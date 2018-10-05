10 Best Handheld Water Running Water Bottles (2018)

Handheld water bottles are a convenient choice for many runners. Unlike a hydration belt, which can feel cumbersome and heavy for running, a handheld bottle is lightweight and easy to carry. There isn’t a huge difference in cost between most handheld water bottles, but there is quite a bit of variation in terms of size and features.
Most handheld water bottles on the market today hold between 10 and 20 ounces, but some offer more or less storage space for your favorite sports drink. Smaller capacity bottles tend to be better for shorter runs or for those who are able to refill along the way. Whether you’re training for a marathon or just prefer the simplicity of a handheld water bottle, check out the best handheld running water bottles here:
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $26.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $49.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $34.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $30.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $31.48 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $13.59 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $26.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $27.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $9.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
CamelBak Quick Grip ChillPros:
Cons:
- Available in several colors
- Holds enough water for runs up to 10 miles
- Strap around bottom of bottle keeps material from sliding up during a run
- Doesn’t readily accommodate the thumb in any way
- Hand strap can loosen during a run
- Some find the zipper pouch a bit too small for certain phones
The Quick Grip Chill holds up to 21 ounces of liquid at a time, which is enough for runs between 5 and 10 miles. It’s also made with BPA-free material. You can count on your drink to stay cold thanks to the added insulation. The jet valve makes it easier to grab a drink without worrying about trying to twist open the cap with sweaty hands or using your teeth on rigid material.
A zippered pocket offers enough room to hold gels, keys, and smaller phones. The hand strap is padded to prevent chafing during runs. This bottle comes with reflective elements for added safety during early morning or evening runs.
Find more CamelBak Quick Grip Chill information and reviews here.
-
Ultimate Direction Fastdraw 600Price: $29.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ergonomically shaped for comfort
- Pocket can fit up to an iPhone 7
- 20-ounce capacity
- Lacks insulation
- Runners with smaller hands may find the bottle a bit large
- Can feel a bit heavy/bulky when pocket is full
The Ultimate Direction Fastdraw 600 has a 20-ounce capacity and a runner-friendly push-pull valve that’s easy on the teeth and fingers. However, it’s particularly noteworthy for its generous nylon pocket, which is large enough to hold an iPhone 7, and chafe-free edge binding. The bottle is also ergonomically shaped for added comfort on longer runs. It’s available in three colors and has a moisture-wicking material for ventilation.
Find more Ultimate Direction Fastdraw 600 information and reviews here.
-
Salomon PulsePrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Flask is designed to reduce pressure points
- Separate pockets for phones and smaller items
- Ripstop material
- A bit heavy
- Pricey
- Limited color options
If you're the type to not let rain or unsavory weather conditions keep you from running outdoors, consider the Salomon Pulse. This water bottle features a ripstop material for protection against snags. It's also waterproof. The mesh construction promotes ample ventilation without compromising cushioning or comfort.
As an added bonus, the flask is designed to reduce pressure points, which can keep your hand comfortable even on longer runs. Storage options include separate pockets for a phone and smaller items, such as gels and keys.
-
Nathan SpeedDraw PlusPrice: $34.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Double wall insulated
- Reflective elements
- Thumb hole helps prevent hand fatigue
- Hard plastic top can be tough to open mid-run
- Some find the pocket a bit too tight for storing larger phones
- A few users have noticed that the caps can leak over time
This handheld water bottle has enough room for up to 18 ounces of your favorite sports drink. It’s also double wall insulated to keep beverages cold (or hot) for the duration of the run. A large, expandable pocket has enough storage space for essentials, including ID, keys, and a phone.
If you tend to run early in the morning or later in the evening, you’ll appreciate the 360 degree reflectivity. Other features include a fully adjustable hand strap and a thumb hole to keep your hands comfortable during workouts. This bottle comes in a variety of colors.
Find more Nathan SpeedDraw Plus information and reviews here.
