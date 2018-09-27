10 Best Large Screen Laptops (2018)

Large screen laptops are highly practical and reasonably portable. These computers negate the worst part of any laptop: a cramped work-space. Another huge perk to 17″ laptops is that they can be filled with components that rarely make their way to their 13″ cousins and only sometimes to their 15″ brothers. In short, these laptops are awesome for the person who is willing to accept them for their size. Sure, they’re generally heavy and bulkier, but they also run faster and do way more things like play games or edit videos. In short, large screen laptops are the way to go for people who want a portable yet comfortable PC.

Here are the top 10 best large screen laptops from lowest to highest price.

1. Lenovo Ideapad 17.3″

Processor i5-6200U | RAM 8GB DDR3 | Hard Drive 1TB 5400 RPM | Display Deets 17.3″ LED Backlit, 1600 x 900 | Optical Drive None | Video Card Integrated | Weight 6.6lbs |

If having a big screen (and laptop) is less about performance and more about having everything on-screen be large, this is the perfect computer for you. The specs are nothing to write home about, but for documents and web-browsing, this PC is great. It also has a built-in SD card reader and DVD-RW drive. For users who need a big screen and a decent PC, this laptop will do you fine and offers some extra amenities not seen in many more expensive models of computers. It’s among the most affordable 17″ inch laptops by far.

Price: $529.99

Pros:

Solid laptop with great appearance

Built-in SD card reader

Good budget buy for someone who wants a big screen

DVD-RW drive

Cons:

One user found laptop to be too slow

Only good for web browsing, documents

Not even 1080P resolution

Requires uninstalling some bloatware

2. Dell Inspiron Touchscreen Signature 17″

Processor 6th Gen i7 | RAM 16GB | Hard Drive 2TB 5400RPM | Display Deets 1920 x 1080, 10 finger multitouch | Optical Drive DVD RW | Video Card AMD Radeon R5 M335 4GB | Weight 7.58lbs |

This laptop is quite a step up from the above in performance and admittedly in price. Still, it offers solid value. It retains the DVD-RW drive, and adds a much more powerful processor, touchscreen, 16GB of RAM, and even a discrete video card, the Radeon R5 with 4GB of VRAM. This PC will work quickly for any practical tasks and is even capable of 1080P video editing and playing modern games at modest settings. This is a great, attractive PC for a user who needs solid performance and a large screen.

Price: $890

Pros:

Great workstation and acceptable gaming computer

Display looks great

Touchscreen allows for up to 10 points of touching

Removable battery means one can buy extras

Build-in SD card slot

Ethernet port for plugging into fast connections

Cons:

Slow hard drive

One user had issues with the Internet

Some found trackpad to be too sensitive

3. HP Pavilion 17″

Processor i7-7700HQ | RAM 16GB DDR3 | Hard Drive 1TB | Display Deets 1920 x 1080 | Optical Drive SuperMulti 8x DVD+/-R/RW | Video Card GTX 1050 – 4GB | Weight 6.76 |

Very similar to the model above, this PC boosts the RAM and processor a bit, boasting a new i7 and a better graphics card, the GTX 1050. While it’s not quite as sleek, it boasts virtually all of the same qualities: the ability to play modern games at decent settings, and excellent performance as a web-browsing and document creating PC. The i7 helps with making things run super smoothly. It’s a bump in performance that’s recommended for those who like to open many tabs! Another perk is its backlit keyboard; a feature that’s always nice for those late night work sessions.

Price: $1099

Pros:

Praised as a great machine for a great price

Back-lit keyboard makes working in the dark easy

Acceptable gaming computer

Touch screen for manipulating things on-screen

Cons:

Speakers are borderline useless

One user found it to be slow

4. Eluktronics Pro Premium

Processor i7-7700HQ | RAM 16GB DDR4 | Hard Drive 512GB SSD | Display Deets 1920 x 1080, IPS LED, Anti-glare | Optical Drive None | Video Card GTX 1050 Ti – 3GB | Weight 6.8lbs |

Eluktronics is a brand making waves in the laptop space. This PC is not an exception. It’s priced to sell with great specs. Boasting a great mobile processor, 16GB of new RAM (DDR4), and a GTX 1050Ti, this machine will handle virtually anything you can throw at it. The 512GB SSD won’t likely be enough for heavy gamers, video editors, but for most users, it should be more than enough (keep in mind that the OS eats up over 100GB). All in all, this is a great PC with a great display. It’s not the top of the line, but for most users, this offers superb bang for one’s buck.

Price: $1149.95 (34 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

High-quality construction with excellent components

Praised for lack of bloatware

On the light side for a powerful gaming PC

Fans aren’t loud

Backlit keyboard

Cons:

One user found headphone jack on the right side to be obnoxious

Trackpad said to be the worst part

5. ASUS Zenbook 15.6″ (Editor’s Choice)

Processor i7-6700HQ | RAM 16GB DDR4 | Hard Drive 512GB NVMe SSD | Display Deets IPS 3840 x 2160 | Optical Drive None | Video Card GTX 960M | Weight 5lbs |

Taking clear inspiration from the Macbook Pro, this ASUS Zenbook boasts a great looking exterior, silver and shiny, and some solid specs. Plus, it has a 4K screen. While the screen comes at the price of some performance (The 960m is about half the graphics card the 1050 Ti is) for most, this card will suffice. It’s certainly good enough for watching movies, web browsing, document creation, and playing modern games at acceptable settings. That said, this computer is a joy to work on. 4K screens allow for great productivity by making text and documents crystal clear. This is the editor’s choice because it can do what most people will want, offers an attractive screen, and the price is right.

Price: $1328.99

Pros:

Fast, quiet, and relatively lightweight for a 15″ PC

Beautiful and strong aluminum body with no give

Graphics are solid; reportedly plays DOTA 2 smoothly

4K monitor makes it a great workstation

Great feel and look, comparable to Macbook Pro

Cons:

Multitouch gestures not really useful on display

Some users really loath the trackpad

Some found battery life too short

One user had an issue with the loud trackpad

6. HP Omen 17″

Processor i7-7700HQ | RAM 16GB | Hard Drive 128GB SSD (OS only), 1TB HDD | Display Deets IPS 1920 x 1080, 60HZ | Optical Drive None | Video Card GTX 1060 6GB | Weight 6.28lbs |

With a solid processor, more than decent graphics card, plenty of RAM, and its OS on an SSD, the Omen will let few down for their gaming needs. Needless to say, it’s a multitasking beast. Another great perk is its bright red, backlit keyboard, which one has to love for those late nights working and playing. While there are some minor complaints, namely the keyboard was weird to some, and the trackpad isn’t the best, these annoyances are fairly easy to deal with considering the quality of this PC in every other way, including its cool look. Boasting a GTX 1060, this PC will easily run modern games at medium and high setting. While it lacks a 4K screen, this is a good trade-off for the user who needs performance over resolution.

Price: $1489

Pros:

Blazing fast specs at a reasonable price

Plays modern games at decent specs

Colors are sharp and screen is clear

Backlit keyboard makes typing in the dark easy

Great for multi-tasking and 1080P video editing

Cons:

Display is on the dim side

Battery life isn’t great

Keyboard and trackpad could be better

7. MSI Apache Pro 17″

Processor i7 7700HQ, 4 cores at 2.8ghz | RAM 32GB | Hard Drive 256GB PCIe SSD, 1TB 7200RPM | Display Deets 1920 x 1080, 5ms, 120hz | Optical Drive 8x DVD/-R/RW | Video Card GTX 1060 6GB | Weight 8.4lbs |

If the Omen seems nice, but it’s just lacking a little bit of extra performance and optical drive, the Apache Pro is a nice little step up. Most relevant to day-to-day functioning is its SSD which allows for a bit more storage, about 150GB or so (Windows 10 eats up a fair amount of data!). On top of this, the Apache Pro adds double the RAM, a hefty 32GB, a DVD-RW drive, and an even better display, up to 120HZ. It’s not necessary for most people, but if you want to take your gaming to the next level or need a serious workstation beast, the Apache Pro has the slight edge on the Omen, especially for you finicky first-person shooter types.

