Top 5 Best Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals (2018)

Aside from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day can yield plenty of savings and discounts for online shoppers. If a robot vacuum is on your list this year, you’ll want to keep the following Prime Day vacuum deals in mind.

As with other Prime Day deals, the ones listed on this page can change. Check back often if you don’t see the right deal for you, or visit the main Amazon Prime Day page for savings on a wider range of products.

Many of this year’s offerings include savings on multiple models within the same brand. For example, you’ll find reduced prices on many popular iRobot Roomba and Neato Botvac models.

Prime Day 2018 lasts for 36 hours, making it the longest Prime Day yet. If you’re not yet a Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

1. Up to $120 Off Select ECOVACS DEEBOT Vacuums

The ECOVACS DEEBOT lineup includes several floor cleaning robot vacuums. Most models can clean multiple surfaces for efficient all-around cleaning. Here’s a look at this year’s Prime Day DEEBOT savings.

Save $120, or 40 percent, off the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S. This Alexa-enabled robot vacuum is compatible with Alexa and Google Home, so that you can use voice commands. A maximum cleaning mode provides twice the cleaning power as needed. Other highlights include multiple cleaning modes, anti-drop and collision detection sensors, automatic recharging and a battery life of roughly 100 minutes per charge.

Get $100, or 25 percent, off the ECOVACS DEEBOT 900/901 robot vacuum. This vacuum has a three-stage cleaning system, and is compatible with Alexa and Google Home. Mapping technology helps create a systemic cleaning path. The vacuum is quiet and runs up to 100 minutes per charge.

Save close to $50 on the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79 this Amazon Prime Day 2018. This robot vacuum cleaning has WiFi connectivity, and is compatible with Apple and Android devices. It’s ideal for hard floors and low pile carpeting.

2. Up to $330 Off Select iRobot Roomba Vacuums

The iRobot Roomba robot vacuum cleaner family stands out for its dependable performance and user-friendly features. Roombas aren’t the cheapest robot vacuums, which is why you’ll want to keep these deals in mind this Amazon Prime Day.

Score $330, or 45 percent, off the iRobot Roomba 877. This robot vacuum cleaner comes with a high-efficiency filter that purifies air by removing even the smallest particles. It’s also equipped with tangle-free brushes, which makes it particularly suitable for households with pets.

Save $129, or 34 percent, off the iRobot Roomba 614. This Roomba vacuum caters to pet owners with its multi-surface brushes and dirt detection sensors. The cleaning head automatically adjusts to accommodate different floor types. This Roomba is recommended for hard floor surfaces and carpets.

Save 21 percent, or $77, off the iRobot Roomba 690 with this Prime Day deal. The vacuum features WiFi connectivity. It’s also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Multi-surface brushes pick up even the smallest allergens on various surfaces.

Get the iRobot Roomba 960 for $70 less this Prime Day. This robot vacuum features Alexa voice control. It’s also compatible with Google Assistant. Highlights include adaptive navigation, automatic recharge and resume, tangle-free extractors for pets and a run time of roughly 75 minutes per charge.

3. Up to $171 Off Select Neato Botvac Vacuums

Each Neato Botvac model features a distinctive D-shape design that allows it to get into corners and other tight spaces. This extra space also generally means larger brush rolls and dust bins.

Score $171, or 34 percent, off the Neato Botvac D80. It’s one of the older Botvac models, but the D80 remains a solid investment, especially for pet owners and allergy sufferers. This vacuum is equipped with smart navigation and mapping. It also automatically recharges and resumes when necessary.

The Neato Botvac D5 has been discounted by $100. This connected robot vacuum works with Alexa, and can be controlled from your phone. Laser smart navigation technology provides a clear cleaning path. Features such as a combo brush, extra large dirt bin and performance filter cater to households with pets and allergy sufferers.

You can also get $100 off the Neato Botvac D3. This Neato also features Wifi connectivity and Alexa voice control. The vacuum runs up to 60 minutes per charge, then automatically recharges and resumes.

4. Up to 25 Percent Off Select SharkNinja Shark Ion Vacuums

The Shark Ion robot vacuums tend to be affordably priced, and offer plenty of features. These vacuums are compatible with Alexa, and come with brushrolls and side brushes for total house cleaning.

Save $95, or 25 percent, off the SharkNinja Shark Ion 750. This robotic vacuum works with Alexa, allowing you to take charge of cleaning by using your voice. It’s also equipped with a self-cleaning brushroll and spinning brushes on both sides to clean along edges and corners. The battery lasts roughly 60 minutes per cleaning session.

The Shark Ion 720 is available for $80, or 23 percent, off. This vacuum also comes with a self-cleaning brushroll and dual side brushes. A smart navigation system helps methodically guide the vacuum around the house. Boundary markers are included.

5. 20 Percent Off Pure Clean PUCRC25

The Pure Clean PUCRC25 is hard to overlook if you’re searching for a robot vacuum under $100. This Amazon Prime Day deal helps you save 20 percent. Highlights include improved navigation, a low profile design that lets it slide under furniture, and a HEPA filter to trap even the finest dust particles. This robot vacuum works best on hard floors and short carpets.

Price: $89.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.