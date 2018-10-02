5 Best Coffee Makers Under $100: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

Between the cost of your favorite coffee and a coffee maker, drinking coffee can quickly become an expensive habit. The good news is that there are plenty of budget-friendly coffee makers under $100 that can get the job done without costing a fortune.

Flavor is essential to many coffee drinkers, and can help you decide on a specific machine. The National Coffee Association recommends a coffee maker that can maintain water temperature between 195 to 205 degrees Fahrenheit for optimal results. Some machines also offer a choice of brew strengths, such as regular and bold.

In case you needed more of an excuse to drink coffee or splurge on a larger machine, certain health benefits have been linked to drinking coffee. According to this Harvard Medical School article, drinking up to four cups of coffee per day appears to help lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Keep reading to find the best coffee makers under $100 for every type of coffee drinker.