Price: $1634.99

Pros:

Solid power gaming PC with a ton of ram

Great gaming display at 1080P resolution

Surprisingly thin and a bit lighter than some expected

Fast boot time with well-lit keyboard

Runs modern games at Ultra settings

Fast processor means it’s a solid workstation PC as well

Cons:

Plastic chassis could be stronger

Trackpad is iffy, some users preferred a mouse

Can get a bit hot

One user had major issues with Windows 10

8. ASUS ROG 17″

Processor i7-6700HQ | RAM 16GB DDR4 | Hard Drive 256GB NVMe SSD, 1TB 7200 RPM | Display Deets 1920 x 1080, Matte IPS, with G-Sync, 75hz | Video Card GTX 980M | Weight 9.5lbs |

At about the same price as the Apache Pro, we have the ASUS ROG. At first glance, it seems to be an inferior PC. For the most part, it is. The GTX 980-M is nowhere near the graphics card that a GTX 1060 is (see UserBenchmark for specs, but the 1060 is about 40% faster), but where the ROG delivers is its inclusion of a G-Sync display; some users insist on these for guaranteeing that no frame is ever dropped or split in half. Otherwise, this PC also has an NVMe drive, for those super fast boot times. Beyond this, it’s largely an inferior machine, but if it appeals to you, it’s probably because it has a killer display with top-of-the-line monitor features.

Price: $1691

Pros:

Upgradeable to 64GB of RAM

Includes ASUS 1 year accidental warranty

Praised as great and powerful laptop

Excellent performance, fast for all purposes

Cons:

Has a lot of bloatware

Backlit keyboard only turns on when Windows fully boots

One user found it to be too large

9. MSI Titan 4K

Processor i7-6820HK at 2.7ghz | RAM 64GB DDR4 | Hard Drive 512GB SSD + 2x 256GB SSD + 1TB 7200RPM | Display Deets 3840 x 2160, IPS | Optical Drive None | Video Card Dual GTX 1070 – 8GB each | Weight 8.59lbs |

Now this is one heck of a laptop. Boasting an ungodly 64GB of RAM, TWO GTX 1070s, and a full 4K display, it mainly begs the question, what exactly do you need a laptop for? Needless to say, this is a computer that will effortlessly edit 4K video, play modern games at the highest settings (Ultra please!), and do just about anything you need it to do very quickly. The display has plenty of pixels for your gaming needs. Perhaps if this monster PC has one shortcoming, it’s the lack of an optical drive… but who needs that anymore?

Price: $2999

Pros:

Performance is praised as excellent

Build quality is great

Sound is great for laptop

Unreal performance for gaming

Tons of hard drive space

Cons:

Some light bleed from monitor

Processor could be better for video editing applications

10. Razer Blade Pro

Processor 2.9ghz i7 | RAM 32GB | Hard Drive 1TB SSD | Display Deets 17.3″, 3840 x 2160, G-Sync with touch | Video Card GTX 1080 – 8GB | Weight 7.7lbs |

In another instance of a PC taking a performance hit to allow for a better monitor, the Razer Blade Pro has a “mere” GTX 1080. While it’s better than a single GTX 1070, it’s not quite as good as two. Even so, the Razer Blade packs massive punch boasting twice as much SSD storage as the above Titan. It also has a touch screen and includes G-Sync technology. The display is better and let’s face it, with 32GB of ram, a fast i7, and specs that would leave God himself at least mildly impressed, it’s not exactly a chump in any respect. Plus, it’s a looker to boot. For those who need the best display on their gaming and editing PC, this is the way to go; if not, it’s really tough to beat those dual GTX 1070s.

Price: $4399.99

Pros:

Extremely fast and powerful laptop

Screen is top of the line with G-Sync and 4K

Insane specs make it great for doing just about anything

Mechanical keyboard for a responsive feel

Cons:

Has large power brick

On-board wireless isn’t great

Windows Creator’s update can cause issues

Still looking for the large screen laptop? Browse more top-rated large screen laptops on Amazon.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.