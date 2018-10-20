10 Best Mini Bike Pumps: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Whether you prefer to ride on the road or trails, you need a way to inflate your tires if you get a flat. Mini bike pumps are generally easily portable and can be safer to use than a CO2 cartridge, particularly for less experienced riders. The best mini bike pump for you is one that is easy to use, can pump up your tires to the desired PSI, and that has features that can help get the job done faster, such as a longer hose, comfortable handle or an integrated foot peg.