25 Best Galaxy S5 Cases: Your Easy Buying Guide

The Samsung Galaxy S5 is one of the best Android smartphones on the market, with millions of units sold. However, it’s also quite an expensive phone. In order to protect your investment, it’s important to use a case. While the S5 has IP67 waterproofing features that protect the phone to some extent, many S5 owners choose to keep their phone in a protective case to be doubly safe. Whether you’re shopping for your first Galaxy S5 case, or you need a replacement case, there are tons of options out there to choose from. We’ve rounded up 25 Samsung Galaxy S5 cases that are suitable for all kinds of people and all kinds of budgets. These Samsung Galaxy S5 cases are simply the best. We’ve rounded up our top picks for wallet cases, battery cases, cute cases, cheap cases, and more. Read on to see our favorite cases for the Samsung Galaxy S5. Do note that prices are subject to minor fluctuations over time, so a price listed here may actually be slightly higher or lower than the current going rate.

Cheap Samsung Galaxy S5 Cases

The S5 is Samsung’s flagship smartphone, which means it can be pretty expensive. If buying a new phone left your wallet feeling kinda light, these inexpensive cases can help protect your investment without pushing you further into the red. Here are the best Samsung Galaxy S5 cases you can buy for under $30. Do note that the prices for cases in this section, as well as throughout this article, are subject to change without notice. Also note that there are several more “bargain” cases peppered throughout the entire article, so cash-strapped S5 owners shouldn’t limit themselves to just this section. With Samsung’s Galaxy S6 now on sale, you can expect all of these cases to drop a little bit in price in the early part of 2015.

1. Case Mate Emerge for the Samsung Galaxy S5

Retailing for around $20, the Case Mate Emerge provides impact-reducing silicone construction for a reasonable price. It may not have a tons of features, but it is a simple design that offers basic-level protection. It’s also easy to grip, making this ideal for people who use their phone at the gym, or those who live in a wet climate. If you have a history of dropping your phone, this style of smartphone case is a smart buy.

Price: $10.26 (59 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Textured finish makes the phone easy to grip

Lightweight

Slim profile retains the lines of the phone

Metallic button accents look cool

Attractive design

Cons:

Limited case color options

No port or camera lens coverage

Lacks water/dust resistance

Not ideal for people who spend a lot of time outdoors

Case may come off too easily for some tastes

2. PureGear Slim Shell Case for the Samsung Galaxy S5

This is a fairly simple case that is suitable for most lifestyles. This case comes in a number of cool color combinations, and is very easy to pop on and off. It may lack some bells and whistles, but it’s a solid, basic case. It also makes for a good temporary case, in the event that you need a “placeholder” case for a few weeks while you save up to get the rugged case you really want.

Price: $15.95 (36 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Available in tons of color options

Slim profile

One piece design

One year limited warranty

Protects against daily wear and tear

Cons:

Case prone to attracting lint and dirt

Case is made in China, which may be a dealbreaker for some

Rubber may wear down over time

No added protection against the elements

Only have 30 days to get your money back, which may not be enough time to notice design flaws

3. i-Blason Transformer Slim Hard Shell Case for the Samsung Galaxy S5

This case is inexpensive, but provides decent protection and looks pretty darn cool, too. The elevated edges of the case provide additional protection for the screen of your Galaxy S5. Plus, it has a kickstand built right in. That’s a great feature for people who watch a lot of videos, or for those who do a lot of Skype calls for work. In addition, the slender design makes this easy to hold, and easy to get in and out of a pocket If you hate cases that make it hard to get your phone out of your pocket before it stops ringing, this might be a good option for you.

