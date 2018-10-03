5 Best Infrared Heaters: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

The weather is frigid and brutal, but that’s winter for most of us. Maybe you’re like me, and when the winter months come, you hole up inside with sweatshirts, blankets and hot beverages for weeks on end. When you’re chilled to the bone, you’ll need the best infrared heater to help you get warm.

These heaters warm up the room quickly yet efficiently without costing a small fortune up front. Unlike other types of heaters, which churn out hot blasts of air that can be quite drying, an infrared heated gently warms up its surroundings by spreading rays to nearby objects to help increase the room temperature. This results in a much cozier and more comfortable living space during the chilliest months of the year.