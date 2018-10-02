5 Best Coffee Makers Under $100: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

Between the cost of your favorite coffee and a coffee maker, drinking coffee can quickly become an expensive habit. The good news is that there are plenty of budget-friendly coffee makers under $100 that can get the job done without costing a fortune.
Flavor is essential to many coffee drinkers, and can help you decide on a specific machine. The National Coffee Association recommends a coffee maker that can maintain water temperature between 195 to 205 degrees Fahrenheit for optimal results. Some machines also offer a choice of brew strengths, such as regular and bold.
In case you needed more of an excuse to drink coffee or splurge on a larger machine, certain health benefits have been linked to drinking coffee. According to this Harvard Medical School article, drinking up to four cups of coffee per day appears to help lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.
Keep reading to find the best coffee makers under $100 for every type of coffee drinker.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $89.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $72.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.51 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $89.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.19 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
Best Versatile Coffee Maker: Hamilton Beach FlexBrew 2-WayPros:
Cons:
- Full and single serve sides
- Carafe has a 12-cup capacity
- Can be used with K-Cups or grounds
- Warming plate doesn't stay on when brewing a single serve after a pot
- Can be tough to fit single serve filter into storage compartment
- Plastic lid hinge can break over time
If pleasing every coffee drinker in your home is a tricky task, the best coffee maker under $100 is probably one that stands out for its versatility. You can use this coffee maker with many types of coffee thanks to its dual full-side and single-serve setup. It's compatible with your favorite K-Cup pods or coffee grounds.
If you're making a full pot, you can use the 24-hour programmable clock to schedule a brew session in advance. The machine automatically pauses when you want to grab a cup. As an added bonus, it also shuts off after two hours of inactivity. Each side has its own water reservoir with fill lines and a window to help you keep track.
Find more Hamilton Beach FlexBrew 2-Way information and reviews here.
-
Best Programmable Coffee Maker: Braun BrewSensePrice: $72.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large digital display
- Programmable 24-hour timer
- User-friendly control panel
- Water level indicators are inside the reservoir
- Flimsy lid
- Coffee can spill when pouring
If you think that the best coffee makers under $100 are ones that let you stay in charge of the programming, consider the Braun BrewSense. This coffee maker is equipped with a 24-hour timer, so you can get your coffee started at any time.
Owners appreciate the large digital display, which has a user-friendly control panel. Simply push a button to turn the machine on or off, or to adjust the strength and brew temperature. LED indicators make it easier to see what you're doing. You can pour a cup before the brewing cycle is complete. This machine has a 12-cup capacity.
-
Best Coffee Maker Under $20: AmazonBasics 5-Cup Coffee MakerPrice: $19.51Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hot plate keeps beverages warm
- Window with water level indicators
- Light indicator shows when machine is on
- Carafe needs to be washed by hand
- Can't adjust brew strength
- A few had issues with their machine leaking
With a price tag of less than $20, a compact size and a five-cup capacity, the AmazonBasics 5-Cup Coffeemaker is a solid choice for budget shoppers. Highlights include a glass carafe and the ability to sneak a cup of coffee before the brewing cycle is complete. The removable filter basket houses the included reusable filter, making cleaning up that much simpler. A hot plate keeps your coffee warm once it's done brewing.
Find more AmazonBasics 5-Cup Coffee Maker information and reviews here.
-
Best Single Serve Coffee Maker: Keurig K55Pros:
Cons:
- Can be used with pods of different sizes
- Heats up in less than a minute
- Large water reservoir
- Lid isn't hinged
- Lacks water fill lines
- Some find it a bit loud
The best coffee makers under $100 come in several forms, such as single serve coffee makers like the Keurig K55. The coffee maker has everything you need to get started, including a variety of K-Cup pods along with a reusable coffee filter. You can choose to brew pod sizes from six to 10 ounces. The water reservoir holds up to 48 ounces, which allows you to brew several cups before needing to refill.
An auto-off feature ensures the coffee maker won't remain on even when it's not in use. The programmable auto-off feature lets you turn off the machine after two hours of inactivity. Users can quickly and efficiently descale the coffee maker by watching the related video.
Find more Keurig K55 information and reviews here.
-
Best Compact Coffee Maker: Mr. Coffee 4-Cup Switch Coffee MakerPrice: $19.19Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Auto-pause feature makes it easy to grab a cub before brewing cycle is done
- See-through water window
- Warming plate
- Doesn't brew the strongest coffee
- A bit loud
- Needs to be manually powered off
Whether countertop space is limited or you're just looking for a small, basic coffee maker, consider this four-cup machine by Mr. Coffee. All of the basics are covered, from the on/off indicator light to let you know that the machine is on, to a removable filter basket and a see-through water window. The warming plate keeps your coffee warm if you can't drink it right away. An auto-pause feature lets you grab a cup before it's done brewing.
Find more Mr. Coffee 4-Cup Switch Coffee Maker information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook