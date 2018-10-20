10 Best Mini Bike Pumps: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Whether you prefer to ride on the road or trails, you need a way to inflate your tires if you get a flat. Mini bike pumps are generally easily portable and can be safer to use than a CO2 cartridge, particularly for less experienced riders. The best mini bike pump for you is one that is easy to use, can pump up your tires to the desired PSI, and that has features that can help get the job done faster, such as a longer hose, comfortable handle or an integrated foot peg.
Pro Bike Tool Bike Pump
Cons:
- Comes with flexible air hose for reaching tight spaces
- Works with Presta and Schrader valves
- 120 PSI capacity
- Doesn’t come with a dust shield/cover
- A few mention the gauge seems inaccurate at times
- Some cyclists wish it was lighter
Highlights of this mini bike pump include a high pressure 120 PSI and compatibility with Presta and Schrader valves. The bike pump can be used with mountain, road, and BMX bikes. It also comes with a mounting kit along with Velcro straps to hold it securely in place. An oversized piston helps reach your target pressure with fewer strokes. The pump has a flexible air hose that can easily get into tight spaces.
Find more Pro Bike Tool Bike Pump information and reviews here.
-
Lezyne Micro Floor Drive High Volume Pump
Cons:
- Compatible with Schrader and Presta valves
- 24-inch hose easily reaches most valve stems
- Stainless steel foot peg adds stability when pumping
- Handle can be tough to use
- Some wish it was smaller
- Several mention the pressure gauge often doesn’t register for lower pressures
The Lezyne Micro Floor Drive pump works with Schrader and Presta valves, making it a useful choice for road and mountain bikes. The floor pump features a comfortable machined handle for proper control along with a 24-inch hose that easily reaches most valve stems. There’s also a stainless steel wire foot peg for added stability when pumping. This mini bike pump weighs 150 grams and has a maximum capacity of 90 PSI.
Find more Lezyne Micro Floor Drive High Volume Pump information and reviews here.
-
Vibrelli Mini Bike Pump
Cons:
- Capable of low and high pressure pumping
- Compatible with Presta and Schrader valves
- 120 PSI capacity
- A handful mention it can come loose and even fall off when mounted on larger bike frames
- Some find it tough to get up to 120 PSI
- Can require a fair amount of effort to pump up larger tires
The Vibrelli Mini Pump features a 120 PSI capacity is compatible with Presta and Schrader valves. Low and high pressure pumping is possible with the flip of a switch. A mounting bracket allows you to attach the pump to your bike in a convenient location, while Velcro straps add extra security. A glueless puncture kit is included so that you can fix a flat and get back to your ride as soon as possible.
Find more Vibrelli Mini Bike Pump information and reviews here.
-
Topeak Road Morph G Mini Pump
Cons:
- Includes in-line gauge
- Fold-out foot pad
- Compatible with Dunlop, Schrader, and Presta valves
- Can be tough to pump at high pressure
- Foot pad is quite small
- Gauge can be tough to read
This mini bike pump caters to road bikes, although it can be used on other types of bikes as well. Cyclists will appreciate features such as an in-line gauge, which helps keep track of inflation, along with a fold-out foot pad for added stability. The flexible hose easily reaches any valve. This Topeak bike pump is compatible with Dunlop, Schrader, and Presta valves. A padded T-handle provides an extra element of comfort as you pump up your tires. Other features include a plastic thumb lock and extra-long barrel.
Find more Topeak Road Morph G Mini Pump information and reviews here.
-
SKS Spaero Double Action Mini Pump
Cons:
- Dual action pump technology
- Flexible hose attachment
- Pump head accommodates all valve types
- Similar-sized pumps offer a higher maximum PSI
- Some find the handle a bit awkward
- Pricey
The SKS Spaero Double Action Pump stands out for its modern styling and convenient T-type handle, which promotes the optimal amount of pumping force. Double action pump technology helps pump air into tires by pushing and pulling. Other highlights include a flexible hose attachment that ensures pressure will remain steady throughout the process along with a dual pump head that can accommodate all valve types. The pump works on road and mountain bikes and includes a frame mount. There is an 87 PSI capacity.
Find more SKS Spaero Double Action Mini Pump information and reviews here.
-
Zefal HPX Frame-Fit Pump
Cons:
- Long barrel promotes smooth air flow
- Streamlined construction
- Comes in four sizes
- A few consumers wish there was more guidance regarding the best size for various frames
- Slightly heavy
- Requires a bit of effort to work with Schrader valves
If you’re looking for a basic yet effective bike frame pump, consider this Zefal pump. In addition to the fact that it’s designed for a streamlined fit on most bike frames, the pump also stands out for its long barrel. If you’re tired of tiny bike pumps that require a lot of work, especially towards the end, you’ll appreciate the smooth pumping action that a longer barrel provides. The pump offers up to 174 PSI and is available in four sizes to ensure an optimal fit onto your bike frame. While the pump is set up for use with Presta valves, it can also work with Schrader valves.
Find more Zefal HPX Frame-Fit Pump information and reviews here.
-
Serfas Grifter Mini Pump
Cons:
- Hand and floor pump style
- Folding base and handle
- Built-in gauge
- A bit heavy
- Some find it tough to switch between valve types
- Several mention the gauge is in an awkward location
The Serfas Grifter Mini Hand/Floor Bicycle Pump caters to cyclists seeking the convenience of a floor pump in a more portable form. This pump has a folding base and handle along with a built-in gauge to help you keep track of the progress. An integrated foot peg provides more control as you pump. A switch valve allows you to pump up tires with Presta or Schrader valves. Other highlights include a secure head fit and an external hose.
Find more Serfas Grifter Mini Pump information and reviews here.
-
Lumintrail Mini Bike Pump
Cons:
- Comes with a glueless repair kit
- Has a built-in pressure gauge
- Works with Presta and Schrader valves
- No needle storage
- Some say the gauge is tricky to read
- A few question the gauge accuracy
The Lumintrail Mini Bike Pump has a dual head for Presta and Schrader valves. You can pump tires up to 120 PSI. At 11 inches long and 7.4 ounces in weight, this bike pump is small enough to take with you on the road or trails. A locking lever lets you quickly and easily attach adapters as needed. Pumping up a flat can be tedious, but there's a fold-out handle for easier and more efficient pumping. A bike frame mount is included, along with a glueless puncture repair kit. A built-in pressure gauge lets you keep track of the amount of air in your tire.
Find more Lumintrail Mini Bike Pump information and reviews here.
-
Bog Products Mini High Pressure Pump
Cons:
- Can be used with Schrader and Presta valves
- Up to 116 PSI
- Ideal for road and mountain bikes
- Doesn't provide pressure readings
- Can get tough to pump towards the end
- Relatively short hose
This bike pump measures just over seven inches long, making it compact enough to store in a jersey pocket or even a larger saddle bag. Many cyclists also have plenty of room to store this pump on their bike frames. A double-ended hose ensures a fast and secure valve connection. You can use the pump on both Schrader and Presta valves. An inflation rating up to 116 PSI provides more pumping power for road and mountain bike tires. The pump weighs 89 grams.
Find more Bog Products Mini High Pressure Pump information and reviews here.
-
VeloChampion Mini Bike Pump
Cons:
- Fits most bike frames, including BMX, road and mountain
- Mounting kit included
- Velcro strap adds security
- Road cyclists will need to change the valve before using
- Easy to lose plastic pieces for valve changes
- Some find it tough to get past 40 PSI
As the price point of this bike pump indicates, you don't have to spend a lot of money to get a decent mini pump. The VeloChampion Mini Bike Pump costs less than $10, and fits the need of most recreational road and mountain bike riders. For example, it's compatible with Schrader and Presta valves. There a maximum pressure of 100 PSI. The included bike frame mount kit works on a variety of bikes, including hybrid, BMX and cyclocross, as well as most road and mountain bike frames. A reversable attachment provides a secure fit, and tight seal, on both valve types. This pump is seven inches long and has a no-slip finish.
Find more VeloChampion Mini Bike Pump information and reviews here.
