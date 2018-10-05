8 Best Milk Frothers: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Milk frothers come in many different forms and are an affordable way to spice up your favorite hot (or cold) beverage. As you begin shopping for a milk frother, consider the different types, in addition, your budget and desired features, such as a frother that’s dishwasher safe or that also works with your favorite non-dairy alternatives.
While manual frothers are generally the most affordable type of frother, they require more effort to use and don’t heat up the milk. You can choose to heat up the milk separately before starting, but doing so can add time to your daily routine.
The other type of frother is electric. You might spend a bit more upfront, but many consumers appreciate the overall convenience and the fact that the milk is heated and frothed. If you prefer to just push a button and let the frother do all the work, an electric frother is a practical choice. The main disadvantage of electric frothers is that they have more parts and can break over time.
With all that in mind, here are the best milk frothers available right now:
-
aerolatte Original Electric Hand Held Milk FrotherPrice: $16.25Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can froth milk in 20 seconds or less
- Ideal for milk and milk alternatives
- Pre-installed AA batteries yield up to 150 uses
- Can splatter when frothing
- Doesn’t have a battery level indicator
- A few wish the on/off button was easier to operate
The aerolatte Original Electric Hand Held Milk Frother is designed for frothing milk in 20 seconds or less. This small, no-frills handheld device is battery operated and can be used on whole milk in addition to milk alternatives such as soy, rice, and coconut. Both the whisking head and shaft are constructed with a durable 18/8 stainless steel material for added durability. You can use it to make a variety of delicious hot and cold drinks, from cappuccinos to lattes, frappes, milkshakes, and more. The milk frother runs on two AA batteries. These batteries are pre-installed and yield approximately 150 uses. To clean the device, rinse it or briefly use in hot, soapy water to get rid of any residue.
The aerolatte To Go is easily portable and is ideal for those who frequently travel.
Find more aerolatte Original Electric Hand Held Milk Frother information and reviews here.
-
Breville BMF600XL Milk Cafe Milk FrotherPrice: $129.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Jug is dishwasher-safe
- Ideal for hot chocolate and frothing milk
- Offers a delicious creamy consistency each time
- Some complain of an initial learning curve
- A bit loud
- Requires at least 8 ounces of milk for frothing
This milk frother is ideal for making hot chocolate along with creamy, delicious milk. The secret to its creamy consistency is combined induction heating and a spinning disc, which work in tandem to create small bubbles. There’s one disc for making lattes and another for creating cappuccinos. All you need to do is fill it with enough milk for one to three cups then choose your preferred temperature. The Milk Cafe frother automatically turns off once the optimal temperature is reached. The jug can be placed in the dishwasher for cleaning.
Find more Breville BMF600XL Milk Cafe Milk Frother information and reviews here.
-
Secura Automatic Electric Milk Frother and WarmerPrice: $72.70Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes maximum and minimum indicators
- Useful for making hot and cold froth, and for heating milk
- Detachable base
- Small heat frother attachment can be easy to lose
- A few mention heated milk can scald on the bottom
- Needs to be cleaned promptly to prevent milk from sticking
The maximum capacity for this milk frother is 125 milliliters for preparing frothed milk and 250 milliliters for preparing hot milk. There are also two maximum marks, one for frothing milk and the other for heating milk. Two minimum level indicators let you know how much liquid you need to use to get started. This milk frother is ideal for making hot and cold froth for drinks such as cappuccinos and lattes. It also comes with a durable stainless steel exterior and vacuum insulation for temperature retention. A detachable base gives you full pouring control.
Find more Secura Automatic Electric Milk Frother and Warmer information and reviews here.