-
Osprey Packs DynaPrice: $30.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Foam carrying harness
- Irritation-free carrying strap
- Two mesh pockets for storage
- Pocket can't hold a phone
- Small storage capacity
- Pricey
The Osprey Packs Dyna is specifically designed with female runners in mind. The bottle is compact enough to fit into smaller hands and can be used comfortably in the right or left hand. Highlights include a stabilizing band around the flask to hold the sleeve in place along with two small mesh pockets, one of which is zippered. Runners can choose to carry this bottle on its own or add it to a waistpack or hydration vest. The reservoir holds just over 8 ounces.
-
Nathan ExoShotPrice: $31.48Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Locking cap and valve prevents fluid leaks
- Grip-free design
- 12-ounce capacity
- A handful mention the cap can loosen during a run
- Some consumers find it difficult to fill the bottle to its full 12 ounce capacity
- Tight sleeve can be tough to remove and put back on
The Nathan ExoShot holds up to 12 ounces of fluid. The bottle comes with an ergonomically designed hand strap so that you won’t have to worry about hand fatigue or discomfort that can occur when you grip the bottle. As an added bonus, the hand strap is also removable. An integrated spine helps keep the bottle soft and comfortable against your hand. A locking cap and valve prevents fluids from leaking out as you run.
Find more Nathan ExoShot information and reviews here.
-
SLS3 HydroquickPrice: $13.59Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Designed by triathletes
- Hand strap is fully adjustable
- Racing-style cap for fast access to fluids
- Cap may leak
- Doesn't have reflective details
- Storage pocket isn't large enough for phones
SLS is a German-based company founded by two triathletes who test out their own products to ensure they're ready for like-minded athletes. This 10-ounce water bottle caters to runners or triathletes seeking a compact bottle that comes with all the essentials. For example, it's equipped with a fully adjustable strap to suit hands of all sizes. There's also a water-resistant pocket to keep smaller items safe, even during inclement weather. A race-style cap provides quick access to fluids on the go. The bottle is BPA-free and dishwasher safe.
-
Fitletic HydraPocketPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for runners seeking a small, lightweight bottle
- Mesh storage pocket
- Durable neoprene construction
- A bit pricey for a basic bottle
- Not insulated
- Some complain the lid leaks
The Fitletic HydraPocket is a practical choice for runners seeking a smaller bottle, thanks to its 12-ounce capacity. This bottle also has brightly colored reflective paneling for increased visibility, even in lower light settings. Other features include a small storage pouch for gels, keys, and other essentials, along with a soft neoprene material. Its form-fitting design lets the bottle rest securely in your hand. The bottle is dishwasher-safe and features BPA-free material.
Find more Fitletic HydraPocket information and reviews here.
-
Amphipod Hydraform Thermal-LitePrice: $27.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Adjusts to fit hands of all sizes
- Mesh construction
- Insulated sleeve
- Some struggle to properly adjust the sleeve
- Larger phones might not fit in the storage pouch
- A few mention leaking caps
The Amphipod Hydraform Thermal-Lite builds on the Hydraform, adding an insulated sleeve and lower-profile storage. Some bottles are rather bulky and inflexible, but this one comes with an ergonomic design that lets your hands rest as you run, which in turn reduces hand fatigue. It's also adjustable to fit hands of all sizes. A mesh construction promotes circulation and air flow. This bottle has a 20-ounce capacity and is BPA-free.
Find more Amphipod Hydraform Thermal-Lite information and reviews here.
-
HydraKlick Solo SleevePrice: $9.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Reflective strips around storage pockets
- Specifically for use with compression shorts and drawstring waists
- Quick-access top valve
- Some find the caps leak when running
- Relatively small capacity
- A bit bulky
Some storage pockets on running hydration bottles are just roomy enough to store small essentials, such as keys or energy gels. The HydraKlick Solo Sleeve is designed to hold a variety of items you might need on a run, such as a phone or music player.
Keys, gels and small essentials can be stored in either of the two compact storage compartments. An insulated neoprene construction helps keep drinks at the optimal temperature for your training runs. This bottle is specifically designed for with compression shorts and those with a drawstring waist.
Find more HydraKlick Solo Sleeve information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
6 Comments
6 Comments
Discuss on Facebook
I always use a stainless steel water bottle while running and also bring a long on holiday. because it is better for health than plastic bottles.
Use a bottleband (search bottleband on amazon). You can toss your empty water bottle and tuck the band in your shorts– no need to carry the empty for the rest of your run.