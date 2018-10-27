7 Best Guitar Cases: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

The vessel in which you carry your guitar could mean the difference between enjoying your guitar until it becomes a vintage collectable and having to run to Guitar Center to pick up some random new axe because the neck snapped off of yours. (Or the headstock — looking at you, Les Paul lovers.) I’m a proponent of having two cases. You’ll want one soft case for safer, usually local, transportation, just for convenience. Places you frequent that you know you can trust, in vehicles you know you can trust. Of course, anything can happen at any time, and the best protection comes from hardshell cases, so having one of those is a good idea, too. If you ever fly with your guitar, a hardshell case is absolutely required.

Buying a guitar case is one of the few instances where it matters very much that you know what kind of guitar you have. To speak extremely generally, in the land of electric guitars, there are basically four categories when it comes to shapes of electric guitars:

Stratocaster/Telecaster: While these are technically different body shapes, for the purposes of guitar case buying, they tend to overlap. Unless you're using a specifically molded case, the same types of cases will work for Strat and Tele type guitars. This includes all the Super Strat variants made by Charvel, Ibanez, Jackson, Yamaha, and so forth. Usually, SG style guitars will fit in these cases, too.

Les Paul: Shorter necks, thicker bodies, and angled headstocks mean that LP-style guitars generally require special cases. Gig bags are sometimes flexible enough to accommodate them, but for the most part, you'll be looking to buy something made specifically for LPs.

Offset: This is a broader, less uniform category characterized by guitars with asymmetrical tops and bottoms. This includes Fender types like Jazzmasters and Jaguars, Gibson types like Firebirds, Explorers, and Flying Vs. BC Rich guitars also generally fit here. You'll either be looking for something molded specifically for these or with a large enough space to accommodate them.

Semi- and hollowbody: This covers a very wide range of instruments from Epiphone styles like Sheraton, Dot, and Casino as well as Grestch Electromatic and more. These are often very large and require cases made especially for them, though again, a large enough gig bag could do the job.

Not everything fits into one of these, but most guitars do. In fact, most guitars are either Strat style or Les Paul style, since these are the most enduring and sought-after designs. Guitars from makers like Reverend, Eastwood, Godin, Ernie Ball, G&L, Dean, and Schecter are typically descended from the Strat and thus fit in Strat-style cases. ESP (and LTD), Gretsch (solid body), and PRS are usually loosely descended from Les Paul-style guitars. These are very broad generalizations, of course. You'll want to measure your actual guitar, but this provides at starting point for deciding what case to buy.

That said, if nothing on the market will work for you, you can always go custom-made. While most players will find what they need in the other items on this list, hardcore traveling musicians require hardcore cases. Hoffee makes custom-fitted carbon fiber cases meant to be abused, even by the TSA and luggage handlers. They’re about as water resistant as it gets, using a tight-fitting seal.

In addition to having it custom-fit to your guitar, you can choose from your choice of exterior colors (gray, red, blue, green, purple, and white) and interior colors (black, green, red, blue, and gold). You can also purchase add-ons like straps, Thinsulate insulation, and different latching mechanisms. Sure, the price is extreme, but so is the protection.