-
Vremi Milk FrotherPrice: $6.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Useful for regular milk along with almond, soy, and rice milk
- Ergonomically designed handle for comfortable fit
- Frothing time is 15 to 20 seconds
- Doesn’t steam milk
- Rounded end means the frother won’t stand up by itself
- Batteries aren’t included
This basic, budget-friendly milk frother is ideal for frothing milk for beverages such as lattes and cappuccinos. You can use it on regular milk along with almond, soy, and rice milk. It’s also handy for whisking egg whites and blending cocktails. The ergonomically designed handle fits comfortably into the hand for full control over the frothing process. To clean, run the steel whisk under warm water after using. You can also place the whisk in warm, soapy water and turn it on for 10 to 15 seconds for a deeper clean. Total frothing time is 15 to 20 seconds. The device is powered by two AA batteries, which need to be purchased separately.
Find more Vremi Milk Frother information and reviews here.
-
Milk Frother By Mixpresso CoffeePrice: $36.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Useful for heating up milk alternatives, including soy and almond milk
- Limit markings provide guidance
- Can be used to make latte art
- Relatively small pour spout opening
- Some find fat free milk doesn’t froth as well
- Angled sides can be tough to clean
The Milk Frother By Mixpresso Coffee can be used to make latte art, including cats and teddy bears. It’s also a solid choice for straightforward milk frothing. There are three settings to choose from, including hot froth, cold froth, and hot milk. The milk frother heats up milk quickly and features a nonstick surface that’s easy to clean. Limit markings on the inside help guide you as you pour in the milk. You can use the frother to make frappuccinos, cappuccinos, lattes, and more of your favorite coffee drinks. It’s also handy for heating up milk alternatives such as almond and soy.
Find more Milk Frother By Mixpresso Coffee information and reviews here.
-
Bodum Latteo Milk FrotherPrice: $13.36Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Plastic lid keeps froth from spilling
- Jug can be placed in the microwave to heat up milk
- Carafe and plunger can go in the dishwasher
- Initial learning curve for many users
- Some wish the glass was thicker
- A few mention higher fat milks require more pumping
The Bodum Latteo Milk Frother is a manual milk frother with features such as a plastic lid with a deep rim to keep foam from spilling out along with a plunger handle with a soft and comfortable grip. To use the frother, pour in approximately 8 to 10 ounces of cold nonfat or regular milk then plunge the milk roughly 60 to 90 times. You should notice that the milk is getting thicker during this time. Once it’s frothed, allow the milk to rest for a minute to thicken some more. You can place the jug in the microwave, but not the plunger. Both the carafe and plunger can go in the dishwasher.
Find more Bodum Latteo Milk Frother information and reviews here.
-
Kuissential Slickfroth 2.0Price: $9.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for specialty coffee, milkshakes, and hot chocolate
- Makes rich, fluffy foam
- Handle is comfortable and easy to grip
- A few mentioned issues with the battery life
- Only available in one color
- Doesn’t come with batteries
The Kuissential Slickfroth 2.0 is designed to create rich and fluffy foam that’s ideal for beverages such as lattes and cappuccinos. While you can’t submerge the handle in water for cleaning, you can operate the frother in hot soapy water for a few seconds for cleaning. In addition to specialty coffee drinks, this frother works for milkshakes and hot chocolate as well. The handle is comfortable and easy to grip. The device features a durable stainless steel stem and whisking head. While it’s powered by two AA batteries, the batteries aren’t included.
Find more Kuissential Slickfroth 2.0 information and reviews here.
-
HIC Milk FrotherPrice: $21.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Doesn’t require electricity or batteries
- Can be used with milk and milk alternatives
- Made with a durable stainless steel material
- Milk may leak out the top with vigorous plunging
- Plunged can periodically get stuck in the highest position
- Doesn’t have a tapered pouring spout
You can use this stainless steel milk frother to make rich frothy foam for hot and cold beverages. The frother creates foam in a minute or less, and doesn’t require the use of batteries or electricity. It’s also made from a durable stainless steel material and features a lid with a double-mesh aerator. Create frothed whole or skim milk, or use the frother for milk alternatives such as almond, soy, and cashew. When it’s time to clean up, just place the frother on the top rack of the dishwasher.
Find more HIC Milk Frother information and reviews here.
