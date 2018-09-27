10 Best Large Screen Laptops (2018)

Large screen laptops are highly practical and reasonably portable. These computers negate the worst part of any laptop: a cramped work-space. Another huge perk to 17″ laptops is that they can be filled with components that rarely make their way to their 13″ cousins and only sometimes to their 15″ brothers. In short, these laptops are awesome for the person who is willing to accept them for their size. Sure, they’re generally heavy and bulkier, but they also run faster and do way more things like play games or edit videos. In short, large screen laptops are the way to go for people who want a portable yet comfortable PC.
Here are the top 10 best large screen laptops from lowest to highest price.
1. Lenovo Ideapad 17.3″
Processor i5-6200U | RAM 8GB DDR3 | Hard Drive 1TB 5400 RPM | Display Deets 17.3″ LED Backlit, 1600 x 900 | Optical Drive None | Video Card Integrated | Weight 6.6lbs |
If having a big screen (and laptop) is less about performance and more about having everything on-screen be large, this is the perfect computer for you. The specs are nothing to write home about, but for documents and web-browsing, this PC is great. It also has a built-in SD card reader and DVD-RW drive. For users who need a big screen and a decent PC, this laptop will do you fine and offers some extra amenities not seen in many more expensive models of computers. It’s among the most affordable 17″ inch laptops by far.
Price: $529.99
Buy the Lenovo Ideapad 17.3″ here.
Pros:
- Solid laptop with great appearance
- Built-in SD card reader
- Good budget buy for someone who wants a big screen
- DVD-RW drive
Cons:
- One user found laptop to be too slow
- Only good for web browsing, documents
- Not even 1080P resolution
- Requires uninstalling some bloatware
Find more Lenovo Ideapad 17.3″ information and reviews here.
2. Dell Inspiron Touchscreen Signature 17″
Processor 6th Gen i7 | RAM 16GB | Hard Drive 2TB 5400RPM | Display Deets 1920 x 1080, 10 finger multitouch | Optical Drive DVD RW | Video Card AMD Radeon R5 M335 4GB | Weight 7.58lbs |
This laptop is quite a step up from the above in performance and admittedly in price. Still, it offers solid value. It retains the DVD-RW drive, and adds a much more powerful processor, touchscreen, 16GB of RAM, and even a discrete video card, the Radeon R5 with 4GB of VRAM. This PC will work quickly for any practical tasks and is even capable of 1080P video editing and playing modern games at modest settings. This is a great, attractive PC for a user who needs solid performance and a large screen.
Price: $890
Buy the Dell Inspiron Touchscreen Signature 17″ here.
Pros:
- Great workstation and acceptable gaming computer
- Display looks great
- Touchscreen allows for up to 10 points of touching
- Removable battery means one can buy extras
- Build-in SD card slot
- Ethernet port for plugging into fast connections
Cons:
- Slow hard drive
- One user had issues with the Internet
- Some found trackpad to be too sensitive
Find more Dell Inspiron Touchscreen Signature 17″ information and reviews here.
3. HP Pavilion 17″
Processor i7-7700HQ | RAM 16GB DDR3 | Hard Drive 1TB | Display Deets 1920 x 1080 | Optical Drive SuperMulti 8x DVD+/-R/RW | Video Card GTX 1050 – 4GB | Weight 6.76 |
Very similar to the model above, this PC boosts the RAM and processor a bit, boasting a new i7 and a better graphics card, the GTX 1050. While it’s not quite as sleek, it boasts virtually all of the same qualities: the ability to play modern games at decent settings, and excellent performance as a web-browsing and document creating PC. The i7 helps with making things run super smoothly. It’s a bump in performance that’s recommended for those who like to open many tabs! Another perk is its backlit keyboard; a feature that’s always nice for those late night work sessions.
Price: $1099
Buy the HP Pavilion 17″ here.
Pros:
- Praised as a great machine for a great price
- Back-lit keyboard makes working in the dark easy
- Acceptable gaming computer
- Touch screen for manipulating things on-screen
Cons:
- Speakers are borderline useless
- One user found it to be slow
Find more HP Pavilion 17″ information and reviews here.
4. Eluktronics Pro Premium
Processor i7-7700HQ | RAM 16GB DDR4 | Hard Drive 512GB SSD | Display Deets 1920 x 1080, IPS LED, Anti-glare | Optical Drive None | Video Card GTX 1050 Ti – 3GB | Weight 6.8lbs |
Eluktronics is a brand making waves in the laptop space. This PC is not an exception. It’s priced to sell with great specs. Boasting a great mobile processor, 16GB of new RAM (DDR4), and a GTX 1050Ti, this machine will handle virtually anything you can throw at it. The 512GB SSD won’t likely be enough for heavy gamers, video editors, but for most users, it should be more than enough (keep in mind that the OS eats up over 100GB). All in all, this is a great PC with a great display. It’s not the top of the line, but for most users, this offers superb bang for one’s buck.
Price: $1149.95 (34 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Eluktronics Pro Premium here.
Pros:
- High-quality construction with excellent components
- Praised for lack of bloatware
- On the light side for a powerful gaming PC
- Fans aren’t loud
- Backlit keyboard
Cons:
- One user found headphone jack on the right side to be obnoxious
- Trackpad said to be the worst part
Find more Eluktronics Pro Premium information and reviews here.
5. ASUS Zenbook 15.6″ (Editor’s Choice)
Processor i7-6700HQ | RAM 16GB DDR4 | Hard Drive 512GB NVMe SSD | Display Deets IPS 3840 x 2160 | Optical Drive None | Video Card GTX 960M | Weight 5lbs |
Taking clear inspiration from the Macbook Pro, this ASUS Zenbook boasts a great looking exterior, silver and shiny, and some solid specs. Plus, it has a 4K screen. While the screen comes at the price of some performance (The 960m is about half the graphics card the 1050 Ti is) for most, this card will suffice. It’s certainly good enough for watching movies, web browsing, document creation, and playing modern games at acceptable settings. That said, this computer is a joy to work on. 4K screens allow for great productivity by making text and documents crystal clear. This is the editor’s choice because it can do what most people will want, offers an attractive screen, and the price is right.
Price: $1328.99
Buy the ASUS Zenbook 15.6″ here.
Pros:
- Fast, quiet, and relatively lightweight for a 15″ PC
- Beautiful and strong aluminum body with no give
- Graphics are solid; reportedly plays DOTA 2 smoothly
- 4K monitor makes it a great workstation
- Great feel and look, comparable to Macbook Pro
Cons:
- Multitouch gestures not really useful on display
- Some users really loath the trackpad
- Some found battery life too short
- One user had an issue with the loud trackpad
Find more ASUS Zenbook 15.6″ information and reviews here.
6. HP Omen 17″
Processor i7-7700HQ | RAM 16GB | Hard Drive 128GB SSD (OS only), 1TB HDD | Display Deets IPS 1920 x 1080, 60HZ | Optical Drive None | Video Card GTX 1060 6GB | Weight 6.28lbs |
With a solid processor, more than decent graphics card, plenty of RAM, and its OS on an SSD, the Omen will let few down for their gaming needs. Needless to say, it’s a multitasking beast. Another great perk is its bright red, backlit keyboard, which one has to love for those late nights working and playing. While there are some minor complaints, namely the keyboard was weird to some, and the trackpad isn’t the best, these annoyances are fairly easy to deal with considering the quality of this PC in every other way, including its cool look. Boasting a GTX 1060, this PC will easily run modern games at medium and high setting. While it lacks a 4K screen, this is a good trade-off for the user who needs performance over resolution.
Price: $1489
Buy the HP Omen 17″ here.
Pros:
- Blazing fast specs at a reasonable price
- Plays modern games at decent specs
- Colors are sharp and screen is clear
- Backlit keyboard makes typing in the dark easy
- Great for multi-tasking and 1080P video editing
Cons:
- Display is on the dim side
- Battery life isn’t great
- Keyboard and trackpad could be better
Find more HP Omen 17″ information and reviews here.
7. MSI Apache Pro 17″
Processor i7 7700HQ, 4 cores at 2.8ghz | RAM 32GB | Hard Drive 256GB PCIe SSD, 1TB 7200RPM | Display Deets 1920 x 1080, 5ms, 120hz | Optical Drive 8x DVD/-R/RW | Video Card GTX 1060 6GB | Weight 8.4lbs |
If the Omen seems nice, but it’s just lacking a little bit of extra performance and optical drive, the Apache Pro is a nice little step up. Most relevant to day-to-day functioning is its SSD which allows for a bit more storage, about 150GB or so (Windows 10 eats up a fair amount of data!). On top of this, the Apache Pro adds double the RAM, a hefty 32GB, a DVD-RW drive, and an even better display, up to 120HZ. It’s not necessary for most people, but if you want to take your gaming to the next level or need a serious workstation beast, the Apache Pro has the slight edge on the Omen, especially for you finicky first-person shooter types.
Price: $1634.99
Buy the MSI Apache Pro 17″ here.
Pros:
- Solid power gaming PC with a ton of ram
- Great gaming display at 1080P resolution
- Surprisingly thin and a bit lighter than some expected
- Fast boot time with well-lit keyboard
- Runs modern games at Ultra settings
- Fast processor means it’s a solid workstation PC as well
Cons:
- Plastic chassis could be stronger
- Trackpad is iffy, some users preferred a mouse
- Can get a bit hot
- One user had major issues with Windows 10
Find more MSI Apache Pro 17″ information and reviews here.
8. ASUS ROG 17″
Processor i7-6700HQ | RAM 16GB DDR4 | Hard Drive 256GB NVMe SSD, 1TB 7200 RPM | Display Deets 1920 x 1080, Matte IPS, with G-Sync, 75hz | Video Card GTX 980M | Weight 9.5lbs |
At about the same price as the Apache Pro, we have the ASUS ROG. At first glance, it seems to be an inferior PC. For the most part, it is. The GTX 980-M is nowhere near the graphics card that a GTX 1060 is (see UserBenchmark for specs, but the 1060 is about 40% faster), but where the ROG delivers is its inclusion of a G-Sync display; some users insist on these for guaranteeing that no frame is ever dropped or split in half. Otherwise, this PC also has an NVMe drive, for those super fast boot times. Beyond this, it’s largely an inferior machine, but if it appeals to you, it’s probably because it has a killer display with top-of-the-line monitor features.
Price: $1691
Buy the ASUS ROG 17″ here.
Pros:
- Upgradeable to 64GB of RAM
- Includes ASUS 1 year accidental warranty
- Praised as great and powerful laptop
- Excellent performance, fast for all purposes
Cons:
- Has a lot of bloatware
- Backlit keyboard only turns on when Windows fully boots
- One user found it to be too large
Find more ASUS ROG 17″ information and reviews here.
9. MSI Titan 4K
Processor i7-6820HK at 2.7ghz | RAM 64GB DDR4 | Hard Drive 512GB SSD + 2x 256GB SSD + 1TB 7200RPM | Display Deets 3840 x 2160, IPS | Optical Drive None | Video Card Dual GTX 1070 – 8GB each | Weight 8.59lbs |
Now this is one heck of a laptop. Boasting an ungodly 64GB of RAM, TWO GTX 1070s, and a full 4K display, it mainly begs the question, what exactly do you need a laptop for? Needless to say, this is a computer that will effortlessly edit 4K video, play modern games at the highest settings (Ultra please!), and do just about anything you need it to do very quickly. The display has plenty of pixels for your gaming needs. Perhaps if this monster PC has one shortcoming, it’s the lack of an optical drive… but who needs that anymore?
Price: $2999
Buy the MSI Titan 4K here.
Pros:
- Performance is praised as excellent
- Build quality is great
- Sound is great for laptop
- Unreal performance for gaming
- Tons of hard drive space
Cons:
- Some light bleed from monitor
- Processor could be better for video editing applications
Find more MSI Titan 4K information and reviews here.
10. Razer Blade Pro
Processor 2.9ghz i7 | RAM 32GB | Hard Drive 1TB SSD | Display Deets 17.3″, 3840 x 2160, G-Sync with touch | Video Card GTX 1080 – 8GB | Weight 7.7lbs |
In another instance of a PC taking a performance hit to allow for a better monitor, the Razer Blade Pro has a “mere” GTX 1080. While it’s better than a single GTX 1070, it’s not quite as good as two. Even so, the Razer Blade packs massive punch boasting twice as much SSD storage as the above Titan. It also has a touch screen and includes G-Sync technology. The display is better and let’s face it, with 32GB of ram, a fast i7, and specs that would leave God himself at least mildly impressed, it’s not exactly a chump in any respect. Plus, it’s a looker to boot. For those who need the best display on their gaming and editing PC, this is the way to go; if not, it’s really tough to beat those dual GTX 1070s.
Price: $4399.99
Buy the Razer Blade Pro here.
Pros:
- Extremely fast and powerful laptop
- Screen is top of the line with G-Sync and 4K
- Insane specs make it great for doing just about anything
- Mechanical keyboard for a responsive feel
Cons:
- Has large power brick
- On-board wireless isn’t great
- Windows Creator’s update can cause issues
Find more Razer Blade Pro information and reviews here.