Price: $17.95 (40 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Handy holster clip makes this ideal for belt/trouser storage

Multiple color options

Attractive case design that is also texturized for better grip

Doesn’t block heart rate monitor

Phone can easily be removed from holster without removing it from the case

Cons:

Multiple moving pieces on case may break off easily

Snap-on case design may easily snap off on impact

No added protection against water damage

No added battery life

Belt clip only rotates 180 degrees

4. Griffin Survivor Clear for the Samsung Galaxy S5

The Survivor Clear case makes it look like you don’t have a case at all. This makes it ideal for anyone who wants to show off the design of their smartphone. This is the ideal case for a serious Samsung fanboy (or fangirl) who really wants to enjoy the color, case, and lines of the S5. Plus, the Survivor Clear is really rugged, which you might not expect just from looking at it. If you want a phone case that will protect your device, while also showing off the phone itself, this is a solid choice.

Price: $15.95 (47 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Clear case design

TPE rubber at edges and corners absorbs impact

Port for back camera

Drop-safe from 6 feet

Tested to withstand 18 hours of intense vibration

Cons:

No waterproofing

Has impact and vibration resistance, but not military grade rated like other cases from Griffin

Most grippable areas are the edges, not the whole case body

May not appeal to people who want wallet, kickstand, or other storage built-in

5. X-Doria Dash Folio Spin for the Samsung Galaxy S5

The X-Doria Dash Folio Spin retails for around $30. This is the ideal case for business professionals who want to have a polished look, as well as people who need a stand for watching videos or video conferencing. While it may not be the most prestigious smartphone case brand, it is more than equal to the task of protecting your phone from everyday bumps and scratches.

Price: $16.99 (43 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Slim profile

Multi-position stand

Folio design protects front, back, and sides

Case looks very professional

Reasonably priced

Cons:

Leather-like material may not be premium enough for some tastes

Folio design blocks notification area on screen

Limited color/style options

Very limited impact/drop protection

No moisture/dust protection

Samsung Galaxy S5 Wallet Cases

Some people want their Samsung Galaxy S5 case to house both their smartphone and their credit cards. These wallet phone case options fit the bill nicely for Galaxy S5 owners. These types of cases are particularly handy for runners, or for people who are prone to forgetting their wallet. Why carry a bulky wallet and a phone, when you could combine the two into one simple package. Ditch that extra wallet and streamline your experience with these phone cases. After all, if you use digital payment options, you might not really need that many cards on a daily basis.

6. Incipio Watson Wallet Folio Samsung Galaxy S5 Case

Incipio is a trusted manufacturer of cases for all kinds of smartphones, but this particular case model is especially noteworthy. If you own a Samsung Galaxy S5, the Incipio Watson wallet case is a great option because it’s basically two cases in one package, thanks to a detachable element. Incipio cases are generally well-reviewed, and the Watson is a great model for first-time wallet case owners.

Check out WirelessGround’s review of this Incipio folio case for the Samsung Galaxy S5 in the video below.

Price: $9.99 (78 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

2-in-1 design

Eco-friendly vegan leather front cover

Three card slots, ideal for carrying your ID and two additional cards

Flash-diffusing camera cutouts

Reasonably priced

Cons:

Three card slots may not be enough for some people

Snap-on and detachable design are somewhat too easy to remove accidentally

Limited drop and impact protection

While it comes in multiple colors, not all stores carry the full range of styles

Does not provide much in the way of waterproofing or dust-blocking

7. Otterbox Commuter Series Wallet Phone Case for Samsung Galaxy S5

Otterbox is another trusted name in the smartphone case marketplace, and the commuter wallet is ideal for quick access to your ID, transit pass, or debit card. Cards are secure inside the wallet slot, and won’t fall out even when the case is fully opened. This is a Samsung Galaxy S5 phone case you can feel secure about using. This particular OtterBox model is one of our all-time favorite smartphone cases for the S5, as well as for pretty much any smartphone that is compatible with this case style.

Check out a review of the Otterbox Commuter series wallet case in the video below.

Price: $36.97 (18 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Available in multiple colors

Dual-layer construction

Great impact/drop protection

Wallet section closes with an audible click and a tactile sensation that’s easy to feel

Slides easily out of your pocket

Cons:

No separate area to store cash

Depending on thickness, wallet area holds just two or three cards

Locking mechanism becomes less secure and stiff over time

Lacks grippy texture, may slip in your sweaty hands if used during running or exercise

Screen protector becomes gummy over time, is hard to clean

8. Fintie Samsung Galaxy S5 Wallet Case

Retailing for under $10, this S5 case could have easily made our list of Galaxy S5 cases under $30. The Fintie wallet case for the Samsung Galaxy S5 comes in a wide variety of bright colors, and has a great pebbled texture. It has a separate pocket for cash or notes, which leaves the card slots free for credit cards, ID badges, and other such items.

Get an up-close look at this wallet case in the video review below.

Price: $9.99 (62 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Fully supports new Galaxy S5 Fingerprint Scanner and Heartbeat Sensor functions

Available in nearly a dozen colors

Non-scratch microfiber interior

Magnetic closure keeps the case closed tightly

Also works as a stand for viewing movies or doing video calls

Cons:

Only has two card slots

May be too bulky for some

Vegan leather may not be as durable as true leather

Some users have reported issues with the quality of stitching or leather-like material

A few users have stated that the magnetic closure could stand to be improved

9. Spigen Samsung Galaxy S5 Wallet Phone Case

This Samsung Galaxy S5 wallet case from Spigen has ample storage and a slim profile. Its flip folio design makes it easy to check your phone for notifications, or to quickly grab a card to pay for something. It is also slender enough to fit easily in a briefcase or a purse. Spigen may not have the brand cachet of other makers, like OtterBox or LifeProof, but Spigen cases have appeared on many “best of” lists for smartphone cases. Plus, the low price makes this a solid Samsung Galaxy S5 case option.

Check out the video review below to get a closer look at this Spigen case.

Price: $17.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Tons of storage (three card slots and a cash pocket)

Made with vegan leather

Slim profile

Also acts as a viewing stand

Closure is magnetic, not snap, so it releases easily

Cons:

Only available in three (rather drab) colors

Faux leather can sometimes crack or peel over time

Designed in California, but constructed overseas

Limited stand viewing angles

Some users report that if all card slots have items in them, the case won’t close perfectly

10. Beyond Cell Leather Wallet Phone Case for Samsung Galaxy S5

Available in plenty of color combinations, there’s a variant of this Beyond Cell wallet case that will appeal to the most conservative of tastes, as well as more adventurous personalities. It’s a solid little case that is also quite inexpensive. Samsung Galaxy S5 owners will appreciate the versatility of this phone case.

See a close-up of the packaging and various colors that this wallet case comes in by watching the video below.

Price: $12.99

Pros:

Three card slots and a separate pocket for cash

Protects phone from dirt and scratches better than a “traditional” case with no cover

Access to cameras and ports is not impeded by case design

Also acts as a stand

Case is vegan-friendly

Cons:

Case stitching and main material may have production quality issues

Pockets are quite tight

Case lacks grippable texture

Limited drop protection

Magnetic closure not as secure as velcro, ties, or snaps

Samsung Galaxy S5 Battery Cases

The Samsung Galaxy S5 already has a ton of great power-saving features. But for some people, the battery life on the Samsung Galaxy S5 still isn’t enough for them That’s why S5 battery cases are in such high demand. Here are some great battery pack cases for the S5 that will suit both your personal and business needs. Whether you’re always playing graphically-intensive games on your device, or you work 24-hour shifts with little access to a charger, these cases can seriously boost your battery life. Why carry around a separate external battery pack when you could have a slender battery built right into your case?

11. UNU Unity Samsung Galaxy S5 2800mAh Battery Case

If you want to effectively double the battery life of your phone, this is a great S5 battery case to consider. The Samsung Galaxy S5 has a 2800mAh battery, while this case itself also has a capacity of 2800mAh. That means this case gives you about another 10 hours of talk time, which is great for people who are traveling for business.

NOTE: If you want to push your battery life even further, this guide from Android Central is a must-read.

Price: $49.99 (44 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Design is fairly slim for all the extra power you get

Easy access to all ports and jacks

UNU battery case is designed for rapid charging

Lightweight

Reliable brand

Cons:

Case could be more grippy

Limited color options

Not the largest capacity battery case available for this phone

Somewhat expensive

Does not offer additional waterproofing or dustproofing

12. Hyperion Samsung Galaxy S5 6500mAh MicroPack Technology Extended Battery with NFC / Google Wallet Capability and Back Cover

This Hyperion battery case set-up is interesting because it uses the same kind of charging technology you’d find in hybrid cars. This technology is designed to increase battery performance in an S5 battery case.

If you are fascinating by hybrid cars but can’t actually afford one yet, this high-tech case lets you feel like a cutting edge eco-warrior. Essentially, this battery case makes your Galaxy S5 even cooler.

Price: $27.99 (60 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Three-year warranty

Massive battery capacity

Increases performance by up to 150% compared to the OEM battery

Integrated microchip to prevent overcharging

Exact fit molded replacement back cover goes over the bigger battery

Cons:

Limited color options

Will not maintain water-resistance

Installation process may overwhelm technophobes

Not compatible with S5 Zoom or S5 Active

Cheaper options are available (though few other cases can match this one’s capacity)

13. Samsung Wireless Charging Cover for Samsung Galaxy S5

This Samsung wireless charging accessory isn’t exactly a battery case, but rather a cover that allows you to use Qi wireless charging to power up your S5. The Samsung-produced back cover slides in place easily, and allows you to charge your device…assuming you don’t mind ponying up the dough for a wireless charging pad, in addition to the charging cover.

Want to learn more about wireless charging? Check out the video below that highlights five of the best wireless charging systems for Android phones like the Galaxy S5.

Price: $24.74 (18 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Slim design

Made by the same company who makes the phone, so you can trust it implicitly

Easy to install

Eliminates the need to go hunting for a charging cable

Samsung has incorporated sealing rubber into the battery cover to retain the Galaxy S5’s water resistance

Cons:

Back cover is only available in white or black

Combined cost of charging cover and charging station can be quite high

At press time, the case covers were on backorder

Larger back cover may limit protective case options

You may need to buy two Qi chargers: one for home/office, and one for the car

Find more information and reviews of the Samsung Wireless Charging Cover here.

14. NewNow Samsung Galaxy S5 3200mAh Extended Battery Case

This case has a lovely curve to it that makes it feel quite ergonomic in your hand. Packed with little extras that add value to the case, this is a solid all-round option for Galaxy S5 owners. This S5 battery case provides users with great peace of mind, as well as an attractive “suit of armor” for their favorite smartphone.

Want to learn more about this case? Check out a review for this S5 battery case in the video below.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Relatively inexpensive compared to other options

Provides good protection from drops

Easy to install

Includes built-in kickstand

Flip cover protects the screen

Cons:

Not the most widely known brand

Only available in two colors (but at least one of them is a bright, cheerful blue)

LED indicators only show power level at four stages

Can take up to five hours to recharge the case

Kickstand looks a bit unbalanced, could break easily by accident

15. BUDDIBOX Samsung Galaxy S5 Battery Case

This case from BUDDIBOX has a lot of nice features. The case is relatively rugged, and the LED indicator makes it easy to see how much juice you’ve got left. It also has a pleasant, ergonomic profile. This case may not have the prestige of, say, a Mophie Juice Pack…but this BUDDIBOX case might be the next best thing.

Price: $19.95 (79 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Handy LED power indicator lights

Slim, slide-in design

Built-in kickstand

Full access to ports and jacks

Thick case provides decent impact resistance

Cons:

Only available in two boring colors (white and black)

Does more than double your battery life, but other cases pack even more punch

Does not appear to maintain device’s water-resistance rating

Limited information available about the “smart” battery in the case

Kickstand rather slim and fragile

Cute Phone Cases for the Samsung Galaxy S5

Want your Samsung Galaxy S5 to reflect your cute and sunny personality? Check out these totally charming cases, which are perfect for teens, tweens, and any grown woman who loves ultra-feminine accessories. These five phone cases are both functional and adorable.

16. Hello Kitty Samsung Galaxy S5 Case

It doesn’t get any cuter than Hello Kitty, and this understated design is perfect for the Hello Kitty fan who wants a phone case that’s a bit more mature. Hello Kitty is such a fun brand, and plastering Hello Kitty over your phone tells the world that you’re cute and sweet. Who says you can’t be cute and polished at the same time?

Price: $5.76

Pros:

Features Hello Kitty

Soft design is easy to grip, won’t scratch your device

Available in a multitude of colors

Leatherette case is fairly durable

Doesn’t impede access to port or phone features

Cons:

Ships from Chinese company, may take a while to arrive

Limited internal storage options

Bow decoration may catch on items in your purse

Not all colors available online

Not made with real leather

17. ‘Keep Calm and Sparkle’ Samsung Galaxy S5 Case

This Ivencase offering is perfect for anyone who needs a confidence boost during the day. Remind yourself to sparkle every time you go to check your phone or grab your credit card. It looks cute, and reminds you to stay cute, too. It also appeals to fans of all things retro or British, as it recalls an iconic British poster that was first made prior to WWII.

Price: $8.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Cute design

Holds two credit cards

Same case available in numerous floral/botanical patterns as well

Vegan

Doesn’t block ports or interfere with using the device

Cons:

Case doesn’t actually have sparkles or sequins

Not made from true leather

Could benefit from additional storage

Does not cover ports from water or dust damage (save for one decorative plug)

Limited impact resistance

18. Samsung Galaxy S5 Case With Flowers

Flowers are a great decorative accent for any smartphone case, and this Ivencase product looks super cute. The flowers have an almost Jane Austen-like vibe, making this a great Samsung Galaxy S5 case for anyone who loves flowers, literature, and the finer things in life. Plus, the decorative charm for the plug jack is really pretty.

Price: $3.99 (73 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Cute design

Easy to clean

Available for under $5

Doesn’t block ports, camera, or flash

Fast to install

Cons:

Hard case design is protective, but doesn’t absorb impact as well as silicone

Lacks water/dustproofing (expect for one decorative plug charm)

Snap-on, snap-off design could pop off when dropped in a certain way

No storage

19. Rhinestone & Bling Case For Samsung Galaxy S5

If you want vote, full-on bling, this rhinestone case is perfect. The bow accent kicks the cuteness up a notch, and gives the whole case a very luxe feel. It’s totally cute and charming, and makes your Galaxy S5 stand out from the rest of the pack.

Price: $3.99

Pros:

Comes with lens cleaning cloth

Makes a bold statement

Handmade cases: some variation from picture may occur, but that only adds to the charm

Ports are not blocked, allowing easy access

Cons:

Limited impact resistance

3D bow makes this case hard to store in your pocket

Dust could enter via exposed ports

No waterproofing

Sparkles might fall off over time

20. Owl Case For Samsung Galaxy S5

One of the most unique case options out there, this cute owl case makes it look like you’re petting the back of a tiny owl when you’re texting. If you love animals, this charming case definitely makes a big impact.

Price: $12.65

Pros:

Unique design

Silicone is great for absorbing impact

Easy to hold for people with small hands, or for kids

Doesn’t block camera or heart rate monitor

Makes a bold statement

Cons:

Design makes this hard to keep in a pocket

Few color options

Screen seems ill-protected

Case is bulky (but admittedly lightweight)

No waterproofing

Best All-Around Cases for the Galaxy S5

The Samsung Galaxy S5 already boasts an ergonomic design and an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. So why would you bother with a case for this smartphone? Well, if you want to protect your phone from impact damage, or add to the functionality of your S5, these excellent cases will turn a good phone into a great investment. Read on to see our top picks for solid, all-around cases that are ideal for most S5 owners.

21. Best Premium S5 Case: Lifeproof Fre Case for Galaxy S5

This premium case for the S5 offers additional waterproofing and great peace of mind. The case is ergonomic, and comes in a variety of fun colors. This is one of the nicest cases on the market, and it effectively “doubles” your phone’s waterproof rating from IP67 to IP68.

Check out a review of this Samsung Galaxy S5 case in the video below.

Price: $79.99

Pros:

Offers opt-in warranty against device damage for $10

Premium build quality

LifeProof offers tons of additional accessories, such as a flotation device for water use

Feels more secure than the LifeProof Nuud

Submersible

Cons:

Speaker output and call quality affected in case

May make screen look dim

Difficult to access ports

Annoying if you lose adaptor

Tends to pick up lint and grime over time

22. Best Samsung Galaxy S5 Case for Students & Parents: Incipio PlexFolio

Incipio’s PlexFolio case looks sort of like an iPad smart cover. The case can be converted into a media stand for your Galaxy S5, making this a great option for parents who want to entertain their kids with a video, or for students who need to take notes while watching a pre-recorded lecture.

Price: $19.49 (35 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Soft microsuede front cover protects screen

Folio style case covers your screen when phone is not in use (great for privacy)

Useful design makes it easy to watch videos

Lifetime warranty

Rigid shell provides impact protection

Cons:

Lacks dual layer construction

Case can be removed too easily

Limited color options

Some parts of device are not covered by case

Case can collect lots of lint or dust over time

23. Best Samsung Galaxy S5 Case for Outdoorsmen & Extreme Sports Fans: Griffin Survivor

The Griffin Survivor case for the Samsung Galaxy S5 is extremely rugged, and provides further dust and rain protection on top of the phone’s native IP67 rating. If you spend a lot of time outdoors, this is a smart investment for your phone. This case was featured on Laptop Mag‘s list of best Samsung Galaxy S5 cases.

Price: $23.95

Pros:

Designed and tested to meet or exceed US Department of Defense Standard 810F

Improved protection against dirt, sand, rain, shock, and vibration

Case clips on to your clothes or backpack

Hinged plugs seal the ports, controls, and connectors

Tested to protect your phone from a 6 foot drop onto concrete

Cons:

Case is protective, but quite bulky

Slightly more expensive than other case options

Limited color choices

Hard to quickly remove from tight pockets

May be overkill for city dwellers

24. Best Samsung Galaxy S5 Case for Fashionistas: Belkin 2-In-1 Wallet Folio

The Belkin 2-In-1 Wallet Folio may not offer cases designed by top couture houses, but the assortment of brightly-colored cases makes this line a great option for fashion-forward tech fans. The bold color-blocked looks of these cases are eye-catching, but the case is also very functional.

Price: $19.08

Pros:

Multiple color options with lots of personality

Has 3 slots for cards, plus a vertical pocket for notes

Inner hard shell frame construction

Folio converts to media stand

Case design makes it easy to take pictures

Cons:

Some listed color combos not available at press time

Design may be too cumbersome/bulky for some tastes

Unclear what “quality” materials have been used to make this case

Does not provide additional water/dust protection

Pebbled case texture may not appeal to all tastes

25. Best All-Around Samsung Galaxy S5 Case: Speck CandyShell Grip Case

The Speck CandyShell Grip case is a great all-around case that will cover the needs of the average user. It’s durable, attractive, and comfortable in the hand. Plus, the huge array of color options ensures that you can find cases that suit the whole family.

Pros:

1-Year warranty, plus 30-day satisfaction guarantee

No-slip grip

Multiple case color options

Certified to meet or exceed MIL-STD-810G drop test standards

Dual-layer material construction

Cons: