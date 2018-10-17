11 Best Bluetooth Headsets: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Bluetooth headsets are not quite as ubiquitous as they once were now that wireless headphones with integrated microphones compete for your valuable ear real estate.

However, there are still plenty of reasons for why you might want a dedicated Bluetooth headset.

For instance, these devices are ultra-portable and offer great battery life for day-long use. A Bluetooth headset can also help you take calls while multitasking.

You can use them to answer calls on multiple phones. You can receive easy GPS directions, making them a great (and legal) car companion.

You can even use them to listen to music as long as the track doesn’t have strong stereo separation.

There are plenty of great headset options out there, but which one best suits your needs depends on factors like size, battery life, call quality, and price.

Read on below to check out our picks for the best Bluetooth headsets available right now.