five gallons of beer and caters to beginners with user-friendly instructions. It’s also designed by experienced beer brewers who are familiar with the needs of first-time brewers. A number of essentials are included, such as a 6.5 gallon fermentor, bottling bucket, sanitizer, siphon tubing and more.
Price: $109.98
Pros:
- Yields five gallons
- Caters to beginners
- Available in two variations
Cons:
- Kit doesn’t include beer bottles
- Some wish the instructions were more detailed
- Requires a few other items that don’t come with the kit
4. Mr. Beer Premium Gold Edition Beer Making Kit
The Premium Gold Edition beer making kit by Mr. Beer comes in several variations, and is ideal for beginners. This beer making kit yields up to two gallons of beer, along with two refills for making up to four gallons of beer. It also comes with essentials such as yeast, sanitizer and carbonation drops. Shatterproof bottles are included for your convenience.
Price: $49.99
Pros:
- Comes in several variations
- Includes two refills
- Kit contains shatterproof bottles
Cons:
- Some beginners quickly outgrow this kit
- Only compatible with Mr. Beer kits
- Included bottles are plastic
5. PicoBrew PICO Model C
If you’d rather have some assistance as you start your home brewing hobby, consider the PicoBrew PICO Model C. This beer brewing appliance brews up to five liters of beer at once. You’ll use the included package with grains and hops to create your favorite beer. As an added bonus, you can adjust the bitterness and alcohol content as you go. This machine lets you brew a variety of beer types, from ales and stouts to IPAs. Start with the push of a button. Your beer will be ready within 10 to 14 days.
Price: $449.99 (18 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Brews up to five liters
- Bitterness and alcohol levels can be adjusted
- Starts with the push of a button
Cons:
- Pricey
- Some wish the instructions were more detailed
- A few caution the PicoPaks can be tough to find
6. Coopers Craft Beer Making Kit
The Coopers Craft Beer Making Kit has all the essentials for beginners, including a thermometer strip, vented top and a shatterproof construction. You can brew up to six gallons of beer at a time with this reusable kit. If you’re into drinking beer made from the freshest ingredients, you’ll appreciate knowing that Coopers makes the ingredients for each kit themselves to ensure optimal flavor and freshness. A wide mouth and base makes the brewing bucket easy to clean.
Price: $118.29
Pros:
- Brews up to six gallons
- Coopers makes their own ingredients
- Wide mouth and base are easy to clean
Cons:
- Graduated marks are in liters, not gallons
- Included bottles are plastic
- Fermenter lid can be tough to remove if screwed on too tight
7. Craft A Brew Brown Ale Beer Brewing Kit
This beer brewing kit comes in several variations, including Oktoberfest, Hard Cider, American Pale Ale, Chocolate Milk Stout and Gluten Free Ale. First time brewers will find step-by-step instructions, from the brewing process to the bottle. This kit yields up to a gallon at a time and includes reusable equipment for added convenience. The ingredients come freshly packed for delicious end results.
Price: $43.16
Pros:
- Comes in several variations
- Step-by-step instructions for first-time users
- Freshly packed ingredients
Cons:
- Doesn’t come with bottles
- Relatively small brewing capacity
- Lacks some essential brewing equipment
8. Brew Naturally IPA Starter Kit
This affordable homebrew starter kit yields up to a gallon of beer at a time, which is enough to fill roughly 10 12-ounce bottles. The kit comes with all the essentials you need to get started, including a glass jug fermentor, cleaner and sanitizer, thermometer and IPA ingredients such as malt, yeast, priming sugar and hops. Instructions are included with the beginner-friendly kit.
Price: $59.95
Pros:
- Caters to beginners
- Includes the essentials
- Detailed instructions
Cons:
- Bottles aren’t included
- Smaller brewing capacity
- Only one flavor available
9. BrewDemon Signature Beer Kit
The BrewDemon Signature Beer Kit brews up to two gallons in 14 days. A small batch conical fermenter is included, which makes it easier to brew consecutive batches. The kit comes with eight plastic bottles along with yeast, a temperature gauge, mixing spoon, user-friendly brewing instructions and more. The end result is a full-body malt beer that’s easy to share with family and friends.
Price: $99.00
Pros:
- Brews up to two gallons in 14 days
- Includes eight bottles
- Comes with a small batch conical fermenter
Cons:
- A bit pricey
- Some wish the bottles weren’t plastic
- Shipping isn’t free
10. BrewArt BeerDroid Fully Automated Brewing System
The BrewArt BeerDroid is a fully automated brewer that yields up to 2.6 gallons of beer. BeerDroid has WiFi connectivity, and with the accompanying app you can keep track of the brewing process, shop for any accessories you might need, update firmware and more. To brew, just add the ingredients then start brewing with the push of a button. You can keep track of the brewing process via your phone or the LCD screen.
Price: $799.99
Pros:
- Brews at the push of a button
- WiFi connectivity
- LCD screen
Cons:
- Bulky
- Only runs on 110V electrical outlets
- Brew kits aren’t customizable
