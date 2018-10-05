8 Best Milk Frothers: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Milk frothers come in many different forms and are an affordable way to spice up your favorite hot (or cold) beverage. As you begin shopping for a milk frother, consider the different types, in addition, your budget and desired features, such as a frother that’s dishwasher safe or that also works with your favorite non-dairy alternatives.

While manual frothers are generally the most affordable type of frother, they require more effort to use and don’t heat up the milk. You can choose to heat up the milk separately before starting, but doing so can add time to your daily routine.

The other type of frother is electric. You might spend a bit more upfront, but many consumers appreciate the overall convenience and the fact that the milk is heated and frothed. If you prefer to just push a button and let the frother do all the work, an electric frother is a practical choice. The main disadvantage of electric frothers is that they have more parts and can break over time.

With all that in mind, here are the best milk frothers available right now: